Fianna Fail is "dying" - Grassroots revolt against Micheál Martins leadership

Apparently Tipperary Fianna Fail have now seen enough of Micheál Martin and believes that on its current trajectory the party is in danger of dying out. A letter and housing policy has been circulated to all its elected members with the plea to change its current course, or face the consequences



What do people think of this? Are FF in mortal danger? Was 2011 a dead cat bounce? Where now for the Legion of the Rearguard?



Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin facing grassroots revolt as party 'dying' EXCLUSIVE: Respected Fianna Failers Paddy Ryan and Don Davern claimed the party “has never been at such a perilous low level”

PS.. does anyone want to guess what SVs first response to this thread will be?



lets open a book..



Can he respond without saying..



Sinn Fein (1/20)

former SF member (1/50)

Gerry Adams (1/10)

That article says something about 'respected Fianna Failers'. Even the article about FF being out of date is using out of date language to talk about it. I'm not even being facetious there.I saw Martin 'debating' with one of the Healey Raes last week. Something about Mass and votes and so on. It was ridiculous and worthless yet was going on in the Dail initiated by a Taoiseach. Its true Martin only did it 'for the craic' and therein you have it.Anyway the gullible vote has gone to SF who promise everything to everyone like FF used to do. Will FF go back to that? The days of Bertie with Martin smiling at the camera over Bertie's shoulder as he announced another round of something for everyone and to hell with the consequences.I would guess something along those lines is what 'respected Fianna Failers' have in mind. But I don't think a gombeen whose has lost the trust of the gullible has much of a chance of winning it back. There is a new gombeen in town now, even slyer than FF and they have the minds of the innocents.