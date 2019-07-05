Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen seriously ill in hospital

Hope he recovers. He will be remembered for his failures but I want to mention an action he took for which he got no credit. When he took over as Taoiseach, he moved Mary Hanafin, the greatest ever minister for Education who loved teachers above all and who believed that the taxpayer should pay for their every whim, out of Education and into Social Welfare where she sulked until the govt fell. Cowen made mistakes as MoF and Taoiseach but he got one decision absolutely right.