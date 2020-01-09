Free public transport in Luxembourg city...

CatullusV

Jan 9, 2018
5,936
First, an appeal to the moderators: I simply cannot post a link using my smartphone, so I'm asking for some indulgence in allowing an OP without a link. If that is not allowed, fair enough.

Anyway, to cases. I am shortly to be based in Luxembourg city for a while. In a visit last month to sign contracts and NDAs I was told that as and of March 1st all public transport will be free. Apparently, there was a trial in 2019 which was deemed such a success that it is to be made permanent.

The concept is to remove cars from the road as well as to reduce the carbon footprint of the city.

The intention is to increase the bus fleet to provide even better service despite being free to use.

In advance of the date of implementation many people have stopped paying and it doesn't seem to be policed.

Now, there are a couple of things which make Luxembourg City different. Firstly, it is awash with money. Secondly, its working population consists of a huge amount of "frontaliers" - workers who commute across the border from France or Germany. These latter would place little stress on the internal public transport infrastructure.

My question is whether this is feasible in Irish cities. Would it be worth a limited trial in of our smaller cities?

Of course, ultimately it has to be paid for, and budgets are tight, but if people know that in effect they have paid already they might be more inclined to use the services. It changes from being an option to becoming an entitlement.

Is such a thing feasible in Ireland?
 


ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Jan 17, 2011
50,527
Perfect sense and it should have been done years ago. It needs to be phased in and it can't just be a matter of making the existing networks free...we need a 15 year plan with this as the end goal, and the networks reconfigured and expanded to make it work.
 
CatullusV

Jan 9, 2018
5,936
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Perfect sense and it should have been done years ago. It needs to be phased in and it can't just be a matter of making the existing networks free...we need a 15 year plan with this as the end goal, and the networks reconfigured and expanded to make it work.
Indeed.

One of the enablers, by the way, is that by reducing other traffic they can open new bus lanes and thereby increase bus frequency as well as punctuality. Part of the deal involves not simply making it more attractive as an option, but to simultaneously make car use less attractive.

It could ultimately be a form of the Paris Metro or the London Underground, where the frequency of trains render a timetable actually obsolete, and there is no need to run down stairs if you hear a train arrive. Another one will be along presently.

I recall a Sunday in Dublin years ago when I needed to get to the airport early. There was zero availability of public transport to the airport until something like 9:30. I presume that, at least, has changed.
 
