GAA shut gyms but open bars

GrimReefer

www.rte.ie

GAA: It's 'common sense' that club facilities stay shut

The GAA last night agreed that club facilities will remain closed after 20 July.
www.rte.ie www.rte.ie

The GAA have no problem opening bars but presume that gym attendees cannot be trusted to stay safe.

Club bars that do not serve food are permitted to open from 20 July provided they follow the Government Regulations for the relevant sector and all required third party insurances and assurances are in place.

Feargal McGill, GAA Director of Player, Club, and Games Administration, has explained the decision.

"One of the key parts of our control measures around keeping clubs safe is trying to keep players outdoors as much as possible," McGill explains.

"The reason for that is you are 19 times more likely to contract the virus indoors than you are outdoors. Purely from a common sense basis, it doesn't make any sense for the GAA to open dressing rooms or gyms at this stage.
Purely from a common sense basis, why are bars being opened AHEAD of gyms??

I can't even be sarcastic about this one. I'm a local GAA gym member, and I cannot fathom why bars open ahead of gyms.

Leitrim native McGill feels the control measures adopted by the GAA are working well.

"To the best of our knowledge nobody has contracted Covid due to GAA activity," McGill adds.

"Where GAA players or members have contracted Covid, it appears to be outside of GAA activity. That is hugely encouraging.
Nobody gets COVID from GAA, bars are known hotspots.

Focused, sober people attend gyms to maintain and improve their health. Bars, not so much.
 


CatullusV

No huge fan of the GAA as an organisation, but surely in a gym people will be expelling many more particulets as well as bodily fluids? There is a level of intimacy in a gym which can be prevented in a bar.

There will also be changing rooms, showers etc.

A gym would practically need a deep clean every hour or so in order to operate safely for its patrons.
 
Supra

Time to open them up. A gym and a changing room is no different than a pub. This is about being seen to be doing something,
 
EU Insider

EU Insider

Active member
Joined
Jul 6, 2020
Messages
165
Pretty much all the commentary I have seen from various sources have placed gyms in higher risk categories to pubs/restaurants.
 
