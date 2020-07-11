Format of a referendum question for a United Ireland

I have been in touch with a polling firm who have informal contacts to the Electoral commission this is what they(electoral commission) currently think the format of a question might be:

Should Northern Ireland REMAIN part of the United Kingdom, or LEAVE the United Kingdom and join with the current Republic of Ireland to form one independent state Ireland?

  • Then two boxes (like in the EU Referendum) i.e. REMAIN and LEAVE.
  • My personal opinion is that its an absolute car crash of a question I'm much more in favor of the format for Scottish question for independence
Should the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland be a unified country?

its a much-simplified question and will be much easier to track in polls unnecessarily complicated questions cause large fluctuations poll to poll
 


ringobrodgar said:
I have been in touch with a polling firm who have informal contacts to the Electoral commission this is what they(electoral commission) currently think the format of a question might be:

Should Northern Ireland REMAIN part of the United Kingdom, or LEAVE the United Kingdom and join with the current Republic of Ireland to form one independent state Ireland?

  • Then two boxes (like in the EU Referendum) i.e. REMAIN and LEAVE.
  • My personal opinion is that its an absolute car crash of a question I'm much more in favor of the format for Scottish question for independence
Should the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland be a unified country?

its a much-simplified question and will be much easier to track in polls unnecessarily complicated questions cause large fluctuations poll to poll
Your question does not suggest Northern Ireland would leave the UK. Open to interpretation that we would re-enter the UK as a unified country.
 
de valera's' giddy goat said:
Your question does not suggest Northern Ireland would leave the UK. Open to interpretation that we would re-enter the UK as a unified country.
I'm certainly looking for opinions surely the question is mutually exclusive NI cannot be both thank you for replying on what I confess a very dry subject
I’ve also made up a discussion with a made up firm who once saw someone who might have worked for the electoral commission. This is the draft question (that they haven’t been asked to write) that the commission has according to them:


Should Northern Ireland KEEP their satanic Tayto brand, or ATTAIN the far superior Republic brand?

The options then are
1. Pink.
2. Asteroid
3. Lug wrench


My personal opinion is that its an absolute car crash of a question as there are too many shades of pink and if we were to adopt cotton candy then I swear to god I’ll burn this place to the ground.
 
Sync said:
I’ve also made up a discussion with a made up firm who once saw someone who might have worked for the electoral commission. This is the draft question (that they haven’t been asked to write) that the commission has according to them:


Should Northern Ireland KEEP their satanic Tayto brand, or ATTAIN the far superior Republic brand?

The options then are
1. Pink.
2. Asteroid
3. Lug wrench


My personal opinion is that its an absolute car crash of a question as there are too many shades of pink and if we were to adopt cotton candy then I swear to god I’ll burn this place to the ground.
I did have a discussion with a real polling firm who have international accredited standards and that is what I have been told. What benefit to me would I gain from making this up?
 
