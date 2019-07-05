Catahualpa
Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen seriously ill in hospital
It's understood the former Laois Offaly TD was hospitalised in Dublin on Thursday night, July 4.
Not looking good here at all
I suppose this will update as the day goes on
He wasnt looking after himself that's for sure....
