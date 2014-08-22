Freedom under attack?

RasherHash
A Malmö court has sentenced Swedish street artist Dan Park to six months in jail for incitement to racial agitation and defamation.
Was I surprised to be charged? Yes and no. I think it is a waste of tax payers' money mainly. It wasn't a big deal. And no one should be able to tell me what kind of art I can create, he said.
We all have different tastes and people often get upset, but that is what art is about - creating reaction."
Well we give away our freedoms very lightly if this can be prosecuted as if the guy is a burglar or even a murderer. He's an artist for christ sake.
This is similar to the Norwegian artist who depicted Allah and drove the Muslims nuts; the fact is there is always someone with an agenda waiting in the wings to be offended.
Imo we give away our freedoms at our peril and the excuse that it is 'incitement to hate crime' can be used in almost any context.
Swedish artist jailed for 'race hate' pictures - The Local