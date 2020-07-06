GAA shows The way

In many ways it is a small thing, indeed many might ask "Why wouldn't they".

I think it is important

The GAA opened up it's headquarter stadium to the Islamic Community.

Eid prayers at Croke Park ‘symbol of religious unity during pandemic’

200 worshippers wearing face masks and surrounded by empty terraces rolled out their prayer mats on the pitch
www.breakingnews.ie www.breakingnews.ie

We have had previous instances of Croke Park being used for (Roman) Catholic celebrations , and therefore they should not be averse to any other Faith .

Unfortunately in recent times we have all been disgusted by the Sectarian, Racist and Xenophobic rantings of a certain person and her followers.


I'm going, I know, to express this in an awkward, cack-handed way (please forgive me). The GAA are not to be praised for not being Sectarian, Racist or Xenophobic. My praise is for them knowing that they have already and will get more Sectarian, Racist and Xenophobic abuse and not giving a damn!
 


It is my belief that sports grounds should not be used for religious events no matter what faith it is.
 
de valera's' giddy goat said:
It is my belief that sports grounds should not be used for religious events no matter what faith it is.
Deep in the philosophy of the GAA is the idea of "Community", "Including Everyone*". The GAA has not always lived up to this ideal (as I am sure some posters will illustrate),but, in the present instance they have.

BTW : I'm not a great fan of Religion

* Yes the GAA used to have a rule excluding the RUC, British Army etc(Rule 21 which was repealed in 2001)
 
