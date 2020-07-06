GAA shows The way

Eid prayers at Croke Park ‘symbol of religious unity during pandemic’ 200 worshippers wearing face masks and surrounded by empty terraces rolled out their prayer mats on the pitch

In many ways it is a small thing, indeed many might ask "Why wouldn't they".I think it is importantThe GAA opened up it's headquarter stadium to the Islamic Community.We have had previous instances of Croke Park being used for (Roman) Catholic celebrations , and therefore they should not be averse to any other Faith .Unfortunately in recent times we have all been disgusted by the Sectarian, Racist and Xenophobic rantings of a certain person and her followers.I'm going, I know, to express this in an awkward, cack-handed way (please forgive me). The GAA are not to be praised forSectarian, Racist or Xenophobic. My praise is for them knowing that they have already and will get more Sectarian, Racist and Xenophobic abuse and not giving a damn!