Garda Commissioner supports PSNI Assessment: Sinn Fein & IRA are overseen by the Army Council

Mary Lou McDonald says IRA 'no longer exists'
Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that as far as she is concerned the IRA does not exist and "the war is over" following comments by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
www.rte.ie
Did people not realise this before the General Election?Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said that An Garda Síochána agrees with a PSNI assessment that Sinn Féin and the IRA are overseen by a provisional army council.
Does this make another General Election more likely? Or less likely?
If there is another General Election, will this affect the outcome?
Harris agrees with PSNI that army council still oversees both Sinn Féin and IRA
‘I am aware of the PSNI and British security service’s assessment and we do not differ,’ says Garda Commissioner
www.irishtimes.com