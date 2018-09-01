Finkelstein calls out Margaret Hodge on her use of the anti-semite slur against Corbyn

former wesleyan said: And Corbyn also did nothing.



The Gazette also contacted Labour leader and Islington North parliamentary candidate Jeremy Corbyn, who was MP for Islington North when the scandal broke, for comment.



He did not respond.



Click to expand...

Absolute b*llocks - did you consider that maybe he didn't 'respond' because he didn't want to jeopardise any investigation.In every single investigation into the abuse and the cover-up in Islington, Corbyn's name has never, ever, been mentioned in relation to anything connected with the abuse and the cover-up. Hodge has admitted that she covered up the abuse and has personally paid compensation to one of the victims who she slandered publicly (and she can well afford it - she is a multi-millionaire).Corbyn met with Liz Davies and told her he would raise the issue with Virginia Bottomley who was the Tory minister at the time - which he did - and Corbyn subsequently demanded a public inquiry into the allegations of abuse and the cover-up by Hodge. Could he have done more? - possibly - but given those who were actually in a position of power to do something and didn't (or who actively covered-up the abuse - and those who then defended them for doing it, as Blair did with Hodge), Corbyn's 'crime' is minuscule.Right-wing Blairite John Mann has been throwing sh*te at Corbyn since he was first nominated for the LP leadership. He was the first to claim that Corbyn was involved in the cover-up of the abuse in Islington - and he is now claiming that Corbyn is anti-Semitic. Mann - like Frank Field - is a xenophobic racist who hurls abuse at anyone he doesn't like and who makes outlandish claims about people whenever he is criticised.