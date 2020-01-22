Garda Commission supports PSNI Assessment: Sinn Fein & IRA are overseen by the Army Council

www.rte.ie

Harris agrees with PSNI assessment of Sinn Féin and IRA

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said that An Garda Síochána agrees with a PSNI assessment that Sinn Féin and the IRA are overseen by a provisional army council.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said that An Garda Síochána agrees with a PSNI assessment that Sinn Féin and the IRA are overseen by a provisional army council.
Did people not realise this before the General Election?

Does this make another General Election more likely? Or less likely?

If there is another General Election, will this affect the outcome?

www.irishtimes.com

Harris agrees with PSNI that army council still oversees both Sinn Féin and IRA

‘I am aware of the PSNI and British security service’s assessment and we do not differ,’ says Garda Commissioner
This is just a rehash of something the IMC said years ago.
 
Sinn Fein and the electorate really have the establishment rattled .

Why would the Irish People take the word of some one so connected to the British security services.

FFG produce their Modern day RIC / DMP / Black and Tan Man.
 
I don't think the people who voted SF actually care. Everyone knew/knows this.
The more they this is pointed out the more that Shinners scream "the establishment is agin' us".. and the more they play the victim card.
I've seen media outlets, political journalists, economic journalists, commentators etc.. all being rounded on for discussing facts.
Attack the source, not the content send to be the mo.. and it's for reasons like this that I say that SF is Ireland's Brexit.
Get change done, innit.
 
blinding said:
Sinn Fein and the electorate really have the establishment rattled .

Why would the Irish People take the word of some one so connected to the British security services.

FFG produce their Modern day RIC / DMP / Black and Tan Man.
Exhibit A.
 
How does this sort the housing crisis?
Because after 20years of ffg goverment that is ALL that matters
 
blinding said:
Sinn Fein and the electorate really have the establishment rattled .

Why would the Irish People take the word of some one so connected to the British security services.

FFG produce their Modern day RIC / DMP / Black and Tan Man.
Indeed sir, always good for a laugh to see the no necks swallowing such crap without a single shred of evidence.
 
Drew Harris says he agrees with this PSNI assessment. That assessment was given by Drew Harris!

The IRA disbanded many years ago. FFG are desperate.
 
Buried within one article...

“We judge this strategy has a wholly political focus” and that the PAC and PIRA were committed to the peace process.


I guess a headline of 'PIRA remains wholly committed to peace process, confirms Garda Commissioner' wouldn't be of interest
 
While an Independent voter, I will probably give my 2nd preferences to SF if this shallow Red Scare continues in our Fake News media.
 
cozzy121 said:
How does this sort the housing crisis?
Because after 20years of ffg goverment that is ALL that matters
All diversion pal from the real issues facing the people, the OP ffs is like an election broadcast on behalf of Mehole and RTE.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Buried within one article...

“We judge this strategy has a wholly political focus” and that the PAC and PIRA were committed to the peace process.


I guess a headline of 'PIRA remains wholly committed to peace process, confirms Garda Commissioner' wouldn't be of interest
It is good they are totally committed to the Peace Process.

But that a Party ran for Office with a shadowy, unelected group pulling their strings is a different, and very worrying, matter.

Suppose, tomorrow, the Army Council decide supporting the Peace Process is no longer in their interests, and f*ck what the Irish people want? Wasn't that always the problem?
 
owedtojoy said:
That is the problem.

What is the new regime?
Well, the new commissioner. The previous one targeted Irish Water protesters and trumped-up charges were brought against protesters. Fortunately a jury of peers couldn't be corrupted.

Now, if only the same could be said of certain members of the force which gave evidence at the trial
 
Pre the election 12 year old story about Paul Quinn suddenly appears
Then its all about 1 exclamation of "up the Ra' and the singing of a party song Ive heard in many surroundings.
Next up , after the election we have the daughter of a victim of IRA violence - some 34 years ago, given an open mic on a Claire Byrne programmes.
The we have Todays front page of the irish Times with both Stephen Collins and Conor Lally making links between Sf and the IRA (and I presume , in fact guarantee numerous similar articles in the Indo)

And then we have the Police commissioner throwing his lot in too

Full court press by the Establishment , who are righty about one thing ...some people are very afraid ...but its themselves terrified that 70 years of the corrupt duopoly is coming to an end.

All very obvious ...and all proving ineffective thankfully

As a 1st time SF voter can i say it only makes me more likely to vote for them
 
owedtojoy said:
It is good they are totally committed to the Peace Process.

But that a Party ran for Office with a shadowy, unelected group pulling their strings is a different, and very worrying, matter.

Suppose, tomorrow, the Army Council decide supporting the Peace Process is no longer in their interests, and f*ck what the Irish people want? Wasn't that always the problem?
Where does it suggest that they are pulling strings?

I suggest that if PIRA came back, SF would again be toxic.

All through my childhood I remember the establishment asking them to discard bombs for the ballot box...20 years after doing so, that same establishment wants to exclude them from wider society.
 
Levellers said:
Drew Harris says he agrees with this PSNI assessment. That assessment was given by Drew Harris!

The IRA disbanded many years ago. FFG are desperate.
FFG would have realised they were in big trouble if he had disagreed with himself !
 
