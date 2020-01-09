Free public transport in Luxembourg city...

First, an appeal to the moderators: I simply cannot post a link using my smartphone, so I'm asking for some indulgence in allowing an OP without a link. If that is not allowed, fair enough.



Anyway, to cases. I am shortly to be based in Luxembourg city for a while. In a visit last month to sign contracts and NDAs I was told that as and of March 1st all public transport will be free. Apparently, there was a trial in 2019 which was deemed such a success that it is to be made permanent.



The concept is to remove cars from the road as well as to reduce the carbon footprint of the city.



The intention is to increase the bus fleet to provide even better service despite being free to use.



In advance of the date of implementation many people have stopped paying and it doesn't seem to be policed.



Now, there are a couple of things which make Luxembourg City different. Firstly, it is awash with money. Secondly, its working population consists of a huge amount of "frontaliers" - workers who commute across the border from France or Germany. These latter would place little stress on the internal public transport infrastructure.



My question is whether this is feasible in Irish cities. Would it be worth a limited trial in of our smaller cities?



Of course, ultimately it has to be paid for, and budgets are tight, but if people know that in effect they have paid already they might be more inclined to use the services. It changes from being an option to becoming an entitlement.



Is such a thing feasible in Ireland?