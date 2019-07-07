Further evidence of the failure of Socialism - Tsipras concedes defeat in Greek election.

davidcameron
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jun 4, 2010
- Messages
- 8,855
Centre-right regains power in Greece
The New Democracy party led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis wins the election with an absolute majority.
www.bbc.com
Greek voters punished the centre-right last time around even though it was simply trying to solve the problems that the left-wing party PASOK created. They voted for Syriza, but Tsipras turned out to be a useless prime minister.Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has conceded defeat in the country's snap general election.
Centre-right opposition party New Democracy, led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, are closing in on a dramatic win.
They have 39.7% of the vote so far, with Mr Tsipras's leftist Syriza party in second place with 31.6%.
The current projections would give New Democracy an outright majority, as the winner receives 50 extra seats in parliament.
Now, Tsipras's career is over.
This result is further evidence of the failure of Socialism (in addition to the Venezuela crisis). It is proof that the centrists were right all along.
PS: I've searched this site but there didn't seem to be a thread on this election before I posted this OP.