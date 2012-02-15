Former Labour Euro candidate Orla Guerin accused of being anti-semitic journalist

Bit of a blast from the past but former Labour Party Dublin Euro candidate, Orla Guerin, has been accused of being an anti-semitic journalist in the UK Supreme Court case where a solicitor was seeking the release of a BBC report into their reporting of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Guerin is currently a BBC correspondent in Pakistan. Israel has also alleged that Guerin was anti-semitic in her coverage.
BBC News - Supreme Court upholds BBC's refusal on Israel report
 


What a way to waste the last years of your life.
 
A bad decision to be fair.
 
Her role for RTE was more prominent than her candidacy for Labour. One might think that the OP was an attempt to paint Labour as being anti-Semitic.
 
In other words, she didn't stick to the official line in her reporting.

How very boring and lame. Can someone please change the record?
 
It is a bit stange that an investigation in a public body can be kept from the public.
 
Israel is in no position to go name calling. They usually have such hysterical reactions to anyone who might be seen to be not on their side. They seem to believe if one is not with them then one is against them.
 
