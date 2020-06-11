Fianna Fail & Fine Gael Are No Cure For Covid-19 Bank Overcharging

The Banks are always at the rip off and greed....not surprising that Ex FG Brian Hayes who is chief executive of the Irish Banking and Payments Federation,is also in the middle of it, along with his friends Varadkar,Donohue,and Humphries.Pearse Doherty asked the Central Bank governor today about the charging of interest on mortgage breaks.Governor agrees that interest does not have to be charged on a mortgage to avoid being classed as being in default - so long as criteria follows the EBA's guidelines.“Mr Doherty quoted from the minutes of the meeting where all four of these people claimed they were required by regulatory rules to charge interest.”Brian Hayes said they only found out about it yesterday (Not True).....In fact Brian was found out once again as Pearse Doherty exposed their rip off culture of customers.