Footpaths becoming cycle paths. E skateboards a menace

The Garda Siochana aren't sufficiently policing cyclists and E skateboarders who fly along footpaths without regard for pedestrians. In my typical 30 minute a day walks in Dublin beside roads with busy traffic, I'm often startled by these pests. Because E skateboarders are motionless and the board is not as visible as a cyclist, they can be on top of you before you realise they are moving fast. My quick reflexes enables me easily to avoid them but many elderly people in my position would suffer fright. There is a statistic that a car moving at a speed of 20 miles/32 kilometres an hour can kill a person on impact maybe 20% of the time. A fast moving cyclist in a collision with an elderly person would likely inflict serious injuries. This threat may deter the elderly from going out on walks on footpaths.

Would it be terribly difficult for a few gardai to put a stop to these errant cyclists and E skateboarders?