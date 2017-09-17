Fists fly between transgender activists and feminists

parentheses
Seems there was a physical fight in London yesterday between Trans-Activists and Feminist women.
The "traditional Feminists" who say they are defending "women only" spaces, clashed with the Trans-Activists.
So it seems the Transgender Agenda is encountering opposition.
Fists fly at politically correct rally | Daily Mail Online
