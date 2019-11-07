First Irish ultra nationalist since the 1930's to address ultra nationalist mass rallies in Europe.

The 1930s claim is made by the man himself at 2.05 minutes in the video below. Have a listen.


Who is this tulip anyway I hear you ask?

Well he is the farmer from Donegal who achieved infamy at the recent ploughing championship, raving behind an RTE presenter on live TV, and roaring some of the favourite mantras and memes of the far right like "mass immigration" and "traitor to the Irish people" at minister Charles Flanagan chasing him with his phone.

(arguably in the process being the "straw that broke the camel's back" forcing the recent considerations about how to protect the right to free speech from abuse, and fall-out on minority communities etc.).

Anyway, first I was wondering just who is the 1930's character he's referring to in his video who addressed the far right mass rallies of the 1930's? Can anyone advise?

Second, if any journalist is looking in here, would they go and follow Niall around these rallies to find out exactly what these proponents of so called "free speech" wish to say, and with what sentiment are they inclined to say it with?

It might help focus minds in this national debate we are currently having about it.

(Just to summarise, he's attending the Salvini and Italian fascist mass rallies and then onto Warsaw, Poland, to meet what our boy Niall calls the "hardcore nationalists" over there.)

In Poland no doubt they've been very active in protecting and defending "free speech". E.g. Just one recent victory:


Should we follow them? Anyway, perhaps Niall's upcoming trip may help us answer this question.
 


(Briefly, my own opinion on the upcoming question of "free speech" is that we need to protect our hard-won freedoms and liberty, including actual freedom of speech, from such condemnable abuses that actually endanger these freedoms, like hate speech and incitement. I think there is a tidal wave of dogma, stereotypes and memes coming from both the left and the right that threatens what is worthwhile in the freedom to speak out with an opinion that has been incubated with personal effort and personal integrity. Noting that the internet has become in certain aspects of it like a super mall of "opinion", with seedy basement shops being frequented just as much as the bright but bland global branded stores etc. There are many new challenges for democracy and society engendered by the ubiquity of the internet.)
 
If the Eu and current Irish Politicians expect Irish people to be on their Knees to the Eu then they will get what is happening in Poland and elsewhere .

The Irish people should not be on their Knees to the Catholic Church , British Empire or the Eu .

And , We will Not Be on our Knees to the Eu .
 
The whole "populist far-right" story is based on the neck of ordinary people having views and organising to make their point known.

Modern state running is complicated, and so a lot of TDs have degrees, and even then have a lot of trouble understanding what is going on. They are dismissive that van driver joe blow could do a better job. But they and theirs educated joe blow, so if they under-educated him that's their fault.

Here we were educated to hate foreigners, brits, non catholics, lefties, by governments that included FF, FG and Labour. SF hardly hates less than the other 3, they are still on about "martyrs" ffs.

Then you'll see the likes of left wing protests, and XO, and they are just as right or wrong in their millenarian uncosted views, but why are they more acceptable on the streets than someone who is basically saying "hold on there for a minute"?
 
Ah yes, yet another talking point of the populist right.

Vis, our problems can be put at the door of the machinations of Werewolves in "Brussels". (Well that's for Monday. Tuesday it's "globalist" werewolves. Wednesday it's "zionist" werewolves". Thursday it's "globohomo".... etc. etc.)

Whereas some of the pertinent facts here include that federalism and subsidiarity comprise the governing structures that the EU is built around.

But I suppose you'll argue say that the EU should have devolved even more of its economic decision-making power to say Bertie Ahern, and environmental directives to say the likes of Tom Parlon and the IFA etc?
 
You get on to your knees for the Eu if you please . Irish People have done more than enough of that . They will not go on their Knees to the Eu .
 
There's a big, big differ between the man on the street who sees sudden unacceptable changes round him, that he is paying for, and the on-line wind-up merchants who are trying to exploit him.
 
Or politicians that are being Paid Handsomely ( 13 pieces of Silver ) by the Eu to Promote the Eu .

Irish People will Not go down on their Knees to the Eu . We have done enough of that in our History .
 
Nonsense designed to appeal to sentiment and emotions, not logic.

Drowning logic with sentiment, in fact. Ensuring it. Vis, populism.
 
Like the Logic to be on the Knees to the British Empire or the Logic to be on the Knees to the Catholic Church .

Don’t Worry . The Irish people will work it out , and being on their Knee to the Eu will be rejected just as being on their Knees to the Other Two were Rejected .
 
You believe the EU today holds the same purposes and values as the old patriarchal pre-Vatican II church and the old British empire? As I said, you have your little phrases and mantras designed to elicit emotion and sentiment and in the process inhibit logic. Because if you actually engage the right side of your brain for one second you instantly see what nonsense it is. Idiot.
 
Did the Other Two start out as Empires ?

Where in History when you have given People Too Much Power , Did they Not Form an Empire ?
 
Yeah, let me stop you there in your fantasy rant - the Irish people are very happy in the EU and there is absolutely no popular demand to leave.
 
May I ask that moderators take a closer look at this kind of post?

This poster (previously posting on here as Paradosis), whenever they do not like what they are hearing and have no argument, present as their argument that I must be a Jew, a "Zionist", with evil intentions, with historically stereotyped intentions that the IHRA have in fact highlighted antisemites tend to impute to Jews so as to incite hatred in others who recognise the stereotype.

The poster knows well I am not Jewish. But their rhetorical device of pretending I am, when I express an opinion that is unpalatable to the kind of people this poster associates with, and identifies with, is a device designed to work in a particular way which to me at least appears highly prejudicial and pernicious.

I mean leave the post stand, but think about it, the kind of sly, insidious, invidious posts that this poster makes.
 
The Irish People can change their mind . Shall I remind you of 1916 and the War of Independence .

We have seen More than Enough of Empire .
 
The fact you have to reach back over a hundred years to find even a completely invalid comparison shows how laughable your dreams are.

Ireland has never had far right leanings and most people would be put off by the Hitleresque hate ranting that he showed in his begging video.

Torchlit, raging supremacist rallies have never gone down well on either of these islands.
 
First of all ~ Fine Gael Blue Shirts .

It was not the Far Right that put the British out of the 26 Counties . It was not the far right that put manners on the Catholic Church .

It will not be the far right that stops the Irish People going on their Knees to the Eu .
 
