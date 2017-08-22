Freedom of Speech - Prof Jordan Peterson (Second Thread)

Freedom of Speech - Not just another value?The talk below focuses on the reasons that the right to free speech should be considered in some sense paramount among the intrinsic rights, rather than merely one value among many. Peterson points out that here is no difference between free speech and free thought and without free thought it is impossible to know oneself or the world.He's a Canadian clinical psychologist and professor of psychology at the University of Toronto and has caused a stir in Canada in recent months after speaking against Bill C-16 saying he would not use the preferred gender pronouns of students and faculty, objecting to the Canadian government's Bill C-16 which proposed to add "gender identity or expression" as a prohibited ground of discrimination under the Canadian Human Rights Act, as well to the list of identifiable groups against whom it is illegal under the Criminal Code to promote genocide or publicly incite hatred.His objection to the bill was based on potential free speech implications. He believed if the criminal code was amended, he could then be prosecuted under provincial human rights laws if he refused to call a transsexual student or faculty member by their preferred pronoun. He also argued that it would be possible for employers and organizations to be subject to punishment under the code if any employee or associate says anything that can be construed "directly or indirectly" as offensive, "whether intentionally or unintentionally."In April 2017 Peterson was denied a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council grant for the first time in his career which he interpreted as retaliation for his statements regarding Bill C-16.He's an interesting guy, and has posted a number of lectures on YouTube on a number of topics well worth listening to. He's not a fan of the modern neo-marxist agenda.Insisting on the truth in times of chaos — Jordan Peterson[video=youtube;eVvS3L_aBV4]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVvS3L_aBV4[/video]