GAA shut gyms but open bars

Club bars that do not serve food are permitted to open from 20 July provided they follow the Government Regulations for the relevant sector and all required third party insurances and assurances are in place.



Feargal McGill, GAA Director of Player, Club, and Games Administration, has explained the decision.



"One of the key parts of our control measures around keeping clubs safe is trying to keep players outdoors as much as possible," McGill explains.



"The reason for that is you are 19 times more likely to contract the virus indoors than you are outdoors. Purely from a common sense basis, it doesn't make any sense for the GAA to open dressing rooms or gyms at this stage.