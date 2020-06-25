Flight from the cities - rural economic opportunities

This just in : commuting to cities and even living in them is officially unmasked as the worst possible work life combination.



Where the money is, is no longer in the city centres where supposedly the high fliers work, as they will soon be working from home : lawyers, software developers, sales people, accountants, consultants, you name it. If you have a job that pays well chances are you can deliver it over the internet. If you are a lowly paid urchin, chances are you are chained to a geo-located service job. Those toilets won't get cleaned over zoom, and pub patrons can't pinch your buttocks on the other side of a Teams invite.



But if you sit at a desk, you are overwhelmingly there for presenteeism reasons these days, as almost everything you do is over email or calls. And if you travel for work overseas (and you'll be doing less of that) even less reason to have to come into the office.



So, the money is going to migrate, and migrate to rural areas. Families will choose Fenit over Finglas (well, who wouldn't), or PhucksRuck, the vile planning excrescence that is the Dunkettle roundabout at 830 AM will be recalled to memory in the same way that Industrial Revolution smog in the North of England is now seen as the worst symptom of socially irresponsible capitalism.



What's happening in Ireland right now? Rich folks are eyeing up properties located ANYWHERE; anywhere, that is, that there is a 50Mb+ internet connection. The eir optic fibre rollout will be the new Luas tramline in terms of indicating where people will want to live and how real estate prices will move. Located near a data point? That's another 50 to 100 grand value to your home. Because you can save 5-10 grand a year (AFTER TAX) in commuting and eating out, your stress levels will diminish and you'll be more productive. And you'll start working out more often, and then sooner or later, start looking for restaurants, cafes and other lifestyle elements you felt only the city could provide.



Here's where you decide to invest :



Find a village of between 500-1000 people. There are probably NO restaurants, cafes or gyms. There are DEFINITELY boarded up shops on the main street. There are primary schools looking for children, there is a HUGE GAA pitch. Parking is NOT a problem. Is there a fast fibre connection? Then get a lease on a shop and find an Asian chef, a qualified barista, or a personal trainer, assuming you are not one already and start up.



Here are services the refugees will want :



Coworking spaces

Tuition services for children of all ages, including university placement consulting

Quality Asian and Mediterranean food

Aussie style fusion bistros

Cali-style coffee houses

Fitness classes

Excellent pubs

Bikes and other sports gear and wear

Open air markets with craft foods, beers and clothing

Informal eateries like chippers and takeaways

Arts and theatre



A gold rush is about to begin, buy property, no matter what shape it's in, as sites and planning permission will become stratospherically sought after. Without a connection to a local area, you will need a tumbledown shack to add to / improve to have the house of your dreams looking out on to a vast valley, or scenic lake, while having conference calls with Palo Alto, London and Singapore.



A golden age for rural Ireland will begin, and those with the money are already moving.