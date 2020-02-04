Irish America is hostile to the exclusion of Sinn Féin from government Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil's attitude towards Sinn Féin is met with disbelief in the US

A key voice of Irish - America....Niall O'Dowd gives excellent analysis of the establishment and very biased media reaction to the growth of Sinn Féin in the south.It's very timely as Irish political leaders head to America for St. Patrick’s celebrations.....as he calls out their hypocrisy and dismissal of the Sinn Fein vote.“It is time for inclusion not exclusion.”He quotes Bruce Morrison... who was a major figure in leasing with Bill Clinton and the US Government in the run up to the Good Friday Agreement.“The continuing attempts to quarantine Sinn Féin is a direct attack on their democratic mandate and the wishes of their voters,” he said.“When we urged them forward to ceasefire and disarmament . . . we said peaceful politics was the way forward.“Now that they have done that, the previously dominant parties are trying to change the subject to the past – It makes no sense.”