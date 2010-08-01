Fianna Fáil, Tullow Oil & Uganda

Catalpa

Catalpa

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 10, 2004
Messages
10,257
Earlier this month the The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Micheál Martin, T.D, visited the Country of Uganda in east Africa.

While there he made a commitment under the Irish Aid Programme to spend in Uganda some 166 Million of Irish Taxpayers money over the next five years to be used on projects in that State for both public and perhaps private benefit.

At the start of the visit, Minister Martin stated:

"I want to visit Uganda and Ethiopia to see the impact on the lives of the people of both countries of the Governments aid programme. Ireland has a strong commitment to providing strategic assistance to both countries, working in partnership to make a real impact on the fight against poverty and hunger. Our assistance to Uganda and Ethiopia ensures that some of the poorest communities in Africa have access to better nutrition and healthcare, that the scourge of HIV and AIDS is being tackled effectively and that children have a chance to get a decent education.

In addition to meeting local political figures, I look forward to seeing first-hand the magnificent work of Irish missionaries and NGOs. I also want to explore the opportunities to develop closer trade links between Ireland and Africa. I look forward to meeting Irish business people who are working with African partners in both Uganda and Ehtiopia to develop new businesses which can provide jobs and trading opportunities to help lift people in Africa out of poverty."
30/06/2010
Irish Aid - Homepage -

This visit raises a number of important moral and perhaps legal questions.

For a start why are we, when to all intents and purposes we are 'Bust' committing this huge sum of money to a country thouands of miles away and which most people in Ireland have no links with?

We are supposed to be helping them because they are so poor - to help lift people in Africa out of poverty in the Minister's own words

- yet Uganda has in the last few months signed a deal with Russia to buy six of the most advanced attack bombers in the world at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Our own Air Corps could not even afford one of these right now - let alone half a dozen!

The next point is perhaps more serious.

Coincidently or not within days of Minister Martin making this visit Tullow Oil signed a lucrative deal that will allow them to complete the acquisition of Heritage Oil's assets in its Ugandan project
- The deal was subject to approval from the Ugandan government.

This is to say the least of it a most fortunate set of circumstances for Tullow Oil

- that an Irish Minister arrives in town, signs a deals worth millions to some Ugandans and within days Tullow Oil gets a Ugandan Government Minister's signature on a deal they had been chasing for months.

There must have been a huge sigh of relief in some quarters that rival bids were seen off at the last moment given the interest Uganda's potential in the Oil Industry is having in boardrooms around the World.

Given that Minister Martin did meet with representatives of Tullow Oil while he was in Kampala what was discussed at those meetings

- and what if any is the link between that Company and the Minister himself or any other senior members of his Party Fianna Fail?

There would seem to be some very murky dealings going on out there right now as the vultures, both internal and external, gather to work on the pickings of what promises to be a very lucrative business for many years to come with Uganda likely to be the new Nigeria in Africa's Oil Business.

At least some Ugandans will get some benefits (40 million for new Schools - while our own kids will go short in the next budget!)

- but where is the gain for the Irish people in this huge outlay of their own money?

It would appear that the real winners here are some very well paid executives and their shareholders in the Oil Industry!

- & perhaps some people involved in Irish Politics too?

There are questions to be answered here but the silence so far from the Irish Media has been deafening.

*********

LINKS

Now, just when it seemed that all that remained was for the government to dot the is and cross the ts on the sale of Heritages assets to Tullow, there is talk among industry insiders that Eni is back in the picture, threatening to torpedo Tullows purchase. Certain actors have appeared to again favour Eni, calling the governments approval of Tullows deal into question.
Monday, 05 July
Oil companies punch hole in secrecy over agreements

***
Tullow Oil has completed the acquisition of Heritage Oil's assets in its Ugandan project.

The deal was subject to approval from the Ugandan government. Conditional approval was granted on July 6th.http://www.irishtimes.com/newspaper/...breaking6.html

****
KAMPALA, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Ugandan and Irish governments on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in which Ireland will offer aid worth 166 million Euros over the next five years to the East African country.

Syda Bbumba, Uganda's finance minister and the visiting Irish foreign minister Micheal Martin signed the MOU here at the ministry of finance headquarters.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english201...c_13377589.htm

***

Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has signed two contracts worth $1.2 billion on the deliveries of 16 jet fighters to Algeria and another six fighters to Uganda, the Russian Vedomosti daily reported on Monday.
The two African nations will receive different models of the Su-30 Flanker fighters. Algiers will receive 16 Su-30-MKI(A)s and Kampala will receive six Su-30MK2s, the paper said.
Russia signs $1.2 bln contract for jet fighter delivery to Algeria, Uganda | Russia | RIA Novosti

***
Tullow Uganda will enter into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Heritage Oil & Gas, a subsidiary of Heritage Oil plc. The deal is likely to be the biggest single transaction in Ugandas emerging petroleum history...

It is understood that completion of the SPA is subject to certain conditions which include approval by Heritage shareholders at a meeting scheduled for January 25 and receipt of necessary consents from the government.
January 18 2010
Daily Monitor: - National|Tullow now offers to buy Heritage

***
Martin also met representatives from Uganda's private sector which is also being supported by Irish Aid and with representatives of Tullow Oil which is currently exploring for oil in the country.
6 July 2010
allAfrica.com: Uganda: Irish Gives 166 Million Euros in Aid

__________________
Pro Deo,Pro Patria,Pro Familia
 


dresden8

dresden8

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 5, 2009
Messages
14,598
It has become clear that we are a privatised country run for the enrichment of some.

That is all.
 
É

Éireann go Brách

Well-known member
Joined
May 17, 2010
Messages
1,546
Best thread I have seen on this website so far.

The next questions are...

Is Michael Martin goverment guilty of Corruption in this case?

What are we going to do about it?

We need to spread this post throughout the media and to all politicians.
Is it possible that this is the straw that breaks the camel back.
 
SlabMurphy

SlabMurphy

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2009
Messages
1,684
Website
www.dublin.ie
dresden8 said:
It has become clear that we are a privatised country run for the enrichment of some.

That is all.
Click to expand...
Yes but the thing is, the people will still elect these criminals who run the country for the enrichment of the few as per Bev Flynn, Lowry etc But that's the Gombeen ' Republic '
 
M

Munnkeyman

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 14, 2010
Messages
6,992
Hey Catalpa,
Good idea to start a new thread on this.
Should get a lot more attention.


Sorry I just have to post this quote on this
thread as well it kind of says it all.

http://www.independent.co.ug/index.p...ver-agreements-

Quote From Article Above: During the battle between Tullow and Italian oil giant, Eni, for Heritage’s shares early this year, rumour was rife that ministers in Museveni’s inner circle were backing various companies and stood to gain from winning favour for their side. A January report by The Times of London that Eni was prepared to offer the government a US$300 million “sweetener” to convince it to approve its purchase of Heritage’s shares seemed to lend some credibility to such rumours.

Tullow Aims to Block Eni's Uganda Play JANUARY 18, 2010
Tullow Aims to Block Eni's Uganda Play - WSJ.com
Apparently a lot of play between factions within Museveni Government
"The government said Monday has not yet decided whether to approve Tullow's pre-emption.
Tullow Chief Executive Aidan Heavey said Tullow is acting with the full blessing of the government and he was confident it would approve the deal."

Eni to sweeten Uganda oil deal with up to $300 million cash offer: report
Eni to sweeten Uganda oil deal with up to $300 million cash offer: report - MarketWatch

Tullow Oil Prices
http://www.reuters.com/finance/stocks/chart?symbol=TLW.L
 
Last edited:
Mushroom

Mushroom

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 27, 2009
Messages
15,474
Munnkeyman said:
Hey Catalpa,
Good idea to start a new thread on this.
Should get a lot more attention.
Click to expand...
Hear hear.

That story brings me back to the halcyon days when the Haughey-led Government helped Larry Goodman to get beef contracts in Iraq by slobbering up to Sadaam. And old uncle Albert Reynolds helping out by giving Larry export credit insurance.

Good old FF! - the faces may change, but the ethos remains the same. :-(
 
Half Nelson

Half Nelson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2009
Messages
21,746
Unfortunately, in the era of NAMA, Seanie and Bailouts, €166 Million has become small change and will escape the scrutiny of tired journalists and a winded public.
Talk of millions is now for the little people.
 
M

Munnkeyman

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 14, 2010
Messages
6,992
Mushroom said:
Hear hear.

That story brings me back to the halcyon days when the Haughey-led Government helped Larry Goodman to get beef contracts in Iraq by slobbering up to Sadaam. And old uncle Albert Reynolds helping out by giving Larry export credit insurance.

Good old FF! - the faces may change, but the ethos remains the same. :-(
Click to expand...
And so the 30 year cycle of greed and corruption
falls on its' hole again.
Definitely time for sweeping changes to this
small island nation.
If we allow this nonsense to continue in perpetuity
then we are the fools.:-(
 
M

MPB

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 27, 2009
Messages
4,455
Fair play to the Ugandan Govt.

At least they know the value of their natural rescources.
 
P

pujols

Active member
Joined
Jun 7, 2010
Messages
275
Several questions are being intertwined here which are complicating this thread

Should Ireland have a programme of foreign aid?

Should Uganda be a recipient of that aid?

How is that aid administered?

What conditions are put on the use of that aid?

I think that running these together with other issues mentioned (that I do not want to touch on for legal reasons) will lead to a lack of clarity. maybe they could be separated out.

One final point regarding Uganda's military spending; I saw recently that they are carrying out peackeeping missions on behalf of the UN or African Union. If that is so,then fair play to them and surely they need equipment and training.
 
Mushroom

Mushroom

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 27, 2009
Messages
15,474
pujols said:
One final point regarding Uganda's military spending; I saw recently that they are carrying out peackeeping missions on behalf of the UN or African Union. If that is so,then fair play to them and surely they need equipment and training.
Click to expand...
Yes indeed - there's a massive need for Russian-made advanced attack bombers on UN Peacekeeping missions. :roll:
 
P

pujols

Active member
Joined
Jun 7, 2010
Messages
275
Mushroom said:
Yes indeed - there's a massive need for Russian-made advanced attack bombers on UN Peacekeeping missions. :roll:
Click to expand...
Love the sarcasm by the way.

Wasn't it bombing missions that stopped the Serbs continuing their slaughter in Kosovo

Just asking.
 
Mushroom

Mushroom

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 27, 2009
Messages
15,474
É

Éireann go Brách

Well-known member
Joined
May 17, 2010
Messages
1,546
pujols said:
Several questions are being intertwined here which are complicating this thread

Should Ireland have a programme of foreign aid?

Should Uganda be a recipient of that aid?

How is that aid administered?

What conditions are put on the use of that aid?

I think that running these together with other issues mentioned (that I do not want to touch on for legal reasons) will lead to a lack of clarity. maybe they could be separated out.

One final point regarding Uganda's military spending; I saw recently that they are carrying out peackeeping missions on behalf of the UN or African Union. If that is so,then fair play to them and surely they need equipment and training.
Click to expand...
I think this thread is about question 4 and wheter there is corruption involved, of course the other questions effect question 4 but should be discussed in another thread of the same name as the question I think.
They are whole other topics in themselves.

The topic of this thread is Fianna Fail , Tullow oil, Uganda
 
M

Munnkeyman

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 14, 2010
Messages
6,992
pujols said:
Several questions are being intertwined here which are complicating this thread

Should Ireland have a programme of foreign aid?

Should Uganda be a recipient of that aid?

How is that aid administered?

What conditions are put on the use of that aid?

I think that running these together with other issues mentioned (that I do not want to touch on for legal reasons) will lead to a lack of clarity. maybe they could be separated out.

One final point regarding Uganda's military spending; I saw recently that they are carrying out peackeeping missions on behalf of the UN or African Union. If that is so,then fair play to them and surely they need equipment and training.
Click to expand...
Should Ireland have a programme of foreign aid? Yes. Though
on conditions.

Should Uganda be a recipient of that aid?
Yes and no. Very high levels of corruption in Government.
Yoweri Museveni, the leader of a rebel group in the time of Okello, seized power in 1986, and remains in power. He has been lauded for his international commitment to a stable Africa, as well as for his economic and social reforms in Uganda. However, Uganda has yet to experience free and fair elections

Donors threaten to cut aid to Uganda over corruption | Katine | guardian.co.uk

"The undeniable lack of government action to follow up on cases of grand corruption is a key area of development partner concern. Policies, laws and institutions are in place, but enforcement is limited, creating a culture of impunity," Kadiresan told the meeting last week.
As well as coming under fire for corruption, Uganda faces pressure from donors to withdraw its anti-homosexuality bill, which advocates the death penalty and prison sentences for repeat offenders. Sweden has said it would cut aid to Uganda if the bill is passed, and Britain, the US and Canada have condemned it."

Angry donors threaten aid cut
The Observer - Angry donors threaten aid cut

How is that aid administered?
Primarily by Irish Aid
Irish Aid - Country - Uganda

Department of Foreign Affairs
Irish Aid focuses on the most pressing needs of the Ugandan population, education, HIV/AIDS, governance and poverty.
Over the next 5 years. 32.9million Euros will be spent on support to HIV/AIDS to scale up prevention activities and improve access to services for people living with HIV/AIDS whereas 53.6m Euros has been committed on governance programmes such as justice for the poor and the vulnerable. The Irish minister’s three-day visit included a trip to Karamoja in north eastern Uganda, where he met the Ugandan First Lady and Minster for Karamoja Affairs Janet Museveni and the Ugandan Minister for Education Namirembe Bitamazire to officially launch the Irish Aid programme there.

What conditions are put on the use of that aid?
That it not be used for Defence equipment.


Here's a breakdown of spending 2007-9
http://www.irishaid.gov.ie/Uploads/Uganda%20Evaluation.pdf
 
Last edited:
P

pujols

Active member
Joined
Jun 7, 2010
Messages
275
Cheers Munkeyman I shall be busy for a while.

As for the rest of the thread, I shall depart, too much inference for my taste.
 
MsAnneThrope

MsAnneThrope

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
1,807
Good thread Catalpa. Let's see if we can join a few dots...

There is an organisation called Traidlinks

Traidlinks was founded in 2004 as a result of the Private Sector Forum, convened by the then Minister for Development Cooperation Tom Kitt, which explored how best to support enterprise in developing countries. [...]

Traidlinks is a not-for-profit organisation and has its origins in the Private Sector Forum of 2004 which explored how to build links between the Irish business community and the Irish Aid [part of Michael Martin's Dept of Foreign Affairs] programme in developing countries.
Click to expand...
Here is a link to Irish Aid's "Country Strategy Paper 2010-2014" for Uganda, in PDF format. (check out the anti-corruption poster in it)

It also includes this snippet about Traidlinks:

Traidlinks, an Irish not-for-profit organisation, was established in 2006 by a group of prominent business leaders in Ireland to support private sector development in Africa. Irish Aid is supporting Traidlinks to expand its training programme to 60 companies in Uganda over a five year period. The programme will assist in identifying regional market opportunities for these companies and in increasing output and profitability. Traidlinks currently assists 12 companies in Uganda to improve their standards, production capacities and marketing strategies.
Click to expand...
It turns out that Aidan Heavey, the CEO of Tullow Oil, is also listed as a director of Traidlinks. He would also appear to be a UK resident as his directorships of Tullow and Traidlinks give an address in England. So could we correctly assume he pays no personal income taxes in Ireland, yet seems to have an influence on where Irish Aid's efforts and money are directed?
 
Catalpa

Catalpa

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 10, 2004
Messages
10,257
Munnkeyman said:
Hey Catalpa,
Good idea to start a new thread on this.
Should get a lot more attention.


Sorry I just have to post this quote on this
thread as well it kind of says it all.

http://www.independent.co.ug/index.p...ver-agreements-

Quote From Article Above: During the battle between Tullow and Italian oil giant, Eni, for Heritages shares early this year, rumour was rife that ministers in Musevenis inner circle were backing various companies and stood to gain from winning favour for their side. A January report by The Times of London that Eni was prepared to offer the government a US$300 million sweetener to convince it to approve its purchase of Heritages shares seemed to lend some credibility to such rumours.

Tullow Aims to Block Eni's Uganda Play JANUARY 18, 2010
Tullow Aims to Block Eni's Uganda Play - WSJ.com
Apparently a lot of play between factions within Museveni Government
"The government said Monday has not yet decided whether to approve Tullow's pre-emption.
Tullow Chief Executive Aidan Heavey said Tullow is acting with the full blessing of the government and he was confident it would approve the deal."

Eni to sweeten Uganda oil deal with up to $300 million cash offer: report
Eni to sweeten Uganda oil deal with up to $300 million cash offer: report - MarketWatch

Tullow Oil Prices
Business & Financial News, Breaking US & International News | Reuters.com
Click to expand...
Thanks Folks!

Munnkeyman - yes I decided to go with another thread as while it was good of the original OP to highlight this Giveaway our Irish Taxpayers Money a lot more has come to the surface the deeper you dig...

This is a Scandal of major proportions & one the mainstream media wants to run a mile from.

165 Million down a black hole to emerge God knows where

- & yet no Journo wants to touch the story it with a barge pole....:?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top