Further evidence of the failure of Socialism - Tsipras concedes defeat in Greek election.

midlander12 said:



Even better news that Golden Dawn appear to have collapsed and fallen below the 3% threshold, though some of their support was taken by another far-right party which got through.



Euronews have a map in this link showing the winning party in each area - Syriza appear to have won only on Crete and in 4 mainland regions.



Jeez, remember 5 years ago when Golden Dawn were looking like The Future of Greece? I would see this as a triumph for democracy, not capitalism.The Greek people seem to have retained Common Sense through all this.A friend who worked in the Dept of Social Welfare came out of retirement to join a team of consultants working with the Greeks on their Social Welfare system.Coming from Ireland, he thought he was unshockable, but he was appalled at some of the practices he found. An almost universal aversion to paying taxes, but a sense of entitlement to public money from anyone who worked in the civil service e.g. "early retirements", featherbedding, full pay for 0 work ... in the end, he thought the Germans were right to stick it to the Greeks, though that might be arising from job frustrations!His wife told me you took different routes through Athens based on where daily protests were going on.. No day went by without a protest march or meeting, so if you saw one, you just changed to a parallel street and continued on.Greece has been through a very unhappy period, which hopefully is coming to an end.