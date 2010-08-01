Fianna Fáil, Tullow Oil & Uganda

Earlier this month the The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Micheál Martin, T.D, visited the Country of Uganda in east Africa.While there he made a commitment under the Irish Aid Programme to spend in Uganda some 166 Million of Irish Taxpayers money over the next five years to be used on projects in that State for both public and perhaps private benefit.At the start of the visit, Minister Martin stated:30/06/2010This visit raises a number of important moral and perhaps legal questions.For a start why are we, when to all intents and purposes we are 'Bust' committing this huge sum of money to a country thouands of miles away and which most people in Ireland have no links with?We are supposed to be helping them because they are so poor -in the Minister's own words- yet Uganda has in the last few months signed a deal with Russia to buy six of the most advanced attack bombers in the world at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.Our own Air Corps could not even afford one of these right now - let alone half a dozen!The next point is perhaps more serious.Coincidently or not within days of Minister Martin making this visit Tullow Oil signed a lucrative deal that will allow them to complete the acquisition of Heritage Oil's assets in its Ugandan projectThis is to say the least of it a most fortunate set of circumstances for Tullow Oil- that an Irish Minister arrives in town, signs a deals worth millions to some Ugandans and within days Tullow Oil gets a Ugandan Government Minister's signature on a deal they had been chasing for months.There must have been a huge sigh of relief in some quarters that rival bids were seen off at the last moment given the interest Uganda's potential in the Oil Industry is having in boardrooms around the World.Given that Minister Martin did meet with representatives of Tullow Oil while he was in Kampala what was discussed at those meetings- and what if any is the link between that Company and the Minister himself or any other senior members of his Party Fianna Fail?There would seem to be some very murky dealings going on out there right now as the vultures, both internal and external, gather to work on the pickings of what promises to be a very lucrative business for many years to come with Uganda likely to be the new Nigeria in Africa's Oil Business.At least some Ugandans will get some benefits (40 million for new Schools - while our own kids will go short in the next budget!)- but where is the gain for the Irish people in this huge outlay of their own money?It would appear that the real winners here are some very well paid executives and their shareholders in the Oil Industry!- & perhaps some people involved in Irish Politics too?There are questions to be answered here but the silence so far from the Irish Media has been deafening.*********LINKSMonday, 05 July*******KAMPALA, June 30 (Xinhua) --******January 18 2010***6 July 2010__________________Pro Deo,Pro Patria,Pro Familia