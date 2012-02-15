Former Labour Euro candidate Orla Guerin accused of being anti-semitic journalist

gijoe
Bit of a blast from the past but former Labour Party Dublin Euro candidate, Orla Guerin, has been accused of being an anti-semitic journalist in the UK Supreme Court case where a solicitor was seeking the release of a BBC report into their reporting of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Guerin is currently a BBC correspondent in Pakistan. Israel has also alleged that Guerin was anti-semitic in her coverage.
BBC News - Supreme Court upholds BBC's refusal on Israel report
