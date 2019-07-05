Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen seriously ill in hospital

C

Catahualpa

Well-known member
Joined
May 12, 2019
Messages
1,820
Website
irelandinhistory.blogspot.com
Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen seriously ill in hospital

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen is seriously ill in hospital, according to sources.
It's understood the former Laois Offaly TD was hospitalised in Dublin on Thursday night, July 4.

www.leinsterexpress.ie

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen seriously ill in hospital

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen is seriously ill in hospital, according to sources. It's understood the former Laois Offaly TD was hospitalised in Dublin on Thursday night, July 4. It is believed that he is being treated at the Beacon Hospital and is understood to have suffered a bleed on the bra...
www.leinsterexpress.ie www.leinsterexpress.ie

Not looking good here at all

I suppose this will update as the day goes on

He wasnt looking after himself that's for sure....

 


J

jmcc

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
44,585
Tough time for his family. A bleed on the brain is serious. The Newstalk piece seemed to be more an obit piece than a news piece.

www.newstalk.com

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen seriously ill in hospital | Newstalk

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen is seriously ill this afternoon.He was rushed to hospital last nigh...
www.newstalk.com www.newstalk.com

Nothing on RTE yet. That's a bit unusual but then they are more concerned about Trump and his parade.
 
Last edited:
neiphin

neiphin

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2009
Messages
5,641
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,763
Just heard it on NT News and it was way down on the running order!
I'm sure he will get the very best of care in The Beacon which wouldn't be an option open to ordinary folk in the lovely democrat y, he helped create!
 
J

jmcc

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
44,585
RTE ignoring the story on its website. Probably waiting for the press release.
 
B

brughahaha

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2009
Messages
15,784
jmcc said:
RTE ignoring the story on its website. Probably waiting for the press release.
Click to expand...
They wouldnt announce it until its official to (rightly) allow the family time to contact friends and relations.
They do the same with all Deaths ...but sure have a pop anyway
 
J

jmcc

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
44,585
brughahaha said:
They wouldnt announce it until its official to (rightly) allow the family time to contact friends and relations.
They do the same with all Deaths ...but sure have a pop anyway
Click to expand...
The deaths of public figures are generally treated differently because the media organisations have various obit pieces and packages ready to run complete with friends and commentators saying how great the deceased was and how he/she will be missed.
 
R

recedite

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 20, 2010
Messages
2,307
Good excuse to have about 15 Guinnesses now tonight, in memory of Brian.
The guy who took the reins of an economy he knew was going over a cliff - just for the craic. While Bertie slipped away out the back door.
 
wombat

wombat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
33,986
Hope he recovers. He will be remembered for his failures but I want to mention an action he took for which he got no credit. When he took over as Taoiseach, he moved Mary Hanafin, the greatest ever minister for Education who loved teachers above all and who believed that the taxpayer should pay for their every whim, out of Education and into Social Welfare where she sulked until the govt fell. Cowen made mistakes as MoF and Taoiseach but he got one decision absolutely right.
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
17,200
he is certainly an example of how not to look after your meat vehicle , was he ever not grossly obese and he was a minister for health
 
Pabilito

Pabilito

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
5,771
Christ.. this thread brings to mind an aunt who used to stay up all night when someone in the extended family was ill in case they died so she could be the first to deliver the news.. ironically she herself died alone and no one knew untill 2 days later..

I didn't have much time for Cowan but regardless he's a fellow human and I hope he makes a full recovery.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top