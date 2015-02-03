Fine Gael's Neglect of the Homeless Continues, FG Councillor blocks Homeless Shelter

cozzy121

cozzy121

It probably shouldn't surprise us anymore, but the arrogant callousness of fg politicians towards those who cannot help themselves continues.

Councillor’s opposition to homeless hostel ‘not Nimby-ism, it’s pure economics’

A FINE GAEL councillor in Dublin has been criticised tonight after referring to homelessness as a buzz issue during a council meeting.
Opposing Longfields tonight.  Cllr. Kate O'Connell (@KateOConnell6)
A number of councillors commented on the Fine Gael politicians choice of words during the meeting, which one described as dismissive. Councillor Michael OBrien said opposing the establishment of a homeless facility in an affluent location was shameful stuff
Abviously Cllr O'COnnell hates the thought of the poor in affluent areas might affect her networking.

Fine Gael councillor Kate O'Connell... popped up on 'Morning Ireland' this week, backing the Ladies Lunch. "I see it as a networking event, where I get to meet people," she said. However, there were no signs of disgruntlement among the guests arriving for the event. Unlike previous years, the lunch was closed to the media - the organisers wary perhaps of reports of Fine Gael fine dining whilst the public mood is so sour.
While the FG ladies lunch, Enda's fare is humble pie - Independent.ie
 


M

ManInTheArena

Nice of her to develop a distaste for overspending on this issue. Wonder if she opposed the lavish money-burning clusterfu€k that is Irish Water.
 
F

Franzoni

Cllr O'Connell and Senator Higgins should be let out more often to speak in public...
 
bob3344

bob3344

Thank god.

The idea is utter lunacy. Only plausible reason to put the hostel on Fitzwilliam sq is as part of some sort of deluded lefty class war.

Are we hoping to develop this area for tourists ? If so, don't put the hostel there, if not, why not ?

This moronic idea is up there with the decision to put a methadone clinic on abbey st & turn the area into a zoo. Who comes up with this sh1t ?
 
TiredOfBeingTired

TiredOfBeingTired

If she has a decent record on keeping the spending under control, then she's OK.
If she has a decent record on issues like homelessness, then she's OK.
Otherwise she is not OK.
 
M

ManInTheArena

bob3344 said:
Thank god.

The idea is utter lunacy. Only plausible reason to put the hostel on Fitzwilliam sq is as part of some sort of deluded lefty class war.

Are we hoping to develop this area for tourists ? If so, don't put the hostel there, if not, why not ?

This moronic idea is up there with the decision to put a methadone clinic on abbey st & turn the area into a zoo. Who comes up with this sh1t ?
I actually agree with you - however, that isn't the basis on which she opposed it.
 
E

Equinox

Read the bloodly article. At 300,000 a bed they could buy ever frigin homless person it would service a house. Also, why are we yet again concentrating homeless and addiction services into areas where they are likely to cause the bigged problems?

Utter #outrage! drivel, this tipifies the 'you can't be questioning waste in the 'charity' sector' attitude that led to the whole Angela Kerns nonsense in the first place. Seems that we've learned nothing.
 
M

ManInTheArena

Toland said:
Does she have a point?

Could the money be spent more effectively elsewhere (nearby, of course)?

Genuine question.
Of course she has. The problem is, a Fine Gaeler worrying about the cost of beds for the homeless is like a guy who's house is burning down worrying that his boiler isn't very efficient.
 
bob3344

bob3344

Bunch of retarded lefties want to degrade an area of historical interest to suit their teenage political viewpoint.

We had potentially the best area of Georgian houses anywhere. Look at Bath ffs. Bloody raking it in, tourists love it. What do we do in Dublin? Tear down some of the georgian houses cos they only represent the 'british' past, not the Irish, now maybe stick in a homeless shelter.

Thank god someone stuck their neck out on this.
 
O

Odyessus

cozzy121 said:
It probably shouldn't surprise us anymore, but the arrogant callousness of fg politicians towards those who cannot help themselves continues.

Councillor’s opposition to homeless hostel ‘not Nimby-ism, it’s pure economics’








Abviously Cllr O'COnnell hates the thought of the poor in affluent areas might affect her networking.



While the FG ladies lunch, Enda's fare is humble pie - Independent.ie
She didn't block it; she was outvoted. You should amend your thread title to "FG councillor opposes homeless shelter."
 
Toland

Toland

ManInTheArena said:
Of course she has. The problem is, a Fine Gaeler worrying about the cost of beds for the homeless is like a guy who's house is burning down worrying that his boiler isn't very efficient.
I don't see how her membership of Fine Gael has anything to do with it. Either it's an appropriate use of public money or it isn't.
 
Toland

Toland

bob3344 said:
Bunch of retarded lefties want to degrade an area of historical interest to suit their teenage political viewpoint.

We had potentially the best area of Georgian houses anywhere. Look at Bath ffs. Bloody raking it in, tourists love it. What do we do in Dublin? Tear down some of the georgian houses cos they only represent the 'british' past, not the Irish, now maybe stick in a homeless shelter.

Thank god someone stuck their neck out on this.
Is there a demolition involved?

Of a historic building?

Serious question.
 
M

ManInTheArena

Toland said:
Dial an unrelated issue
Not unrelated at all - her objection was based (she claims) on it being a waste of public money. There are far larger wastes of public money going on she could object to - the transfer of large amounts of public money to a businessman known to be a friend of her party seems like a good one to start on.
 
