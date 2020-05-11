Fine Gael's Use Of Social Media .... Is the Mask Starting to Slip?

Some interesting developments coming up on the Twitter Machine. One from an elected representative of Fine Gael and others from some prominent Fine Gael moutpieces on the Twattersphere.The first from DLR County Councillor commenting on that classic photo of his, apparently, beloved Blueshirts. In fairness Jim does have form, he has tweeted previously in very high regard for Ireland's best organised, financed and feared Fascist outfit as per the second link.Here's some other examples of younger members and supporters. Here is Andrew Ralph, a prominent Fine Gael supporter has tweeted recently that basically the elderly victims of COVID19 should be basically allowed to die because they are going to die anyway.The last is SDCC Cllr David McManus tweeting his conversation with, Ireland's answer to Jeremy Kyle, the Adrian Kennedy Show professing his belief the BLM protesters should lose the their COVID19.If anyone else has any examples please feel free to post.Ive noticed a bit more of this from FG members and supporters since the last election and it begs the question, in these very uncertain times and with the massive increase in democratic expression in the US and Europe in recent times, is the ugly underbelly of Fascism from which the Fine Gael Party claims its roots starting to reemerge?Following Donald Trumps recent proclamations about sending in the US military to "deal with" BLM protesters and his ordering of the Tear Gassing (a chemical weapon banned in warfare) of peaceful protesters to make way for his pathetic photo op outside St. Johns Church in DC, is the Right starting to feel emboldened?Of course who could forget Michael Noonan's vomit inducing photo op with Trump on visit here in 2014, dancing Irish Cailins and all.Expressing one's "love" for a picture of Fascists performing their Roman Salute is one thing. But when the likes of even younger members proclaiming that certain human beings might be so generous sacrifice themselves as an expendable section of the population because of their age and also calling for the removal social protections for people protesting Racism, police brutality etc, are we seeing very worrying trends from traditionally right wing/authoritarian politics?