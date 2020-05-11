Free masks would sharply reduce Covid-19 viral transmission risks on public transport after lockdowns end

The social distancing rule of two metres would make public transport hopelessly uneconomic by reducing capacity by roughly two thirds.To restore a lot of that lost capacity and reduce risks of Covid-19 viral transmission , transport companies should provide free masks at the point of entry to vehicles and locations nearby. Passenger could then be seated on all seats. On the Dublin Luas, a guard on the tram would control entry at a single door that opens,limiting the numbers of passengers to those who could be seated and possibly handing out free masks. Few or no passengers would be allowed to stand in the aisles because it would be very difficult for people to move to and from this single door.

Provision of free masks would be necessary to prevent a minority of irresponsible people from wearing masks beyond the roughly one day time limit of use. At present, the cheapest masks are sold in Lidl in batches of 50 for about 50 euros, a lot of money to people on tight budgets. With their mass purchasing power, transport companies should be able to supply masks at a cost a fraction of that. A government subsidy should be provided in the interest of public health.

An interesting scientific question is the degree of safety provided by masks. The tiny Covid-19 virus can penetrate masks other than the N95 type that stops 95% of viruses.(Because of potential breathing difficulties, medical permissions are required for N95 in many US states.)To infect a person from a cough or a sneeze, the virus would have to exit the mask of the person coughing,travel a few feet and penetrate the mask of another person. The fact that all passengers on London's subway trains are supposed to wear masks suggests two masks are an effective barrier. There is an additional risk of viral transmission from physical contact of passengers seated beside each other as viruses on clothing are transmitted. Viruses on Luas seats and poles could also be transmitted. To prevent that, at each terminus the Luas tram enters it might be necessary to spray the interiors with disinfectant.