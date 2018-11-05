Galway west: call the GE results

statsman
This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
The runners and riders so far are:
Deputy Eamon O'Cuiv (Fianna Fail)
Deputy Hildegrade Naughten (Fine Gael)
Deputy Sean Kyne (Fine Gael)
Deputy Noel Grealish (Indo)
Deputy Catherine Conolly (Indo)
Cllr. Niall McNelis (Labour)
Cllr. Mairéad Farrell (Sinn Féin)
Jessy Kelly (Jessy Ní Cheallaigh) (Solidarity)
Joe Loughnane (People Before Profit),
Niall O Tuathail (Social Democrats)
Pauline O’Reilly (Green Party)
Nicola Daveron (Renua)
Cllr Mike Cubbard (Independent)
You'd think the 2nd FG seat might be at risk here?
