Fianna Fail again - you have to see this to believe it

Yesterday, July 16th - the Mehole visit up north.
Gorman interviewed him - RTÉ Player
Watch this blithering idiot not answer the question - he can't even finish any of the sentences he starts.
Asked about a reunited Ireland, he refuses to answer, and tries to switch the conversation to the GFA.
When told the GFA allows for a border poll, he says "it also allows for consent".
Sweet Jesus Mehole - isn't the border poll an act of consent???
Notice he mentions Mallon at the end - Mallon's idea of consent was getting the consent of a majority of Unionists - not a majority of people in the 6 counties, as made law in the GFA.
This is where the slime-ball Mehole is trying to take us.
This is Fianna Fail - the Republican't Party.
Gorman interviewed him - RTÉ Player
Watch this blithering idiot not answer the question - he can't even finish any of the sentences he starts.
Asked about a reunited Ireland, he refuses to answer, and tries to switch the conversation to the GFA.
When told the GFA allows for a border poll, he says "it also allows for consent".
Sweet Jesus Mehole - isn't the border poll an act of consent???
Notice he mentions Mallon at the end - Mallon's idea of consent was getting the consent of a majority of Unionists - not a majority of people in the 6 counties, as made law in the GFA.
This is where the slime-ball Mehole is trying to take us.
This is Fianna Fail - the Republican't Party.