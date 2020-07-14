Footpaths becoming cycle paths. E skateboards a menace

Patslatt1

The Garda Siochana aren't sufficiently policing cyclists and E skateboarders who fly along footpaths without regard for pedestrians. In my typical 30 minute a day walks in Dublin beside roads with busy traffic, I'm often startled by these pests. Because E skateboarders are motionless and the board is not as visible as a cyclist, they can be on top of you before you realise they are moving fast. My quick reflexes enables me easily to avoid them but many elderly people in my position would suffer fright. There is a statistic that a car moving at a speed of 20 miles/32 kilometres an hour can kill a person on impact maybe 20% of the time. A fast moving cyclist in a collision with an elderly person would likely inflict serious injuries. This threat may deter the elderly from going out on walks on footpaths.
Would it be terribly difficult for a few gardai to put a stop to these errant cyclists and E skateboarders?
 
Last edited:


CatullusV

Why not ask the authorities? They might be able to do something. We can do nothing.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Unusually public-spirited of you, Pat. The only thing I can suggest is that we bring back the Sedan chair. That way the wealthy people who are all up early in the morning can arrange a zero-hours contract fellow in hi-viz equipment to hold up some bull-bars in case one of these subversives happens along at glide-speed.

The elderly you refer to. Would that be elderly on private pensions you are talking about or is it socialists we're discussing?
 
james toney

Pat you sound like a 90 year old Jason Bourne.
 
Lumpy Talbot

I did notice the reference to the ninja-style moves alright. Make a great cartoon segment with all the e-boarders coming at him like Space Invaders.
 
Lumpy Talbot

There should be, like cycle-paths, a clearly delineated space on pavements reserved only for retired civil servants and other higher rate taxpayers who have paid tax at the higher rate for five years or more.

No-one else should be allowed step in it. Not even the Secretary of the Department of Finance should be allowed in it if they haven't the time served. The untermensch-, er, the electorate should have to walk sideways to work or the bus-stop so they don't step in the HRTP Lane by accident and end up with a chitty.
 
Patslatt1

Publicity would help. I suppose some elderly pensioner or a child will have to be killed or seriously injured in a collision to alert the public to the extent of the nuisance.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Precisely why I've been eagerly awaiting the delivery of the hover-board that Hollywood promised me back in the 1980s.
 
Patslatt1

An attempt of humour even if it fails is worthwhile for cheerfullness. Keep trying!
 
New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

