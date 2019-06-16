Subject for discussion.
The media in London and Dublin seem to me to be cheerleading the following.
Xenophobic, former celebrity mayor of London Johnson as PM in a no deal UK outside the EU.
Former cabinet minister Martin, who spent more than a decade in cabinet supporting decisions which bankrupt the country, as Taoiseach in Ireland.
Am I right or wrong?
