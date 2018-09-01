Finkelstein calls out Margaret Hodge on her use of the anti-semite slur against Corbyn

That Dame Hodge hasn't a clue about deportation
Points out that both of his parents were in the Warsaw Ghetto and later in Auschwitz.
That the worst deportation she suffered in her life might have been to her chalet in Switzerland.
He asks her if when as a schoolgirl she was called down to the principal's off, did that too bring back painful memories of the holocaust for her?
Basically tells her she's a disgrace.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt5fOmtJfGQ


(One of the comments underneath claims that Margaret Hodge's daughter is Deputy Editor at BBC News)
 


The Israeli scheme to label all opponents of the ethnic-cleansing of Palestine as 'anti-semitic' has just made the word useless. Nearly every supporter of human rights is now an antisemite.

Personally I'm proud to be called antisemitic, by the new definition, though I virulantly oppose anti-Jewish stereotyping and believe in the right of the Israeli state to live in peace with all its neighbours, including a Palestinian state.
 
Lúidín said:
The Israeli scheme to label all opponents of the ethnic-cleansing of Palestine as 'anti-semitic' has just made the word useless. Nearly every supporter of human rights is now an antisemite.

Personally I'm proud to be called antisemitic, by the new definition, though I virulantly oppose anti-Jewish stereotyping and believe in the right of the Israeli state to live in peace with all its neighbours, including a Palestinian state.
Does even one of the apologists for the Israeli state on this Forum support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state co-existing alongside an independent Israeli state with equal rights under International law. ?

Even one ?

One ?
NMunsterman said:
Does even one of the apologists for the Israeli state on this Forum support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state co-existing alongside an independent Israeli state with equal rights under International law. ?

Even one ?

One ?
Why wouldn't they ? Funny to see dyed-in-the-wool Irish nationalists blather about two-state solutions.
 
former wesleyan said:
Why wouldn't they ? Funny to see dyed-in-the-wool Irish nationalists blather about two-state solutions.
Do you support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state co-existing alongside an independent Israeli state with equal rights under International law. ?

Yes or No ?

I have no problem with a one-state solution that grants equal rights under International law to both Israeli and Palestinian citizens.

Do you ?

Yes or No ?
 
NMunsterman said:
Do you support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state co-existing alongside an independent Israeli state with equal rights under International law. ?

Yes or No ?

I have no problem with a one-state solution that grants equal rights under International law to both Israeli and Palestinian citizens.

Do you ?

Yes or No ?
I support the idea of a Palestinian state. But there's precious little evidence that Palestinians do . If it was all down to land then Gaza would be a Palestinian paradise because there's not a Jew in the place. And before you start about sieges Gaza was evacuated under an agreement between the PA, Egypt and Israel and there was no impediment to trade or self-rule in 2005.
 
users said:
(One of the comments underneath claims that Margaret Hodge's daughter is Deputy Editor at BBC News)
Yep - Lizzie Watson - the BBC have repeatedly refused to outline her job title and role in the BBC but it is known that she had worked on News at 6, News at 10 and with the Andrew Marr politics programme.
 
making waves said:
Yep - Lizzie Watson - the BBC have repeatedly refused to outline her job title and role in the BBC but it is known that she had worked on News at 6, News at 10 and with the Andrew Marr politics programme.
Jews shouldn't be allowed. Anyway what's your opinion of Norman I-would-never-use-the-Holocaust-to-score-a-political-point- Finkelstein using the Holocaust to score a political point against Hodges who never mentioned the Holocaust ?
 
Forget about Palestine- we need after all these childish hysterics from Hodge and Rabbi Jonathan Sacks to discuss the Jewish question as it pertains to the United Kingdom. I for one am incredibly uncertain as to whether they actually believe the guff that they are coming out with or that in shrill arrogance their flexing their political muscle. Either way it is a problem. If they living in a Britain with a Prime Minister who takes the humanity of indigenous Palestinians seriously and realizes Britain's duties towards them given how She abandoned them in 1948 to people She knew full well were sadistically cruel arrogant fanatics fills them with such dread well than let them leave for the United States.
 
former wesleyan said:
Why wouldn't they ? Funny to see dyed-in-the-wool Irish nationalists blather about two-state solutions.
I am firmly opposed to a two state solution and have been so for a long time. Tadgh as far as I know has never believed in a two state solution.
 
Hodge has been up to her eyeballs in controversy - while she was head of Islington council she was aware of child abuse in a care home and did nothing about it.

When her role was exposed in a detailed report in the London Evening Standard she declared that it was a sensationalist piece of gutter journalism claiming that children in care were 'disruptive'. She subsequently attacked whistleblower social worker Liz Davies.

When the BBC produced an investigative documentary Margaret Hodge described one of the victims that she had failed - Demetrious Panton - as seriously disturbed. Years later she was forced to make a public apology and pay Panton compensation.

After these antics Tony Blair made Margaret Hodge - wait for it - Minister for Children.
 
The Labour Party since John Smith's untimely death, has had no political integrity.
Corbyn's election as leader was a misguided stunt, that even he must now regret.
 
making waves said:
Hodge has been up to her eyeballs in controversy - while she was head of Islington council she was aware of child abuse in a care home and did nothing about it.

When her role was exposed in a detailed report in the London Evening Standard she declared that it was “a sensationalist piece of gutter journalism” claiming that children in care were 'disruptive'. She subsequently attacked whistleblower social worker Liz Davies.

When the BBC produced an investigative documentary Margaret Hodge described one of the victims that she had failed - Demetrious Panton - as “seriously disturbed”. Years later she was forced to make a public apology and pay Panton compensation.

After these antics Tony Blair made Margaret Hodge - wait for it - Minister for Children.
And Corbyn also did nothing.

The Gazette also contacted Labour leader and Islington North parliamentary candidate Jeremy Corbyn, who was MP for Islington North when the scandal broke, for comment.

He did not respond.

 
former wesleyan said:
Jews shouldn't be allowed. Anyway what's your opinion of Norman I-would-never-use-the-Holocaust-to-score-a-political-point- Finkelstein using the Holocaust to score a political point against Hodges who never mentioned the Holocaust ?
Saint Norman can do no wrong in his efforts to confront the evils of zionaziism and save the oppressed people of Palestine.
 
Zapslaststand said:
The Labour Party since John Smith's untimely death, has had no political integrity.
Corbyn's election as leader was a misguided stunt, that even he must now regret.
Prime Minister Corbyn to you ;)
 
users said:
That Dame Hodge hasn't a clue about deportation
Points out that both of his parents were in the Warsaw Ghetto and later in Auschwitz.
That the worst deportation she suffered in her life might have been to her chalet in Switzerland.
He asks her if when as a schoolgirl she was called down to the principal's off, did that too bring back painful memories of the holocaust for her?
Basically tells her she's a disgrace.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt5fOmtJfGQ


(One of the comments underneath claims that Margaret Hodge's daughter is Deputy Editor at BBC News)
Finkelstein is one of the only true advocates for human rights in the world. Most of the others are like Colm O'Gorman - bought stooges of the Régime. The Zionist thugs had Finkelstein sacked from his job and deprived of his livelihood - because he dared tell the truth about Israeli human rights abuses.
 
former wesleyan said:
And Corbyn also did nothing.

The Gazette also contacted Labour leader and Islington North parliamentary candidate Jeremy Corbyn, who was MP for Islington North when the scandal broke, for comment.

He did not respond.
An MP has no responsibility for the running of council services.

Danel Barenboim says he is ashamed of being an Israeli in a racist apartheid state. If Corbyn said that he would be classed as anti-Semitic.

https://prruk.org/danel-baremboim-why-i-am-ashamed-of-being-an-israeli-in-a-racist-apartheid-state/
 
former wesleyan said:
And Corbyn also did nothing.

The Gazette also contacted Labour leader and Islington North parliamentary candidate Jeremy Corbyn, who was MP for Islington North when the scandal broke, for comment.

He did not respond.
Absolute b*llocks - did you consider that maybe he didn't 'respond' because he didn't want to jeopardise any investigation.

In every single investigation into the abuse and the cover-up in Islington, Corbyn's name has never, ever, been mentioned in relation to anything connected with the abuse and the cover-up. Hodge has admitted that she covered up the abuse and has personally paid compensation to one of the victims who she slandered publicly (and she can well afford it - she is a multi-millionaire).

Corbyn met with Liz Davies and told her he would raise the issue with Virginia Bottomley who was the Tory minister at the time - which he did - and Corbyn subsequently demanded a public inquiry into the allegations of abuse and the cover-up by Hodge. Could he have done more? - possibly - but given those who were actually in a position of power to do something and didn't (or who actively covered-up the abuse - and those who then defended them for doing it, as Blair did with Hodge), Corbyn's 'crime' is minuscule.

Right-wing Blairite John Mann has been throwing sh*te at Corbyn since he was first nominated for the LP leadership. He was the first to claim that Corbyn was involved in the cover-up of the abuse in Islington - and he is now claiming that Corbyn is anti-Semitic. Mann - like Frank Field - is a xenophobic racist who hurls abuse at anyone he doesn't like and who makes outlandish claims about people whenever he is criticised.
 
making waves said:
Mann - like Frank Field - is a xenophobic racist who hurls abuse at anyone he doesn't like and who makes outlandish claims about people whenever he is criticised.
If you genuinely think that either of these men, Frank Field in particular, are "xenophobic racist(s)", then you need your head examining.
Frank Field is one of the most decent and honourable people in British politics and is admired as such right across the political spectrum (well, with the exception of Corbyn, Momentum etc.).
You're talking nonsense.
 
sgtharper said:
If you genuinely think that either of these men, Frank Field in particular, are "xenophobic racist(s)", then you need your head examining.
Frank Field is one of the most decent and honourable people in British politics and is admired as such right across the political spectrum (well, with the exception of Corbyn, Momentum etc.).
You're talking nonsense.
Frank Field has made repeatedly comments attacking immigrants and demanding they be booted out of Britain and making claims about Muslims being child abusers. He is and always has been a xenophobic racist scumbag - right back to the early 1980s when he was first elected MP.
 
