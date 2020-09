Flushing public toilets with the cover down prevents Covid-19 rising in the air

See Flushing the Toilet May Fling Coronavirus Aerosols All Over Placing simple notices above the toilet ,"Please flush toilet with the cover down to prevent Covid-19 rising in the air",could reduce C-19 risks in public toilets. Research isn't clear on the C-19 risks from toilets but better to be sure than sorry with the simple act of putting down the cover. P.ie readers should encourage restaurants and pubs to place such notices.Other C-19 toilet risks occur when turning on taps and opening doors, especially when gripping metal door handles. I use the sleeve of my jacket like a glove to do so but I'm not sure about notices to do so!