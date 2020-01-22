Garda Commission supports PSNI Assessment: Sinn Fein & IRA are overseen by the Army Council

owedtojoy
Harris agrees with PSNI assessment of Sinn Féin and IRA
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said that An Garda Síochána agrees with a PSNI assessment that Sinn Féin and the IRA are overseen by a provisional army council.
www.rte.ie
Did people not realise this before the General Election?
Does this make another General Election more likely? Or less likely?
If there is another General Election, will this affect the outcome?
Harris agrees with PSNI that army council still oversees both Sinn Féin and IRA
‘I am aware of the PSNI and British security service’s assessment and we do not differ,’ says Garda Commissioner
www.irishtimes.com