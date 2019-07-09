  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
GAA The Mask Slips Yet Again

between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
46,388
A senior GaaRa team has been videoed screaming vile sectarian insults at teenage girls...

It appears that someone on the bus shouts a sectarian phrase relating to Protestants.

www.bbc.co.uk

Tyrone GAA manager apologises for rebel song video

The Gaelic football team were returning from Clones when they met a parade in Aughnacloy on Saturday.
www.bbc.co.uk

A parade, organised by Lisgenny Flute Band, was passing by. It's an annual event and is held after 8.30pm in order to prevent disruption to parishioners attending Mass.

Two accordion bands - Loughans and Mulnahunch - made up of mainly young people from a community near Ballygawley, each had around 20-30 band members at the weekend parade.

During the footage an individual can be heard making reference to a "pile of f****** huns" as accordion band members - mainly teenage girls - pass the stopped bus.

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Anger over singing of sectarian song on Tyrone GAA team bus

Arlene Foster has said a person who shouted a "deeply sectarian and offensive" remarks as a band parade passed the Tyrone GAA team bus must "be held responsible" for their actions.
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Someone on the bus can also be heard apparently making a sectarian remark.



Anyway it's nothing new...

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

GAA clubs free to name grounds after IRA and INLA, insists Ulster chief

The chief executive of Ulster GAA has said it remains the right of clubs to name their grounds and competitions after IRA and INLA members.
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Kevin Lynch

The GAA hurling club in Dungiven, Co Londonderry, is named after INLA member and former player Lynch.
He was the seventh of the 10 hunger strikers to die in 1981,

Joe Cahill

An under-12s football contest is played at Cardinal O’Donnell Park, west Belfast, in honour of the IRA veteran who died in 2004.

Cahill joined the IRA aged 18 and was convicted for his part in killing Catholic cop and dad-of-ten, Patrick Murphy, in 1942. He also was a key figure in founding the Provisional IRA in 1969.


Bobby Sands

The Cumann na Fuiseoige GAA club honours IRA hunger striker Sands, who grew up near its base in Twinbrook, west Belfast.

The club’s badge shows a lark, barb wire and a capital ‘H’ representing the H-block in the Maze prison where Sands — who was convicted of arms offences — was the first IRA hunger striker to die.

Mairead Farrell
A girls’ camogie championship played in Tullysaran, Co Armagh,was named after IRA woman Farrell.
She spent 10 years in jail for bombing the Conway Hotel, Dunmurry, and was killed by the SAS in Gibraltar with fellow IRA members Sean Savage and Daniel McCann in 1988 with whom she allegedly planned to bomb an Army band.

A commemorative Martin Hurson Memorial The fifth of the H-block hunger strikers to die, cup final is played every year at Galbally Pearses Football Field near Dungannon in Co Tyrone.

The Michael McVerry

The first member of the IRA in south Armagh to be killed in the Troubles
cup is played for in Cullyhanna, Co Armagh, each year.


These East Tyrone IRA brothers were killed in a carefully-planned SAS ambush at Drumnakilly in 1988. Many branded it revenge for the Ballygawley bus attack 10 days earlier, which killed eight soldiers and injured 27 others.


Palyed at Loughmacrory, the Gerard and Martin Harte Memorial cup is now one of Tyrone's foremost under-12 Gaelic football tournaments.


The ground in Donagh, Fermanagh, was named after IRA man Louis leonard, who was killed by loyalists in 1972 while working late in his shop in the village of Derrylin.


The Paddy Kelly cup was played in Dungannon, Co Tyrone as part of commemorations for the IRA Loughgall “martyrs”. A heavily-armed IRA unit including Kelly and O’Callaghan was trying to blow up a part-time police station in Loughgall, Co Tyrone, with a 200lb bomb when they were gunned down by the SAS.


The home ground of the St Teresas GAA club in west Belfast is named after hunger strikerss Joe McDonnell and Kieran Doherty.
McDonnell had been arrested in 1976 with Bobby Sands following a bomb attack on a furniture store in Dunmurry and Doherty was convicted for possession of firearms, explosives and hijacking.


Lochrie/Campbell GAA Park in Dromintee, south Armagh is named after IRA members Jim Lochrie and Sean Campbell who were killed when a land mine exploded prematurely at Kelly's Road, Killeen in 1975.

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Sunday Life reveals sports body’s controverisal memorials to dead IRA members in Ulster

Today we reveal the first complete list of GAA tributes to men and women who were IRA members. Our map shows how the memorials have spread across the whole of Northern Ireland as controversy over the issue increases.
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Really is time that this organisation sorted out the sectarianism, the first step is recognising that the problem existing instead of making pathetic excuses for it...
 

artfoley56

artfoley56

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2011
Messages
10,232
have you no ivory coast flags to be burning?
 
W

Watcher2

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2010
Messages
37,058
One bigoted sectarian organisation complaining about another bigoted organisation.

Oh, such a pickle.

Parades, maybe in Northern Ireland ALL parades should be outlawed. They only seem to cause trouble.

Its one solution. I'm not saying its the right one.
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
46,388
Newrybhoy said:
Come on out McSlaaggart you can't hide forever.
Click to expand...
They where outing people and calling for a business to be boycotted over the tiffany song, lets see them name the player shouting fvcking pile of huns...
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
46,388
Watcher2 said:
One bigoted sectarian organisation complaining about another bigoted organisation.

Oh, such a pickle.

Parades, maybe in Northern Ireland ALL parades should be outlawed. They only seem to cause trouble.

Its one solution. I'm not saying its the right one.
Click to expand...
Tut tut imagine suggesting that the GaaRa is sectarian...
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
13,155
between the bridges said:
Tut tut imagine suggesting that the GaaRa is sectarian...
Click to expand...
Well, are they? We have a player caught being naughty. If he isn't punished, then there will be questions asked

I think the GAA and unionism are incompatible, but the amount of douthern prawds playing would negate the sectarian charge
 
N

Newrybhoy

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 1, 2018
Messages
5,122
Watcher2 said:
I agree with you on that. I just think its rich of orange people complaining about it.
Click to expand...
Who are the "Orange people" complaining about it?

I haven't seen anyone complaining about it, I've just seen people calling out the hypocrisy of nationalists.
 
W

Watcher2

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2010
Messages
37,058
Newrybhoy said:
Who are the "Orange people" complaining about it?

I haven't seen anyone complaining about it, I've just seen people calling out the hypocrisy of nationalists.
Click to expand...
My bad. I must have misinterpreted the OP as a complaint rather than the public service announcement you are saying it is.

As you were.
 
N

Newrybhoy

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 1, 2018
Messages
5,122
Buchaill Dana said:
Well, are they? We have a player caught being naughty. If he isn't punished, then there will be questions asked

I think the GAA and unionism are incompatible, but the amount of douthern prawds playing would negate the sectarian charge
Click to expand...
The bus was playing Ira songs and the players and management were singing along.

This isn't one player we're talking about. We are also talking about NI, where there isn't a Prod about the place in GAA terms
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
46,388
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
46,388
Newrybhoy said:
The bus was playing Ira songs and the players and management were singing along.

This isn't one player we're talking about. We are also talking about NI, where there isn't a Prod about the place in GAA terms
Click to expand...
If this was the other way round they'd be calling for the team and management to banned for life...
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
46,388
cozzy121 said:
That's all it is up there, the on-going struggle of one-upmanship..
Click to expand...
Yeah and ye lot aren't still fighting the civil war...
 
S

SgtBilko

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 11, 2011
Messages
7,585
between the bridges said:
If this was the other way round they'd be calling for the team and management to banned for life...
Click to expand...
Fortunately the NI team and management has a good mix of both traditions. I doubt Tyrone GAA can say the same. I expect McSlaggart will be along on a minute to tell us which one of the two organisations is sectarian.
 
N

Newrybhoy

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 1, 2018
Messages
5,122
between the bridges said:
If this was the other way round they'd be calling for the team and management to banned for life...
Click to expand...
If this had been the NI team bus with the players singing along to loyalist songs and then one of them shouting sectarian bile at some Catholic children it would be all over the news and the howls for sanctions would be ringing out. Instead the silence is deafening as they worry about busting the myth that the GAA is a " non sectarian" sporting organisation.
 
