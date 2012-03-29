Fogra Tora, alleged collusion claims...

between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,234
A CONFIDENTIAL garda document containing photographs and personal details of two alleged loyalists ended up in the hands of the IRA, the Smithwick Tribunal heard yesterday.

The IRA later killed one of the men and unsuccessfully attempted to kill the other.

The IRA told a Derry Journal reporter several days after the murder that they were in possession of the Fogra Tora alleging Mr Sproule had been suspected of being involved in attacks on businesses in Donegal, and showed the reporter a photocopy of the document.

Garda document ended up in hands of the IRA - Local - Belfast Newsletter

anyone for a bad apple theory...
 


former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
25,648
Quelle suprise .
 
Ren84

Ren84

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2011
Messages
49,046
And yet,

However, the day before the IRA announced they did not get the report from the Gardaí but from a store of information in Spoule's house.

The Fogra Tora is not only circulated among garda stations but also to other police forces including the then RUC.
Click to expand...
http://www.rte.ie/news/2012/0328/smithwick-tribunal-criticises-gardai-psni.html

So evidence that supposedly shows IRA collusion actually was obtained from the house of a loyalist. I suppose loyalist terrorists were colluding with the Gardai if they were able to obtain their intelligence briefings before the IRA.

Whoops! Another own goal by our laptop loyal chums. :lol:
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,234
Ren84 said:
And yet,



Smithwick Tribunal criticises garda & PSNI for failing to disclose a secret investigation - RT News

So evidence that supposedly shows IRA collusion actually was obtained from the house of a loyalist. I suppose loyalist terrorists were colluding with the Gardai if they were able to obtain their intelligence briefings before the IRA.

Whoops! Another own goal by our laptop loyal chums. :lol:
Click to expand...
oh do at least try ren, the IRA say it wasn't the garda so that means it must be true? hmmm so extending your logic you obviously accept any UVF statement on such matters? remind me about that own goal...
 
Ren84

Ren84

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2011
Messages
49,046
between the bridges said:
oh do at least try ren, the IRA say it wasn't the garda so that means it must be true? hmmm so extending your logic you obviously accept any UVF statement on such matters? remind me about that own goal...
Click to expand...
The Fogra Tora was also circulated to the RUC at the time, and considering that there is widespread evidence of collusion between the RUC and loyalist terrorists it stands to reason the UVF obtained this intelligence document from the British security apparatus.
There is next to no evidence of collusion between the Gardai and the IRA, apart from rumour and conjecture. I have no reason to dismiss the claims by the IRA that the Fogra Tora was obtained from the home of a leading loyalist.
 
Tommythesash

Tommythesash

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 22, 2010
Messages
5,172
The IRA had an elaborate intelligence system that spanned Ireland, Britain and America. The organisation was not dependent on sources within the Gardai to furnish information on well known lowlife unionist killer squads, the IRA knew all about these drunken louts.
 
Last edited:
Evergreenfinch

Evergreenfinch

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 1, 2010
Messages
4,087
Ren84 said:
The Fogra Tora was also circulated to the RUC at the time, and considering that there is widespread evidence of collusion between the RUC and loyalist terrorists it stands to reason the UVF obtained this intelligence document from the British security apparatus.
There is next to no evidence of collusion between the Gardai and the IRA, apart from rumour and conjecture. I have no reason to dismiss the claims by the IRA that the Fogra Tora was obtained from the home of a leading loyalist.
Click to expand...
Shouldn't be too difficult to post a link showing this widespread evidence.
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,234
Ren84 said:
The Fogra Tora was also circulated to the RUC at the time, and considering that there is widespread evidence of collusion between the RUC and loyalist terrorists it stands to reason the UVF obtained this intelligence document from the British security apparatus.
There is next to no evidence of collusion between the Gardai and the IRA, apart from rumour and conjecture. I have no reason to dismiss the claims by the IRA that the Fogra Tora was obtained from the home of a leading loyalist.
Click to expand...
oh FFS!! well apart from the fact that they claimed to have shot him because he was named in the report they found at his house after they shot him you mean? do try and keep up chara...it's all there in your own link...He was shot by the IRA, which claimed that he was involved in a bombing campaign in Donegal.
To prove this the IRA produced a copy of a garda record, a Fogra Tora, to a reporter showing that Spoule was wanted for questioning about the attacks.
A second man, Glen Monteith, who was also identified in the record, escaped a shooting attempt by the IRA on the same day.
The RUC contacted the gardaí and on 19 April then Chief Supt Noel Conroy was sent to investigate the allegations.
However, the day before the IRA announced they did not get the report from the gardaí but from a store of information in Spoule's house.
Click to expand...
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,234
ArtyisBack said:
There is an easy way for this to be resolved - if the PSNI/RUCactually cooperate with an enquiry for a change
Click to expand...
you might have missed it but the inquiry is about what happen to two officers who did cooperate with the garda...
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top