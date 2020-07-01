Flu deaths vs Covid-19 deaths

See How Deadly Was the 2019-2020 Flu Season? and How deadly is the coronavirus? Scientists are close to an answer
Familiarity with Flu prevents panic over death rates,unlike Covid-19 deaths. CDC figures in the link show roughly 24,000 to 62,000 US flu deaths a year, a relatively small figure in the US population of 350 millions. A roughly 1.25% normal death rate from all causes is 4.4 millions a year.
If 1% of the infected population die of C-19 as estimated in the second link and a fifth of the US population become infected in a year, 70 million infections would lead to 700,000 deaths a year. That's a sixth of the normal death rate of 4.4 millions. Over a few years, as the accumulated percentage of the population infected approached herd immunity at about 60 to 70%, infections would taper off quickly barring mutations like those of the flu.
If 5.6% of the population infected over the age of 65 die, that requires obvious public health strategies for protecting the most vulnerable of that age group in nursing homes. Consideration should also be given for extra protection for all other people vulnerable to C-19,mainly those suffering from comorbidities such as cardiac illness and diabetes. Those people and people approaching age 65 still in employment should be allowed to work exclusively from home or given financial incentives for early retirement.
