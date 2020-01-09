Garda Files Say Paul Quinn Was A Suspected Diesel Smuggler.

Paul Quinn.



A Garda source has confirmed Paul Quinn was known to both the Gardai and the PSNI and that he was suspected of being involved in a diesel smuggling gang based near the Cullyhanna village where he lived. He was a minor player who drove lorries loaded with smuggled fuel. He associated with dissident Republicans, some of who were involved in the diesel smuggling gang. He and others, also alleged to be members of dissident Republican groups, were involved in a series of assaults against several local people some of whom were allegedly members of the PIRA and aligned with Sinn Fein. The tension between the Republican factions led to Paul Quinn and two others being singled out for punishment beatings by members of the PIRA faction. Two of the men presented at a hospital and were treated for their injuries but Quinn was beaten particular badly and died in hospital some weeks later.



Gardai believe the murder was the result of a punishment besting gone wrong carried by local men, some of whom were involved in the PIRA campaign prior to the GFA. It was not a PIRA operation per se, but rather a plan involving some ex PIRA members operating on their own initiative.



Bertie Ahern.



The murder took place at a sensitive time in the peace process as the PIRA had agreed to cease punishment beatings and allow the PSNI to police Republican areas. The DUP threatened to withdraw from Stormont if it was proved that the IRA had authorised the murder. The Garda file was given to Bertie Ahern who went on to make a statement in the Dail linking the murder to a feud between criminals. Ahern later retracted his statement after it was pointed out that Paul Quinn had never been charged or convicted of any offense related to diesel smuggling, assault or involvement in paramilitary activities.



Conor Murphy.



In 2007 Conor Murphy made a statement about the Paul Quinn murder on the BBC Spotlight program. Murphy said “Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and criminality and I think everyone accepts that". Murphy was challenged about this as recently as 2017. He condemned the murder and encouraged anyone with information to contact police. However, he did not withdraw his statement linking Paul Quinn to criminal activity. He has now withdrawn his statement and apologised because he was ordered to by Mary Lou who wants to bury the issue before it derails the SF election campaign.



The Irish Media & RTE.



Practically every journalist in Ireland with responsibility for covering affairs in the North knows about the Garda file on Paul Quinn and the corresponding file held by the PSNI. None of them have mentioned it. This includes Tommie O’Gorman who stated on RTE radio yesterday in words or words to the effect that he had never seen or head of any evidence that Paul Quinn was involved in any criminal activity. That is not balanced reporting.



As for RTE, there are revelations in the pipeline about a certain RTE journalist that will destroy RTE’s reputation as a credible news source. More to follow.