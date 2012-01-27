Films to recommend or advise against

L'Chaim

L'Chaim

May 2, 2007
18,736
I went to see War Horse tonight. A Steven Spielberg film. It's about a horse that is sold to the cavalry at the start of WWI and sent off to France with the British troops. Even though I knew it was about a horse in the army I thought it might be a good historical type film. It was dreadful. Don't you just hate looking forward to a film and when you see it you come away so disappointed.

A couple of nights ago I went to see J. Edgar. It was directed by Clint Eastwood and stars Leonardo DiCaprio. J.Edgar hoover was the head of the FBI for about 50 years and the film is about his time in the FBI. I thought it was a brilliant film. Well worth seeing.

I love films that are based, or loosely based, around periods of history. J.Edgar was entertaining and it also showed the dirty side of the FBI. War Horse was like a bad Disney film.

I have decided to go to the cinema more than I used to. So what films do you recommend and what ones should I avoid
 


moralhazard77

moralhazard77

Jun 3, 2011
2,314
Aww don't tell me War Horse was awful as I was really looking forward to seeing it. I love films about animals and Black Beauty was one of my favourites when I was young. Is it really that bad?

I don't go to the cinema that much so I can't recommend anything current but a film I liked based around a period of history was Indochine. It's a 1992 French film set in colonial French Indochina during the 1930s and was as far as I can remember a very beautiful epic. Everyone has different tastes so I can't guarantee you would like it. But I knew very little about the history of Indochina so it was a beautiful lesson I suppose. It stars Catherine Deneuve.
 
drummed

drummed

Oct 22, 2010
36,191
Aww don't tell me War Horse was awful as I was really looking forward to seeing it. I love films about animals and Black Beauty was one of my favourites when I was young. Is it really that bad?

I don't go to the cinema that much so I can't recommend anything current but a film I liked based around a period of history was Indochine. It's a 1992 French film set in colonial French Indochina during the 1930s and was as far as I can remember a very beautiful epic. Everyone has different tastes so I can't guarantee you would like it. But I knew very little about the history of Indochina so it was a beautiful lesson I suppose. It stars Catherine Deneuve.
I remember that! She was gorgeous. Very long winded sort of story where nothing really happens.
You've probably seen the well known ones by now.
I was looking forward to war horse too...........
 
moralhazard77

moralhazard77

Jun 3, 2011
2,314
I'll still go and see it anyway, hope it's not too sad.

What was the tagline, "Be brave, be brave". Sob :cry:
 
Old Irish

Old Irish

Oct 30, 2008
1,501
Feck it I wanted to see War Horse too. There is a film coming out next month called Big Miracle and I remember this story and was mad about the story at the time. I will be the first to go and see this film so I will look this thread back up and let you know if I recommend it :)
 
amsterdemmetje

amsterdemmetje

Sep 14, 2011
17,272
I watched War Horse and taught it was great, you have to realize its a fairytale about a horse its beautifully made.
Now if you want a brilliant film check out a Spanish film Cell213 before Hollywood gets their hands on it
 
bokuden

bokuden

Sep 23, 2010
11,250
Some great old international movies:

Ju Dou
Raise The Red Lantern
Directed by Zhang Yi Mou

Starring the ravishing Gong Li

Maborosi
Afterlife

Directed by
Hrokazu Koreeda

Tokyo Story
Directed by
Ozu Yasujiro

The Seven Samurai
Ikiru
Directed by
Kurosawa Akira

Kwaidan
Directed by
Kobayashi Masaki

The Bicycle Thief
Directed by Vittorio De Sica

The Conformist
Directed by Bernado Bertolucci

The Leopard
Directed by Lucino Visconti



That should keep you busy!
 
Dan_Murphy

Dan_Murphy

Feb 22, 2010
3,748
GlenGarry GlenRoss is one of my favourites, would recommend it to anyone.

Am I the only person who saw the film BoilerRoom? I thought it was very good, but no one I know has even seen it, much less agree with me.
 
Gurdiev

Gurdiev

Sep 24, 2011
7,120
I'm glad to hear that J Edgar is good , as the reviews weren't great , but I'll go on your recommendation .
I think Spielberg only made 'war horse ' because the children's story was made into such a successful stage show., and it is a wonderful show. It is not the over sentimental story that makes it so good, but the staging , which involves very clever full size puppetry. If you haven't seen the National Theatre production ,then find it on YouTube, it is sensational, but I can see why it wouldn't necessarily translate into a good movie.

Besides , the Americans always over sentimentalise any emotion in movies, wringing it out with an overblown score.
 
Gurdiev

Gurdiev

Sep 24, 2011
7,120
'we need to take about Kevin' with Tilda Swinton is excellent. If you haven't read the book I think it's probably a bit confusing at the start m so read an intro before you go. Riveting and horrifying.

I also quite liked 'the debt' with Helen Mirren playing a retired Mossad agent, good historic context.

The Swedish 'millennium Trilogy ' films are all pretty good, ESP the first one.
 
J

jmcc

Jun 12, 2004
44,935
An excellent film.

For the real hackers (rather than wannabes): Pi

Regards...jmcc
 
C

Claudius

Feb 13, 2011
140
J. Edgar was woeful - hard to believe a Clint Eastwood film with Leonarde DiCaprio about Hoover could be bad, but instead of concentrating on how he set up the FBI, he focussed on a boring relationship between Hoover and his deputy.

The Tintin movie was great, I was sure Hollywood would make a hames of it, but they did an amazing job.
 
Norman Bates

Norman Bates

Jan 22, 2011
16,700
So old that list and anyway she wants a bit more colour in his/her life. :D
 
drummed

drummed

Oct 22, 2010
36,191
Yeah, that was a fairly obscure list of misery for sure.
At the end of the day you can't beat a good Lassie movie.
 
Astral Peaks

Astral Peaks

Nov 9, 2010
25,750
Avoid Hayride like the plague, despite the Dublin/Russborough House sequences and the top cast it is a dog of the first order!
 
R

redhead

Jun 11, 2007
6,710
Bridesmaids was seriously overrated.
 
L'Chaim

L'Chaim

May 2, 2007
18,736
Oh if you liked Black beauty you probably will like War Horse. What I took from war Horse was that it would be an Ok film for RTE on a saturday Afternoon. It would be even better if it was a half hour series like Black Beauty. What bothered me when watching it was just how much more can this horse take and how many more angles can they throw into the mix. Half way through (and it's a long film) I was hoping someone would shoot the horse :)

I want to see The Artist. Has anyone seen it? Any good?
 
Hewson

Hewson

Apr 29, 2009
8,717
If you like war movies, L'Chaim, then two of the best are Roberto Benigni's 'Life is Beautiful' and Polanski's 'The Pianist', though you've probably seen both.

I met Spielberg a couple of years ago in a quiet pub in the west. Interesting man, always on the lookout for ideas.

Sebastian Faulks' 'Songbird' was shown on BBC recently but didn't live up to the book.
 
