Format of a referendum question for a United Ireland

Should Northern Ireland REMAIN part of the United Kingdom, or LEAVE the United Kingdom and join with the current Republic of Ireland to form one independent state Ireland?​

Then two boxes (like in the EU Referendum) i.e. REMAIN and LEAVE.

My personal opinion is that its an absolute car crash of a question I'm much more in favor of the format for Scottish question for independence

I have been in touch with a polling firm who have informal contacts to the Electoral commission this is what they(electoral commission) currently think the format of a question might be:Should the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland be a unified country?its a much-simplified question and will be much easier to track in polls unnecessarily complicated questions cause large fluctuations poll to poll