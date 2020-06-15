GAA shut gyms but open bars

GrimReefer
- Jan 2, 2013
- 619
GAA: It's 'common sense' that club facilities stay shut
The GAA last night agreed that club facilities will remain closed after 20 July.
The GAA have no problem opening bars but presume that gym attendees cannot be trusted to stay safe.
Purely from a common sense basis, why are bars being opened AHEAD of gyms??Club bars that do not serve food are permitted to open from 20 July provided they follow the Government Regulations for the relevant sector and all required third party insurances and assurances are in place.
Feargal McGill, GAA Director of Player, Club, and Games Administration, has explained the decision.
"One of the key parts of our control measures around keeping clubs safe is trying to keep players outdoors as much as possible," McGill explains.
"The reason for that is you are 19 times more likely to contract the virus indoors than you are outdoors. Purely from a common sense basis, it doesn't make any sense for the GAA to open dressing rooms or gyms at this stage.
I can't even be sarcastic about this one. I'm a local GAA gym member, and I cannot fathom why bars open ahead of gyms.
Nobody gets COVID from GAA, bars are known hotspots.Leitrim native McGill feels the control measures adopted by the GAA are working well.
"To the best of our knowledge nobody has contracted Covid due to GAA activity," McGill adds.
"Where GAA players or members have contracted Covid, it appears to be outside of GAA activity. That is hugely encouraging.
Focused, sober people attend gyms to maintain and improve their health. Bars, not so much.