Galway East: call the GE results

Rabbitte is now in the running for Europe and is not just there to make up the quota. Doubtful that she will take a seat as an MEP but it would, needless to say, shake things up. However, she has irritated the local Fianna Fáil old-guard in Galway East with her run and they may not be disposed towards her in any General Election. It is notable that her man, the one who took her place on the council when she became a TD failed at the recent local election convention. Colm Keaveney was added on by Fianna Fáil after convention as a candidate in the local elections and is likely, if elected, to be a candidate at the next general election. It will be interesting to see if he can make a comeback. As to Fine Gael, Cannon is most likely safe. Canney is, as I said above, suffering a bit on the greenway issue but to what extent this will damage his support remains to be seen.