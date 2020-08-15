Flushing public toilets with the cover down prevents Covid-19 rising in the air

Last edited:
See Flushing the Toilet May Fling Coronavirus Aerosols All Over
Placing simple notices above the toilet ,"Please flush toilet with the cover down to prevent Covid-19 rising in the air",could reduce C-19 risks in public toilets. Research isn't clear on the C-19 risks from toilets but better to be sure than sorry with the simple act of putting down the cover. P.ie readers should encourage restaurants and pubs to place such notices.
Other C-19 toilet risks occur when turning on taps and opening doors, especially when gripping metal door handles. I use the sleeve of my jacket like a glove to do so but I'm not sure about notices to do so!
