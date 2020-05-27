Future of sex work in Ireland and beyond

Extremely contentious topic - no idea tolerance levels for it on politics dot ie



Thoughts come in the wake of lift on sex work ban in the Netherlands announced today, workers can now return next Wednesday vs 1st September as was originally scheduled.



There was rejoicing, I guess simply cause their situation was tricky - there was no social supports in place for workers, they could not work from their windows or their homes, both being illegal, yet of course had to continue to pay rent (which in Amsterdam is not cheap);

Paying rent with no money coming in can be tricky.



But panic is over as they've been given the green light as of today.





Irish sex work is conducted via online forums, peripheral sites and the main one (not mentioning names as again, unsure with tolerance for this topic here).



Basically my thoughts on the future of sex work are, it will be an amalgam of both incarnations.

Basically house/window/brothel work in combination with online profiling; as in workers in brothels/windows will have associated online profiles - an idea currently met with huge opposition in Amsterdams "Wallen".

In Ireland of course legal windows/brothels do not exist due to illegality.



I'd be happy to expound on this view at length, but we'll see if this thread does/doesn't get locked first.