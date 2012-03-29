Fogra Tora, alleged collusion claims...

The Fogra Tora was also circulated to the RUC at the time, and considering that there is widespread evidence of collusion between the RUC and loyalist terrorists it stands to reason the UVF obtained this intelligence document from the British security apparatus.

There is next to no evidence of collusion between the Gardai and the IRA, apart from rumour and conjecture. I have no reason to dismiss the claims by the IRA that the Fogra Tora was obtained from the home of a leading loyalist.