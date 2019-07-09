GAA The Masks Slips Yet Again.

between the bridges
A senior GaaRa team has been videoed screaming vile sectarian insults at teenage girls...
It appears that someone on the bus shouts a sectarian phrase relating to Protestants.
A parade, organised by Lisgenny Flute Band, was passing by. It's an annual event and is held after 8.30pm in order to prevent disruption to parishioners attending Mass.
Two accordion bands - Loughans and Mulnahunch - made up of mainly young people from a community near Ballygawley, each had around 20-30 band members at the weekend parade.
During the footage an individual can be heard making reference to a "pile of f****** huns" as accordion band members - mainly teenage girls - pass the stopped bus.
Someone on the bus can also be heard apparently making a sectarian remark.
Anyway it's nothing new...
Kevin Lynch
The GAA hurling club in Dungiven, Co Londonderry, is named after INLA member and former player Lynch.
He was the seventh of the 10 hunger strikers to die in 1981,
Joe Cahill
An under-12s football contest is played at Cardinal O’Donnell Park, west Belfast, in honour of the IRA veteran who died in 2004.
Cahill joined the IRA aged 18 and was convicted for his part in killing Catholic cop and dad-of-ten, Patrick Murphy, in 1942. He also was a key figure in founding the Provisional IRA in 1969.
Bobby Sands
The Cumann na Fuiseoige GAA club honours IRA hunger striker Sands, who grew up near its base in Twinbrook, west Belfast.
The club’s badge shows a lark, barb wire and a capital ‘H’ representing the H-block in the Maze prison where Sands — who was convicted of arms offences — was the first IRA hunger striker to die.
Mairead Farrell
A girls’ camogie championship played in Tullysaran, Co Armagh,was named after IRA woman Farrell.
She spent 10 years in jail for bombing the Conway Hotel, Dunmurry, and was killed by the SAS in Gibraltar with fellow IRA members Sean Savage and Daniel McCann in 1988 with whom she allegedly planned to bomb an Army band.
A commemorative Martin Hurson Memorial The fifth of the H-block hunger strikers to die, cup final is played every year at Galbally Pearses Football Field near Dungannon in Co Tyrone.
The Michael McVerry
The first member of the IRA in south Armagh to be killed in the Troubles
cup is played for in Cullyhanna, Co Armagh, each year.
These East Tyrone IRA brothers were killed in a carefully-planned SAS ambush at Drumnakilly in 1988. Many branded it revenge for the Ballygawley bus attack 10 days earlier, which killed eight soldiers and injured 27 others.
Palyed at Loughmacrory, the Gerard and Martin Harte Memorial cup is now one of Tyrone's foremost under-12 Gaelic football tournaments.
The ground in Donagh, Fermanagh, was named after IRA man Louis leonard, who was killed by loyalists in 1972 while working late in his shop in the village of Derrylin.
The Paddy Kelly cup was played in Dungannon, Co Tyrone as part of commemorations for the IRA Loughgall “martyrs”. A heavily-armed IRA unit including Kelly and O’Callaghan was trying to blow up a part-time police station in Loughgall, Co Tyrone, with a 200lb bomb when they were gunned down by the SAS.
The home ground of the St Teresas GAA club in west Belfast is named after hunger strikerss Joe McDonnell and Kieran Doherty.
McDonnell had been arrested in 1976 with Bobby Sands following a bomb attack on a furniture store in Dunmurry and Doherty was convicted for possession of firearms, explosives and hijacking.
Lochrie/Campbell GAA Park in Dromintee, south Armagh is named after IRA members Jim Lochrie and Sean Campbell who were killed when a land mine exploded prematurely at Kelly's Road, Killeen in 1975.
Really is time that this organisation sorted out the sectarianism, the first step is recognising that the problem existing instead of making pathetic excuses for it...
https://www.irishnews.com/news/northernirelandnews/2019/07/09/news/mickey-harte-apologises-after-tyrone-players-videoed-singing-rebel-song-during-loyalist-parade-1658669/
Really is time that this organisation sorted out the sectarianism, the first step is recognising that the problem existing instead of making pathetic excuses for it...