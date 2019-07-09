GAA The Mask Slips Yet Again

between the bridges said: If this was the other way round they'd be calling for the team and management to banned for life... Click to expand...

If this had been the NI team bus with the players singing along to loyalist songs and then one of them shouting sectarian bile at some Catholic children it would be all over the news and the howls for sanctions would be ringing out. Instead the silence is deafening as they worry about busting the myth that the GAA is a " non sectarian" sporting organisation.