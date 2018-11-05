Galway East: call the GE results

statsman
This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
The current candidates are:
Deputy Sean Canney (Indo)
Deputy Ciaran Cannon (Fine Gael)
Cllr. Pete Roche (Fine Gael)
Deputy Anne Rabbitte (Fianna Fáil)
Peter Reid (Social Democrats)
Neil OMahony (Renua)
Looks a bit like a non change job?
