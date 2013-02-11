Frank Aiken, time for reassessment?

Bryce Evans has an article here calling for a fresh look at Frank Aiken.
Frank Aiken: Nationalist and Internationalist | The Irish Story
Evans argues that he deserves better than being remembered as sectarian killer (for the Altnaviegh affair) and that he deserves credit for his role pushing decolonisation in Africa in the 1950s and 60s.
I believe an upcoming conference of historians in Liverpool is going to examine his story.
Frank Aiken: Nationalist and Internationalist | The Irish Story
Evans argues that he deserves better than being remembered as sectarian killer (for the Altnaviegh affair) and that he deserves credit for his role pushing decolonisation in Africa in the 1950s and 60s.
I believe an upcoming conference of historians in Liverpool is going to examine his story.