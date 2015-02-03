Fine Gael's Neglect of the Homeless Continues, FG Councillor blocks Homeless Shelter

cozzy121
It probably shouldn't surprise us anymore, but the arrogant callousness of fg politicians towards those who cannot help themselves continues.
Councillor’s opposition to homeless hostel ‘not Nimby-ism, it’s pure economics’
A FINE GAEL councillor in Dublin has been criticised tonight after referring to homelessness as a buzz issue during a council meeting.
Opposing Longfields tonight. Cllr. Kate O'Connell (@KateOConnell6)
Abviously Cllr O'COnnell hates the thought of the poor in affluent areas might affect her networking.A number of councillors commented on the Fine Gael politicians choice of words during the meeting, which one described as dismissive. Councillor Michael OBrien said opposing the establishment of a homeless facility in an affluent location was shameful stuff
While the FG ladies lunch, Enda's fare is humble pie - Independent.ieFine Gael councillor Kate O'Connell... popped up on 'Morning Ireland' this week, backing the Ladies Lunch. "I see it as a networking event, where I get to meet people," she said. However, there were no signs of disgruntlement among the guests arriving for the event. Unlike previous years, the lunch was closed to the media - the organisers wary perhaps of reports of Fine Gael fine dining whilst the public mood is so sour.