  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

Fianna Fail is "dying" - Grassroots revolt against Micheál Martins leadership

rockofcashel

rockofcashel

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 23, 2005
Messages
8,647
Website
www.sinnfein.ie
It's often said, where Tipperary goes, Ireland follows.. at least by us in Tipperary anyway

Apparently Tipperary Fianna Fail have now seen enough of Micheál Martin and believes that on its current trajectory the party is in danger of dying out. A letter and housing policy has been circulated to all its elected members with the plea to change its current course, or face the consequences

What do people think of this? Are FF in mortal danger? Was 2011 a dead cat bounce? Where now for the Legion of the Rearguard?

www.irishmirror.ie

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin facing grassroots revolt as party 'dying'

EXCLUSIVE: Respected Fianna Failers Paddy Ryan and Don Davern claimed the party “has never been at such a perilous low level”
www.irishmirror.ie

PS.. does anyone want to guess what SVs first response to this thread will be?

lets open a book..

Can he respond without saying..

Sinn Fein (1/20)
former SF member (1/50)
Gerry Adams (1/10)
400 new members (1/10)
 
parentheses

parentheses

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 26, 2011
Messages
14,987
Martin treated the members of FF with contempt for years.

Three years ago, the party membership indicated their support to retain the 8th Amendment. Martin completely ignored them.
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
25,997
If you look up Don Davern in Wiki it turns out he's dead. So ,sarcasm aside, what does a scion of a political dynasty hope to gain by highlighting the fact that he's speaking as a scion of a political dynasty ? Hardly a brave new world. No wonder the shinners are doing so well.
 
Mercurial

Mercurial

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2009
Messages
95,196
rockofcashel said:
It's often said, where Tipperary goes, Ireland follows.. at least by us in Tipperary anyway

Apparently Tipperary Fianna Fail have now seen enough of Micheál Martin and believes that on its current trajectory the party is in danger of dying out. A letter and housing policy has been circulated to all its elected members with the plea to change its current course, or face the consequences

What do people think of this? Are FF in mortal danger? Was 2011 a dead cat bounce? Where now for the Legion of the Rearguard?

www.irishmirror.ie

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin facing grassroots revolt as party 'dying'

EXCLUSIVE: Respected Fianna Failers Paddy Ryan and Don Davern claimed the party “has never been at such a perilous low level”
www.irishmirror.ie

PS.. does anyone want to guess what SVs first response to this thread will be?

lets open a book..

Can he respond without saying..

Sinn Fein (1/20)
former SF member (1/50)
Gerry Adams (1/10)
400 new members (1/10)
Click to expand...

Fianna Fáil haven't been a significant force in Tipp at the national level in a long time. Jackie Cahill is one of the most anonymous TDs around, and we're too busy dealing with Mattie McGrath's clown show, apologizing for Lowry, or rolling our eyes at Alan Underwood's latest escapades.
 
J

JCR

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 22, 2009
Messages
6,788
rockofcashel said:
It's often said, where Tipperary goes, Ireland follows.. at least by us in Tipperary anyway

Apparently Tipperary Fianna Fail have now seen enough of Micheál Martin and believes that on its current trajectory the party is in danger of dying out. A letter and housing policy has been circulated to all its elected members with the plea to change its current course, or face the consequences

What do people think of this? Are FF in mortal danger? Was 2011 a dead cat bounce? Where now for the Legion of the Rearguard?

www.irishmirror.ie

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin facing grassroots revolt as party 'dying'

EXCLUSIVE: Respected Fianna Failers Paddy Ryan and Don Davern claimed the party “has never been at such a perilous low level”
www.irishmirror.ie

PS.. does anyone want to guess what SVs first response to this thread will be?

lets open a book..

Can he respond without saying..

Sinn Fein (1/20)
former SF member (1/50)
Gerry Adams (1/10)
400 new members (1/10)
Click to expand...
That article says something about 'respected Fianna Failers'. Even the article about FF being out of date is using out of date language to talk about it. I'm not even being facetious there.

I saw Martin 'debating' with one of the Healey Raes last week. Something about Mass and votes and so on. It was ridiculous and worthless yet was going on in the Dail initiated by a Taoiseach. Its true Martin only did it 'for the craic' and therein you have it.

Anyway the gullible vote has gone to SF who promise everything to everyone like FF used to do. Will FF go back to that? The days of Bertie with Martin smiling at the camera over Bertie's shoulder as he announced another round of something for everyone and to hell with the consequences.

I would guess something along those lines is what 'respected Fianna Failers' have in mind. But I don't think a gombeen whose has lost the trust of the gullible has much of a chance of winning it back. There is a new gombeen in town now, even slyer than FF and they have the minds of the innocents.
 
bagel

bagel

Well-known member
Joined
May 7, 2007
Messages
1,396
I wonder what their current poll rating of 9% equates to in seats.
There used to be some posters here who were very good at calculating such outcomes, allowing for the variables, etc.
Can somebody please make an educated guesstimate, thank you.
 
Catapulta

Catapulta

Well-known member
Joined
May 12, 2020
Messages
1,030
These two will eventually merge IMO

- or FF will become a rump Party with no viable future as a natural Party of Government.

They are now basically Born Again Blueshirts! 👥 👥 👥
 
Catapulta

Catapulta

Well-known member
Joined
May 12, 2020
Messages
1,030
parentheses said:
Martin treated the members of FF with contempt for years.

Three years ago, the party membership indicated their support to retain the 8th Amendment. Martin completely ignored them.
Click to expand...

I think his outright support for Abortion was the turning point IMO

- say what ye like but CJH would have seized upon that ball with both hands and ran with it...

- and kicked it over the Bar....
 
J

jmcc

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
46,804
bagel said:
I wonder what their current poll rating of 9% equates to in seats.
Click to expand...
FF is not at 9%. That was the product of telephone/online polling that missed a considerable demographic. FF's real support would be in the 15% to 20% range.
 
J

jmcc

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
46,804
Catapulta said:
I think his outright support for Abortion was the turning point IMO

- say what ye like but CJH would have seized upon that ball with both hands and ran with it...

- and kicked it over the Bar....
Click to expand...
Position FF as a more conservative party and take support away from FG and others at the expense of losing some pro-choice support? Don't think that leath-taoiseach Mehole was anything like as shrewd as Haughey.
 
Catapulta

Catapulta

Well-known member
Joined
May 12, 2020
Messages
1,030
jmcc said:
FF is not at 9%. That was the product of telephone/online polling that missed a considerable demographic. FF's real support would be in the 15% to 20% range.
Click to expand...

Yeah but how many of them are under 50?

It's a dying Party...

MM BTW does not believe in Nations anymore - he is a Europhile.

Then why is he leading this truncated Nation

- if he doesn't believe in its Right to Exist?
 
Catapulta

Catapulta

Well-known member
Joined
May 12, 2020
Messages
1,030
jmcc said:
Position FF as a more conservative party and take support away from FG and others at the expense of losing some pro-choice support? Don't think that leath-taoiseach Mehole was anything like as shrewd as Haughey.
Click to expand...

If Martin had opposed it then it could have been defeated

Any word yet about his trip to Uganda?
 
J

jmcc

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
46,804
Catapulta said:
Yeah but how many of them are under 50?

It's a dying Party...
Click to expand...
Its support in younger demographics is at Labour levels. What it seems to be gambling on is that as people age, they become more conservative and drift to either FF or FG.
Catapulta said:
MM BTW does not believe in Nations anymore - he is a Europhile.

Then why is he leading this truncated Nation

- if he doesn't believe in its Right to Exist?
Click to expand...
He's being advised by Blogger Harris. That's should be enough for FF to get rid of him as leader.
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
21,179
Mercurial said:
Fianna Fáil haven't been a significant force in Tipp at the national level in a long time. Jackie Cahill is one of the most anonymous TDs around, and we're too busy dealing with Mattie McGrath's clown show, apologizing for Lowry, or rolling our eyes at Alan Underwood's latest escapades.
Click to expand...
Yeah.. To be fair... We haven't really produced much by the way of talent in Tipp and this has continued through to today.. there wouldn't be too much going on upstairs with our TD's here. Not to mention a lack of work ethic...
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
37,401
Twitter
No
Brilliant. The wingnuts are working up to blaming Mickey Martin for them losing the 8th Referendum. Lest we forget. Members of the Fianna Fail Parliamentary Party zeroing in on the zeitgeist as usual..

1602350584340.png
 
rockofcashel

rockofcashel

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 23, 2005
Messages
8,647
Website
www.sinnfein.ie
bagel said:
I wonder what their current poll rating of 9% equates to in seats.
There used to be some posters here who were very good at calculating such outcomes, allowing for the variables, etc.
Can somebody please make an educated guesstimate, thank you.
Click to expand...

Labour got 20 seats on 10.8% of the vote in 2002

Labour got 16 seats on 9.5% of the vote in 1987

SF got 14 seats on 9.9% of the vote in 2011

But

FF got 20 seats on 17.4% of the vote in 2011

So even though FF got a substantially higher FPV than either Laboor or SF in the above examples, they didn't translate that vote into seats.

FFs problem with getting anywhere between 10-20% of the vote, is that FF would be standing multiple candidates in every constituency.. and there is never.. not even with Bertie Ahern, a 100% transfer rate

So if candidates split too evenly.. both candidates lose out.. meaning elections become internal battles

On 9% of the vote.. which I think is too low still for FF.. they'd probably be lucky to get 12 seats nationwide..

On 17%.. eminently possible at the moment.. they'd probably get less than 20
 
wombat

wombat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
36,134
jmcc said:
What it seems to be gambling on is that as people age, they become more conservative and drift to either FF or FG.
Click to expand...
Its normal for people to become more conservative as they age, a lot of current Greens will support conservative parties in the future. I can't see FF and FG surviving as separate parties for much longer unless one of them gets a really popular leader. From what I can see, there are bigger differences within both parties than between them.
 
parentheses

parentheses

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 26, 2011
Messages
14,987
Catapulta said:
If Martin had opposed it then it could have been defeated

Any word yet about his trip to Uganda?
Click to expand...
When Martin endorsed abortion on demand, his party was still mostly opposed to it. Not only that, but many in FG also opposed abortion on demand. Even Simon Coveney was opposed at that time.

Nobody did more than Martin to make abortion on demand acceptable.

Michael Martin persuaded Irish people to accept abortion on demand

So looking back at the repeal process I believe the most crucial intervention was when Micheal Martin announced he supported abortion on demand until 12 weeks. Majority opinion in his party was vehemently against abortion on demand until that point. Also there was significant opposition in...
politics.ie
 
A

Angler

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 26, 2012
Messages
1,896
FF's goose was cooked the day the last round of "The Troubles " kicked off , it's amazing that they made it this far .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom