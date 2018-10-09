First Shots Fired In Potential Ethno-Nationalist Terrorism Feud...

between the bridges
After many decades and generations of in fighting, back stabbing and general scummery towards their own communities, are the Ethno-Nationalist Terrorists in the republican movement, about to engage in the traditional Irish republican feud...
A gunshot was fired at the west Belfast constituency office of a Sinn Fein MLA during a paramilitary-style attack on Sunday night in which a man was left with potentially life-changing injuries.
Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan confirmed that his office was targeted during the attack and condemned those responsible.
"The people who carried out this attack have left a man with potentially life-changing injuries," he said.
"They then recklessly fired a shot across the road and through the window of my constituency office, endangering anyone who may have been in the vicinity. That is an attack on the democratically expressed wishes of the people of his area.
"Sinn Fein will not be deterred by this mindless attack from providing services to the people of Turf Lodge and west Belfast. These people have nothing to offer but intimidation and mindless violence.
Dissidents who shot man in legs then turned weapon on Sinn Fein office - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
Attacking the homes of Adams and Storey underlines the fact that the real target here is the Provisional movement, assuming that dissident republicans are involved there as in Derry.
That's how it works in the whole Fenian tradition. Pearse led his men to war in O'Connell Street not primarily to overthrow British rule - an impossible goal for so small an army - but to undermine and usurp the nationalism of John Redmond.
The Provisional IRA campaign was similarly concerned to humiliate and destroy the SDLP.
The historic precedent for the attack on the home of Adams is the attack on the home of SDLP leader Gerry Fitt by the Provisionals and similar attacks on Joe Hendron and Alban Maginness.
Malachi Ot have feud with mainstream republicans before Friday, they might have one now - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
http://www.cain.ulst.ac.uk/issues/violence/feudchron.htm
