Forecast

Feb 14, 2011
Subject for discussion.

The media in London and Dublin seem to me to be cheerleading the following.

Xenophobic, former celebrity mayor of London Johnson as PM in a no deal UK outside the EU.

Former cabinet minister Martin, who spent more than a decade in cabinet supporting decisions which bankrupt the country, as Taoiseach in Ireland.

Am I right or wrong?
 


Nov 23, 2012
Maybe I've just missed it, but how are the Irish media cheerleading for Johnson and/or for a no deal UK?
 
Feb 14, 2011
Media in London cheerleading Johnson and media in Dublin cheer leading Martin.

What do you think?
 
Nov 6, 2007
I suspect that General Election campaigns will have much more influence now than they ever did before. The voters are much more volatile. It is possible to see one of the lesser parties, probably the Greens, getting a momentum which could push them to unprecedented levels. If they got the choice, I doubt they would plump for FF again.
 
Nov 23, 2012
I don't get the second bit. And actually I think a significant part of the UK media is afraid of Johnson getting in. Not saying they're doing a good job on Brexit - they haven't done, at all. But I think BoJo is a step too far for all but the most jingoistic of the U.K. Media.
 
Feb 14, 2011
Look at the Daily Telegraph today or any day.

Likewise most of the London tabloid media.
 
Oct 12, 2009
Wha?
 
Feb 14, 2011
Just to put a background to the questions the following is my penny's worth on Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson is a powerful insider celebrity in the UK who seems to have almost limitless access to the London media.

These media outlets are some of the most influential opinion forming institutions in a major democracy.

His propaganda supports the idea that the UK should tear up international agreements and declare economic war on European neighbours with whom the UK had signed a treaty to cooperate in matters of mutual interest.

He supports the agenda of dismantling the EU and going back to everyone for themselves that reduced Europe to ruin in the 1930-40s.

He regards the Belfast Agreement with contempt.

He is being supported by the same London media to become UK PM.

Is that wise?
 
Feb 14, 2011
Mr Johnson’s position received a further boost with the support of Esther McVey, who was eliminated from the contest after finishing last in the first ballot.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph she said: “He has promised to deliver Brexit on October 31, deal or no deal, and has shown time and time again that he is a dynamic leader, capable of building a strong team around him that will deliver on his promises.”

- Press Association

'deal or no deal'

Irresponsible or what?
 
Feb 14, 2011
Eoghan Harris in today's Sunday Independent made the following declaration relevant to the subject of Johnson being PM.

'I predict flatly that Johnson will crash Britain out of Europe rather than retreat on the backstop'.

The result according to Harris will be that 'our economy faces destruction' and the government will be a 'corpse'.

The Irish opposition was, however, according to Harris 'composed as ever'.

The Harris message seems to be that unless Paddy grovels to the arrogance of his former imperial masters we are all ruined.

Is Harris right?
 
May 16, 2007
Wrong.

It's "bankrupted".
 
Feb 14, 2011
I know spelling was never my strongpoint.

Another interesting comment this time by Colm McCarthy on Johnson and Brexit in the Sunday Independent today.

'The likely winner, Boris Johnson, bears a heavy personal responsibility for propagating the central delusion of Brexit: that it is simple and straightforward. The risk of no-deal, the most damaging outcome for Ireland, has risen sharply.'

What do?
 
Dec 3, 2008
Harris is typical of the cheap commentary that is now ubiquitous in media, he calls on the Irish government to " be flexible" on the backstop but gives no further detail apart from a "time limit". So how long ? 1 year, 5 years 20 years, 6 months? State your position and we can have a debate about it but don't continue with the bs. And say a time limit is 5 years, what happens then if the UK parliament says it must be 1 year or no deal? Power without responsibility again and again
 
Feb 14, 2011
I know but is it not a certainty that Paddy will be blamed by both London and Dublin media when Johnson becomes PM, declares a no deal exit from the EU and wages all out economic war on this country?
 
Dec 8, 2010
What have your two points got to do with each other, and what has the thread title to do with either of them?

Zoo please.
 
Feb 14, 2011
Eoghan Harris has an article in yesterday's indo which ties up the issues.
He tells us that the Irish government is 'out of touch with British public opinion'.
English public opinion is largely determined by London media coverage which is anti-EU, supports Johnson's no deal and wants to get rid of the backstop.
Eoghan Harris thinks the Irish government should 'time-limit the backstop' and asks 'what planet the Irish government is on'.
He says the Irish government 'has lost all touch' but the Irish opposition is 'composed'.
 
Feb 14, 2011
Headings from the Daily Telegraph

1. The Tory survival instinct has finally kicked in: only Boris can deliver Brexit
Charles Moore

2. With Boris for PM, where do you put the rest of them in the ultimate fantasy cabinet?
Janet Daley
The new Chancellor should be a convincing Brexiteer, but there is scope to reconcile Remainers and Leavers
Can we look beyond the over-hyped soap opera of the leadership contest for a moment? I am willing to bet the farm on Boris Johnson becoming the next leader of the Conservative party because any other outcome is pretty much mathematically impossible. So the drama – such as it is – of the next few weeks is going to be irrelevant soon. I suggest we agree on that and get down to the serious business of playing Fantasy Cabinet.
Who is given major posts in a Johnson government is a matter of more than usual importance, partly because ministers will have an exceptional degree of independence...

3. Only a new brand of BoJoism can make 'Boris the buffoon' a truly great PM
Sherelle Jacobs
Boris needs a daring new philosophy to win big
For a comfortable win, it was pretty cringeworthy. To ensure Boris Johnson’s romp to victory this week, handlers largely kept their pedigree showman bound and gagged behind the scenes. When he did briefly poke his nose out for his campaign launch, the public was treated to a brilliant balletic dance on the borderland between clarity and vagueness.
 
Feb 14, 2011
BorisJohnson18May16_large.jpg

terry-prone.png

By Terry Prone

Johnson is in the middle of a messy marital breakup and this has had no effect on his following, writes Terry Prone.
He’s a proven liar, adulterer, and drug-taking posh boy. Yet Boris Johnson is so ahead of the rest of the posse of contenders for the British prime ministership that the only reason any of the others will remain in the battle is to raise their profiles and render their inclusion in a future cabinet inevitable.
 
Feb 14, 2011
Jody Corcoran: 'There may be nothing left in gambler Leo's locker'

A perfect political storm is looming with Brexit, the Budget and by-elections all facing the Taoiseach, writes Jody Corcoran

Untitled.png

Cranes may be rising on the Dublin skyline, but economic recovery has been slower to reach the rest of Ireland
jody-corcoran-byline.jpg

Jody Corcoran
June 16 2019 6:30 PM
Leo Varadkar should be happy, but he isn't. He is baffled. On paper, people should be confident and looking forward to the future, but they aren't. The old ways of doing things don't seem to be working any more. It wasn't supposed to be like this. It was supposed to be all about the economy, stupid. But something has gone seriously wrong. What though?
Recently published consumer data shows retail sales have reached a record high; tourism visitors are up and rising; manufacturing is in positive territory, there is increased business confidence and strong growth in exchequer returns. There are significant improvements in the labour market, full employment indeed. Employee weekly earnings have also increased, and inflation is still muted. As a result, household spending power continues to increase.
In the olden days, this was the recipe for runaway political success. Leo should be looking forward to five more years (or three). But he isn't. He is looking forward, nervously. He has just taken an electoral bruising. And he is in the midst of a looming perfect political storm: Budget, Brexit and by-elections before he must face the people again. It could be all over before it has properly begun. What is he going to do? Has Leo Varadkar got anything left in his locker?
 
