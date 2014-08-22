Freedom under attack?

A Malmö court has sentenced Swedish street artist Dan Park to six months in jail for incitement to racial agitation and defamation.

Was I surprised to be charged? Yes and no. I think it is a waste of tax payers' money mainly. It wasn't a big deal. And no one should be able to tell me what kind of art I can create, he said.

We all have different tastes and people often get upset, but that is what art is about - creating reaction."
Well we give away our freedoms very lightly if this can be prosecuted as if the guy is a burglar or even a murderer. He's an artist for christ sake.

This is similar to the Norwegian artist who depicted Allah and drove the Muslims nuts; the fact is there is always someone with an agenda waiting in the wings to be offended.

Imo we give away our freedoms at our peril and the excuse that it is 'incitement to hate crime' can be used in almost any context.

Swedish artist jailed for 'race hate' pictures - The Local
 


Well we give away our freedoms very lightly if this can be prosecuted as if the guy is a burglar or even a murderer. He's an artist for christ sake.

This is similar to the Norwegian artist who depicted Allah and drove the Muslims nuts; the fact is there is always someone with an agenda waiting in the wings to be offended.

Imo we give away our freedoms at our peril and the excuse that it is 'incitement to hate crime' can be used in almost any context.

Swedish artist jailed for 'race hate' pictures - The Local
Do you actually believe we are free?
 
Do you actually believe we are free?
I think we have to work towards freedom and be watchful of those who would deny freedom.

I would be very wary of this 'incitement to hate', it is wide open to abuse.
 
Dressing up your 'incitement to hate' as 'Art' doesn't absolve you from the consequences. Seems fair to me.

If I mock up a picture of Rasherhash making sweet love with a Labrador can I call it 'Art' and distribute it? Of course not.
 
Boo hoo, racist is jailed, oh such a blow to freedom of expression. Where will it end, what will we all do, oh for the good old days when you could stick burning crosses on lawns to really get that message across.
 
Dressing up your 'incitement to hate' as 'Art' doesn't absolve you from the consequences. Seems fair to me.

If I mock up a picture of Rasherhash making sweet love with a Labrador can I call it 'Art' and distribute it? Of course not.
I never let him touch me.
 
Fascists and neo-nazis like Rashers and their concern for our "freedom" is one of the longest-running jokes on this site.

Get the irony: this freedom loving pacifist opened a thread extolling "Hitler's point of view" in starting World War II.
 
I would be very wary of this 'incitement to hate', it is wide open to abuse.
Been a crime in Ireland for....ooooooh 25 years now.

And yet we've managed to keep going. And you can post away freely here.

So sky not falling in, really, is it? What would you say without that Act in place?
 
This version of ''art'' is acceptable in Sweden though?

[video=youtube;cjlbmJ2s-lo]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjlbmJ2s-lo[/video]
 
So you think they should extend their limits on freedom of expression?

I think you mean to open a thread that is the opposite to this one!
Well if they want to ban depictions of black men as slaves then they'd probably want to do the same to the picture of some black lad with his langer in a white mans mouth dressed up as ''art'' in a public exhibition. Y'know just so all is equal and no one is humiliated?
 
Well if they want to ban depictions of black men as slaves then they'd probably want to do the same to the picture of some black lad with his langer in a white mans mouth dressed up as ''art'' in a public exhibition. Y'know just so all is equal and no one is humiliated?
That's the kind of stuff you're interested in? Seriously, it's not really 'Art'
 
Sweden has had some weird art over the years.

Snow White and the Madness of Truth

Load of red water, a boat, with a suicide bomber's picture on it.



That's deep man :rolleyes:
 
Well if they want to ban depictions of black men as slaves then they'd probably want to do the same to the picture of some black lad with his langer in a white mans mouth dressed up as ''art'' in a public exhibition. Y'know just so all is equal and no one is humiliated?
But you know the OP is objecting to curbs on what he sees as freedom of expression.

And you're saying they should apply those curbs to other examples.

So not sure this is the thread. Maybe you should open a "too much freedom of expression" thread, where you can make the art point?
 
But you know the OP is objecting to curbs on what he sees as freedom of expression.

And you're saying they should apply those curbs to other examples.

So not sure this is the thread. Maybe you should open a "too much freedom of expression" thread, where you can make the art point?
I'm just highlighting what is deemed acceptable by the Swedish authorities. Two other examples that could've been regarded as ''racial/religious agitation''. What have you contributed? Oh yeah some outdated 1960s nonsense about cross burnings.
 
I'm just highlighting what is deemed acceptable by the Swedish authorities. Twoother examples that could've been regarded as ''racial/religious agitation''. What have you contributed? Oh yeah some outdated 1960s nonsense about cross burnings.
You seem to be getting cross?

Has the penny dropped that your point really was very badly made? I mean, it would have been great in some school debate, granted, but come on!
 
You seem to be getting cross?

Has the penny dropped that your point really was very badly made? I mean, it would have been great in some school debate, granted, but come on!
Are you under the assumption that I'm in total aggreeance with the OP? That's the only way your views would make sense, y'know?

I'm just merely showing other examples of art that could have been described as ''racial/religious'' aggravation but were deemed harmless ''art'' by the Swedish authorities.

Funnily enough the Swedish were involved in the bombing of Libya which resulted in the execution, torture and ethnic cleansing of thousands of black people (former slaves in Libya). So it's just a ''not in our backyard'' sort of thing.

Caged Black Libyans Being Forced to Eat Flags

 
