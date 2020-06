Cranes may be rising on the Dublin skyline, but economic recovery has been slower to reach the rest of Ireland Cranes may be rising on the Dublin skyline, but economic recovery has been slower to reach the rest of Ireland



Jody Corcoran

June 16 2019 6:30 PM

Leo Varadkar should be happy, but he isn't. He is baffled. On paper, people should be confident and looking forward to the future, but they aren't. The old ways of doing things don't seem to be working any more. It wasn't supposed to be like this. It was supposed to be all about the economy, stupid. But something has gone seriously wrong. What though?Recently published consumer data shows retail sales have reached a record high; tourism visitors are up and rising; manufacturing is in positive territory, there is increased business confidence and strong growth in exchequer returns. There are significant improvements in the labour market, full employment indeed. Employee weekly earnings have also increased, and inflation is still muted. As a result, household spending power continues to increase.In the olden days, this was the recipe for runaway political success. Leo should be looking forward to five more years (or three). But he isn't. He is looking forward, nervously. He has just taken an electoral bruising. And he is in the midst of a looming perfect political storm: Budget, Brexit and by-elections before he must face the people again. It could be all over before it has properly begun. What is he going to do? Has Leo Varadkar got anything left in his locker?