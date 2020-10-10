Fianna Fail is "dying" - Grassroots revolt against Micheál Martins leadership

rockofcashel
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jan 23, 2005
- Messages
- 8,647
- Website
- www.sinnfein.ie
It's often said, where Tipperary goes, Ireland follows.. at least by us in Tipperary anyway
Apparently Tipperary Fianna Fail have now seen enough of Micheál Martin and believes that on its current trajectory the party is in danger of dying out. A letter and housing policy has been circulated to all its elected members with the plea to change its current course, or face the consequences
What do people think of this? Are FF in mortal danger? Was 2011 a dead cat bounce? Where now for the Legion of the Rearguard?
PS.. does anyone want to guess what SVs first response to this thread will be?
lets open a book..
Can he respond without saying..
Sinn Fein (1/20)
former SF member (1/50)
Gerry Adams (1/10)
400 new members (1/10)
Apparently Tipperary Fianna Fail have now seen enough of Micheál Martin and believes that on its current trajectory the party is in danger of dying out. A letter and housing policy has been circulated to all its elected members with the plea to change its current course, or face the consequences
What do people think of this? Are FF in mortal danger? Was 2011 a dead cat bounce? Where now for the Legion of the Rearguard?
Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin facing grassroots revolt as party 'dying'
EXCLUSIVE: Respected Fianna Failers Paddy Ryan and Don Davern claimed the party “has never been at such a perilous low level”
www.irishmirror.ie
PS.. does anyone want to guess what SVs first response to this thread will be?
lets open a book..
Can he respond without saying..
Sinn Fein (1/20)
former SF member (1/50)
Gerry Adams (1/10)
400 new members (1/10)