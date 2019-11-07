First Irish ultra nationalist since the 1930's to address ultra nationalist mass rallies in Europe.

The 1930s claim is made by the man himself at 2.05 minutes in the video below. Have a listen.Who is this tulip anyway I hear you ask?Well he is the farmer from Donegal who achieved infamy at the recent ploughing championship, raving behind an RTE presenter on live TV, and roaring some of the favourite mantras and memes of the far right like "mass immigration" and "traitor to the Irish people" at minister Charles Flanagan chasing him with his phone.(arguably in the process being the "straw that broke the camel's back" forcing the recent considerations about how to protect the right to free speech from abuse, and fall-out on minority communities etc.).Anyway, first I was wondering just who is the 1930's character he's referring to in his video who addressed the far right mass rallies of the 1930's? Can anyone advise?Second, if any journalist is looking in here, would they go and follow Niall around these rallies to find out exactly what these proponents of so called "free speech" wish to say, and with what sentiment are they inclined to say it with?It might help focus minds in this national debate we are currently having about it.(Just to summarise, he's attending the Salvini and Italian fascist mass rallies and then onto Warsaw, Poland, to meet what our boy Niall calls the "hardcore nationalists" over there.)In Poland no doubt they've been very active in protecting and defending "free speech". E.g. Just one recent victory:Should we follow them? Anyway, perhaps Niall's upcoming trip may help us answer this question.