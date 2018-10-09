First Shots Fired In Potential Ethno-Nationalist Terrorism Feud...

After many decades and generations of in fighting, back stabbing and general scummery towards their own communities, are the Ethno-Nationalist Terrorists in the republican movement, about to engage in the traditional Irish republican feud...

A gunshot was fired at the west Belfast constituency office of a Sinn Fein MLA during a paramilitary-style attack on Sunday night in which a man was left with potentially life-changing injuries.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan confirmed that his office was targeted during the attack and condemned those responsible.

"The people who carried out this attack have left a man with potentially life-changing injuries," he said.

"They then recklessly fired a shot across the road and through the window of my constituency office, endangering anyone who may have been in the vicinity. That is an attack on the democratically expressed wishes of the people of his area.

"Sinn Fein will not be deterred by this mindless attack from providing services to the people of Turf Lodge and west Belfast. These people have nothing to offer but intimidation and mindless violence.

Dissidents who shot man in legs then turned weapon on Sinn Fein office - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk


Attacking the homes of Adams and Storey underlines the fact that the real target here is the Provisional movement, assuming that dissident republicans are involved there as in Derry.

That's how it works in the whole Fenian tradition. Pearse led his men to war in O'Connell Street not primarily to overthrow British rule - an impossible goal for so small an army - but to undermine and usurp the nationalism of John Redmond.

The Provisional IRA campaign was similarly concerned to humiliate and destroy the SDLP.

The historic precedent for the attack on the home of Adams is the attack on the home of SDLP leader Gerry Fitt by the Provisionals and similar attacks on Joe Hendron and Alban Maginness.

Malachi Ot have feud with mainstream republicans before Friday, they might have one now - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk


http://www.cain.ulst.ac.uk/issues/violence/feudchron.htm
 


Good man beneath the bridges, glad to see you clearly pointing out just how opposed to dissidents & violence in general SF are .. It really is good to see you finally turn that corner...

Isnt it a pity that the DUP dont condemn the UDA/UVF for their internal feuding drug related murders etc... but would rather cosy up to them and campaign for votes with them and ask their opinions on potential stormont deals as was the case in February....

Anyway, glad to see you showing a bit of sense, decency and pragmatism .... there's hope for ye yet son :?
 
Good man beneath the bridges, glad to see you clearly pointing out just how opposed to dissidents & violence in general SF are .. It really is good to see you finally turn that corner...

Isnt it a pity that the DUP dont condemn the UDA/UVF for their internal feuding drug related murders etc... but would rather cosy up to them and campaign for votes with them and ask their opinions on potential stormont deals as was the case in February....

Anyway, glad to see you showing a bit of sense, decency and pragmatism .... there's hope for ye yet son :?
Shin Flake And The Save The Disso Campaign.

Next...
 
Shin Flake And The Save The Disso Campaign.

Next...
yet another profoundly stupid attempt at equivocation .. ffs re-read your own post you complete numpty :laugh:

Seriously, you're a good lad for starting this thread & pointing out just how much SF detest the Dissidents ....

as I say, tis a pity the DUP didnt think that way about the UDA, UVF etc....



Im beginning to think you & Lennie the dog are the same person .... you're both as thick as champ and cant seem to stop creating threads that quickly backfire on you and make you look like the bigoted cretins you are ... tis no wonder loyalism is fooked :roll:
 
Sf/Ra drone in deflection mode tis always amusing...
 
:shock: lol ..... why would I have to deflect from your perfect Opening Post which CLEARLY outlines how much SF are against the dissidents ...

ffs, can you not even decipher the meaning of your own words :roll: ... you really are a awful fool !
 
:shock: lol ..... why would I have to deflect from your perfect Opening Post which CLEARLY outlines how much SF are against the dissidents ...

ffs, can you not even decipher the meaning of your own words :roll: ... you really are a awful fool !
So ye agree the Potential Ethno-Nationalist Terrorism Feud is a reality, cheers...
 
SF is not an ethno-nationalist party and throwing round phrases you don't understand only reveals your ignorance, Bridges.

As many right wing posters on here like to point out, ad nauseam, SF's support for the EU, free movement of peoples, immigration and the principles of the GFA mean they cannot be called ethno-nationalists. Whether you think that is a good thing or a bad thing depends entirely on your viewpoint.
 
wow .. you really arent big on the ole comprehension are ye son....

but here, whether you understand what you wrote or not, you perfectly pointed out exactly how SF oppose the dissidents ... and you're a good lad for that .. well done son !

I wonder will the DUP ever learn to behave half as well ?
 
Pffft...

We are regaled with how there is no support for the Republican Jidahists particularly from mainstream and 'former' Ethno-nationalist terrorists...

Ethno-Nationalist Terrorism and The Never Ending Narrative.
 
wow .. you really arent big on the ole comprehension are ye son....

but here, whether you understand what you wrote or not, you perfectly pointed out exactly how SF oppose the dissidents ... and you're a good lad for that .. well done son !

I wonder will the DUP ever learn to behave half as well ?
.

Oh so they are "former" ethno-nationalists, now?

Doesn't alter the fact that their stated policies are not ethno-nationalist. It is the very thing some Paleolithic nationalist posters on here hold against them - that they are internationalists and globalists. Do keep up.
 
Do ye mean like O,P,C,R,N,IRA...
 
