Fists fly between transgender activists and feminists

parentheses said:
Seems there was a physical fight in London yesterday between Trans-Activists and Feminist women.

The "traditional Feminists" who say they are defending "women only" spaces, clashed with the Trans-Activists.

So it seems the Transgender Agenda is encountering opposition.

Fists fly at politically correct rally | Daily Mail Online
Actually the Trannies and their camp followers basically attacked the women. Trannies weren't to be banned from the meeting but it was to discuss material about how Transgenderism harms ordinary women and girls.
 
Ratio Et Fides said:
Actually the Trannies and their camp followers basically attacked the women. Trannies weren't to be banned from the meeting but it was to discuss material about how Transgenderism harms ordinary women and girls.
"camp" followers? :)
 
Who is more oppressed, a woman or a trannie? This thread is crying out for Mercurial
 
It's not the first time transgender and feminists have proven that they can fight.

There was that conference while back which had speakers which trannies we're abominations that should die and women were horny sluts that needed to be controlled.

God, they would have shown how they could fight if only they had turned up.
 
Guys, what's all the fuss, just a bunch of sisters doing it for themselves
 
borntorum said:
Who is more oppressed, a woman or a trannie? This thread is crying out for Mercurial
He covered it. Apparently, trannies are the most oppressed 'females' there are.

Clearly, women with penises are especially appealing to gay males. That or they find actual women odious. I think the latter is applicable here.
 
Time to bring in a big strong man to keep the feminists and trannies apart. Time to put a stop to public handbagging
 
Both groups suffer discrimination without a doubt. You just have to look at a country like Saudi Arabia to see that if discrimination is not opposed it can get very bad.

My only complaint of them is that they won't oppose discrimination from some quarters. There fearless warriors but they won't say boo if someone argues for the LGBTs to die or campaigns for women to lose all rights independent of a male guardian.

In other words much of what they say is pious bullsh:t since it's dropped as soon as it gets a bit difficult.

Mercurial,no disrespect to him/her is as guilty of that as any one else.
 
talkingshop said:
Better article on it here.


https://join.thetimes.co.uk/?pc=regacc&gotoUrl=https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/the-battle-over-gender-has-turned-bloody-2wpkmnqhh&prefill=WyJNYXJpYW4iLCJPJ0RyaXNjb2xsIiwibW9kcmlzY29sbDE3OUBnbWFpbC5jb20iXQ==

Basically the "transactivists" just won't let these feminists (who include some prominent transwomen) speak anywhere, or hold a meeting, because the feminists have a "gender critical" theory, and they don't accept that males can be real women (I know, incredibly controversial :roll:).
"Gender Critical".
Is that like saying " all men are the same"?
 
Looks like it was the male transgenders attacking a peaceful feminist meeting.
Face it, many men who have surgery in order to change into women do not do so successfully. They could never be mistaken for a woman. They are still male, even though they are taking hormones to suppress their maleness.

Maybe they should aspire to become a third sex, neither male nor female?
 
derryman said:
"Gender Critical".
Is that like saying " all men are the same"?
No they're critical of the whole notion of gender, as opposed to biological sex. That offends the transgender crowd who are convinced there's a major difference between male and female brains and that it is therefore possible to be born in the 'wrong' body.

I'm with the feminists on this one, the notions about the differences between the sexes spouted by the transgender lobby would sound old fashioned and sexist even to my grandmother.
 
derryman said:
"Gender Critical".
Is that like saying " all men are the same"?
"The radical feminists—who, to be clear, don’t represent all feminists who think of themselves as radical—fundamentally disagree with trans activists on what being a woman means. To the mainstream trans rights movement, womanhood (or manhood) is a matter of self-perception; to radical feminists, it’s a material condition. Radical feminists believe women are a subordinate social class, oppressed due to their biology, and that there’s nothing innate about femininity. They think you can’t have a woman’s brain in a man’s body because there’s no such thing as a “woman’s brain.” "

Gender critical trans women: The apostates of the trans rights movement.
 
gracethepirate said:
Looks like it was the male transgenders attacking a peaceful feminist meeting.
Face it, many men who have surgery in order to change into women do not do so successfully. They could never be mistaken for a woman. They are still male, even though they are taking hormones to suppress their maleness.

Maybe they should aspire to become a third sex, neither male nor female?
I thought with ye on the left that the default position on all matters is that all fault lays at straight white males no matter what the situation or the facts.

Merc will be on soon to to tell us that.
 
