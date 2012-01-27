Films to recommend or advise against

I went to see War Horse tonight. A Steven Spielberg film. It's about a horse that is sold to the cavalry at the start of WWI and sent off to France with the British troops. Even though I knew it was about a horse in the army I thought it might be a good historical type film. It was dreadful. Don't you just hate looking forward to a film and when you see it you come away so disappointed.



A couple of nights ago I went to see J. Edgar. It was directed by Clint Eastwood and stars Leonardo DiCaprio. J.Edgar hoover was the head of the FBI for about 50 years and the film is about his time in the FBI. I thought it was a brilliant film. Well worth seeing.



I love films that are based, or loosely based, around periods of history. J.Edgar was entertaining and it also showed the dirty side of the FBI. War Horse was like a bad Disney film.



I have decided to go to the cinema more than I used to. So what films do you recommend and what ones should I avoid