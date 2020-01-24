Garda Commissioner supports PSNI Assessment: Sinn Fein & IRA are overseen by the Army Council

Pre the election 12 year old story about Paul Quinn suddenly appears

Then its all about 1 exclamation of "up the Ra' and the singing of a party song Ive heard in many surroundings.

Next up , after the election we have the daughter of a victim of IRA violence - some 34 years ago, given an open mic on a Claire Byrne programmes.

The we have Todays front page of the irish Times with both Stephen Collins and Conor Lally making links between Sf and the IRA (and I presume , in fact guarantee numerous similar articles in the Indo)



And then we have the Police commissioner throwing his lot in too



Full court press by the Establishment , who are righty about one thing ...some people are very afraid ...but its themselves terrified that 70 years of the corrupt duopoly is coming to an end.



All very obvious ...and all proving ineffective thankfully



As a 1st time SF voter can i say it only makes me more likely to vote for them