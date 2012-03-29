Fogra Tora, alleged collusion claims...

between the bridges
A CONFIDENTIAL garda document containing photographs and personal details of two alleged loyalists ended up in the hands of the IRA, the Smithwick Tribunal heard yesterday.
The IRA later killed one of the men and unsuccessfully attempted to kill the other.
The IRA told a Derry Journal reporter several days after the murder that they were in possession of the Fogra Tora alleging Mr Sproule had been suspected of being involved in attacks on businesses in Donegal, and showed the reporter a photocopy of the document.
Garda document ended up in hands of the IRA - Local - Belfast Newsletter
anyone for a bad apple theory...
