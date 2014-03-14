Fine Gael: The Toxic Baton Of Corruption.

Enda Kenny and Fine Gael left Shattered by corruption,scandals, and broken promises.
The party promised there would be a new era in irish politics if it came to power,it was all lies.
They have taken the baton from the corrupt Fianna Fail,and ran with it,they are involved in so many scandals lately that it's hard to keep track.
As one embarrassed Fine Gael councillor said,"The next time we are in opposition,we can never again seriously call for the resignation of a government minister,we would be laughed out of the Dáil "

At least in the case of Fianna Fáil we could say that the party had been so many years in power it had become drunk and corrupted on it. But if this is what Fine Gael can produce after just three years in office they will find themselves in a poor position to be doling out lectures to others on probity.

"The ongoing situations surrounding Minister Shatter continue to have a corrosive effect on the Government. It is remarkable that after so many weeks of controversy he has not yet reached a point of needing to resign. This situation is proving highly unusual in terms of its longevity, the various prongs to it  GSOC, penalty points, whistleblowers  the various dramatis personae involved, and the unshakeable arrogance of Minister Shatter. The attempt to shut it down, with the appointment of senior counsel Seán Guerin by the Cabinet, to see if a commission of investigation is necessary, gave only a temporary reprieve"

Left shattered yet again by toxic behaviour in corridors of power | Irish Examiner
 


I think the biggest loser in all of this is Kenny. The spin from FG has been that he is a chairman-like Taoiseach rather than a Leader. It's now becoming clear that he is neither and is unable to make decisions or lead.
 
It is amusing, though, to watch them lurch incompetently from one scandal to the next just like their predecessors. Makes for a fair amount of schadenfreude as Herr Merkel might say.

Did anyone with an IQ above the double digits think they were gonna be any different?
If you answer yes to that, then you're part of the problem.
 
But but but but didn't John Bruton promise clear and transparent government all those years ago.
 
This will probably shorten the life of this Dail, It is not going to end. there are still two more investigations plus probably two commissions of inquiry, plus now the Garda investigations into REHAB,you can be sure there will be new scandals from other
whistleblowers. Everytime Callinan or Shatter appear, all decent people will just think
of the two Gardai and their familes and the smear campaign they were put through.

We were told to vote for change. new politics etc,Listening to Kenny this morning
there sure is nothing new, just protect his own and to hell with new politics or standards.
 
Thanks. Alison O'Connor's article in the Examiner to which you are referring is very informative and interesting.

Her comment at the end is almost comic in a tragic sort of way:

'It’s a relief to see the Cabinet members taking flight for the annual St Patrick’s Day global extravaganza. Back at home we need a break from them.'
 
Definitely a strong toxic stench coming from Fine Gael now.
I note the author of the article is Alison O'Connor. When she appears on Vinny, she is called a FG supporter here. I also note George Hook, a staunch Fine Gael supporter has aired his disgust on his radio show this week along with former Fine Gael minister Ivan Yates.

A quote from the Examiner article.
If ever a Taoiseach needed to grab a situation by the scruff of the neck it was this one, but Enda Kenny just keeps appearing like a butter fingers here with his inability to take control.
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
Ireland deserves better than the trifecalate of troughite parties FF,FG,LAB.

If only it was just a dream and not the cold , hard reality of the democracy deficit in Ireland.
 
Mr Kenny also defended Justice Minister Alan Shatter and Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan yesterday despite claims that both had rubbished initial claims by the whistleblowers.

.....

Speaking in Washington during his St Patricks Day trip to the United States, Mr Kenny acknowledged the role of Sgt Maurice McCabe and now-retired garda John Wilson.

These matters would not have been addressed in the way they are, but for the fact that they were brought to light by the whistleblowers.

Asked if they deserved an apology, he said Justice Minister Alan Shatter had already said they were correct in raising the issues. He had disagreements with the whistleblowers on a number of issues. He has addressed this at some length in the committee, in the Dáil and will do so again when the Dáil resumes on the Thursday after St Patricks recess.

Asked a second time if they should get an apology, the Taoiseach repeated that Mr Shatter had already dealt with that and their concerns were being addressed through a number of processes.

Asked if the Garda Commissioner was unwise to call the actions of the whistleblowers disgusting when he appeared before the Dáils Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in January, the Taoiseach said this comment had been clarified. Mr Kenny said Mr Callinans word related to the release in the irregular fashion  put it that way  of the information about this to the public media.

He said he had full confidence in Mr Callinan.


Enda Kenny praises Garda whistleblowers | Irish Examiner
 
They must think that people are fools.
 
I figure that, after decades of the Irish electorate demonstrably not giving a damn about anything other than the contents of their back pockets, politicians know that they can do or say pretty much anything that they like, as long as it doesn't directly affect the contents of those back pockets.
 
Nail on head. Peasant is as peasant does.
 
In fairness most unfortunately are. More interested in TV shows and pints than the country!
 
There is a new era, it's as you say, the Fina Gael way of being Fine Fail. They come from the same silage pit as each other. One was just wrapped in blue wrap. Smells and tastes the same though.
 
I'm constantly suprised at peoples shock that FG governments appear no less sleazy than their FF twins. Its Labours antics that are particulary odious with the likes of Gilmore and Rabbitte constantly defending the indefenceable. Could you imagine if these 2 were still in opposition and their reaction to FG's parade of scandals?? They in particular have dragged politics to a new low in this country and I don't say that lightly.
 
As pointed out on other threads Kenny's biggest issue is that he is so beholden to these ministers , the ones who are faltering such as Reilly , Hogan and Shatter were among his staunchest supporters and backed him when there was the attempted heave against him, he will put loyalty towards them before anything else , Cowen was the same way , both are life long party men from political families where the party will always come before the country.

Kenny done an interview on the Late Late Show just before he became Taoiseach when it was obvious he would.

In that interview he specially mentioned the last Government and how loyalty to under performing ministers hurt the country , he said that would not happen under him as all his ministers would be totally accountable and accessed on a regular basis and he would not be afraid to make the big calls if ministerial changes were needed, he waffled on again about a new politics etc etc
 
This from 2011:
"MINISTERS WILL be held to account at the end of March for their success or failure in implementing the commitments made in the programme for government, Taoiseach Enda Kenny has revealed.
Mr Kenny said yesterday that he will meet Ministers individually in January to itemise their responsibilities in terms of “actionable points” in the programme, and will be demanding a progress report from each of them at the end of the Government’s first year in office.
In an interview with political correspondents, the Taoiseach said that he had established an office in his own department to translate the programme into “actionable points” so that the performance of Ministers can be assessed."


 
Now, while trousering 150,000 from decent, hard-working tax-payers, he's preaching austerity for the plebs and dictating FG/LP budgets so his greedy banksters still don't pay their fair share. Pure filth.
 
Deep down politicians know that a certain segment of the Irish electorate admire personal loyalties, brass neck and use of the letter of the law to escape consequences of poor performance and wrongdoing.

If a minister resigns on anything except a point of principle, they know the chances of retaining seat will fall and the party's overall position looks weakened.

In some other countries it is the exact opposite - resigning offers a clean break for person and party and the chance of later rehabilitation if investigations prove innocence.

I would prefer the latter.
 
