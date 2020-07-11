Format of a referendum question for a United Ireland

ringobrodgar
Active member
- Joined
- Jul 7, 2020
- Messages
- 135
I have been in touch with a polling firm who have informal contacts to the Electoral commission this is what they(electoral commission) currently think the format of a question might be:
its a much-simplified question and will be much easier to track in polls unnecessarily complicated questions cause large fluctuations poll to poll
Should Northern Ireland REMAIN part of the United Kingdom, or LEAVE the United Kingdom and join with the current Republic of Ireland to form one independent state Ireland?
- Then two boxes (like in the EU Referendum) i.e. REMAIN and LEAVE.
- My personal opinion is that its an absolute car crash of a question I'm much more in favor of the format for Scottish question for independence
its a much-simplified question and will be much easier to track in polls unnecessarily complicated questions cause large fluctuations poll to poll