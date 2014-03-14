Fine Gael: The Toxic Baton Of Corruption.

Enda Kenny and Fine Gael left Shattered by corruption,scandals, and broken promises.The party promised there would be a new era in irish politics if it came to power,it was all lies.They have taken the baton from the corrupt Fianna Fail,and ran with it,they are involved in so many scandals lately that it's hard to keep track.As one embarrassed Fine Gael councillor said,"The next time we are in opposition,we can never again seriously call for the resignation of a government minister,we would be laughed out of the Dáil "At least in the case of Fianna Fáil we could say that the party had been so many years in power it had become drunk and corrupted on it. But if this is what Fine Gael can produce after just three years in office they will find themselves in a poor position to be doling out lectures to others on probity."The ongoing situations surrounding Minister Shatter continue to have a corrosive effect on the Government. It is remarkable that after so many weeks of controversy he has not yet reached a point of needing to resign. This situation is proving highly unusual in terms of its longevity, the various prongs to it  GSOC, penalty points, whistleblowers  the various dramatis personae involved, and the unshakeable arrogance of Minister Shatter. The attempt to shut it down, with the appointment of senior counsel Seán Guerin by the Cabinet, to see if a commission of investigation is necessary, gave only a temporary reprieve"