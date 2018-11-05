Galway west: call the GE results

Catherine Connolly was slow getting her constituency work up to speed, but word is she's powering away serving city and south Connemara constituents. Hildegard has surprised people with her hospital campaign, and although she seemed vulnerable to start, and might even be still with the loss of O'Mahoney's south Mayo vote, she's not the worst bet to hang on either.



The rest are also rans, city types who think press release campaigning will get them a seat. Of particular note was the spectacular collapse of SF's chances last year with Mairead Farrell's camp stealing defeat from the jaws of victory through a nasty campaign against Trevor O'Clochartaigh. Niall McNelis won't be reviving the dead corpse of Labour any time soon, but it will be fun to watch him try.



With O'Cuiv, Kyne, Grealish dead certs, and with Connolly and Naughton making use of their offices, chances are no change come the election whenever it comes.