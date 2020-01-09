Filling out the ballot paper.

A few posts have cropped up showing that the old myths about how to vote are still alive and well so I'm posting this in the hope of killing some of them and maybe answering a few questions.





(1) Before you mark your ballot paper make sure it's been stamped by the Presiding Officer.



(2) You can bring your own pen to mark your paper.



(3) You can express preferences for as many or as few of the candidates as you wish.



(4) There's no difference between a No.1 and lower preferences.



(5) If you use only numbers you must have a number "1".



(6) Expressing a preference for a candidate does not indicate positive support for them.



(7) You cannot damage a candidate's chance of getting elected by not expressing a preference for him/her.



(8) If you don't express a preference for all the candidates your ballot will become ineffective once all your preferences are exhausted.



(9) Writing anything on your ballot other than your preferences will likely result in your vote being declared invalid.



(10) Spoiling your ballot has absolutely no impact on the election.