"Gardai aiding and abetting evictions" Gardai disgrace themselves again

venusian

Should the Gardai be aiding and Abetting evictions, turning a blind eye to thuggery being inflicted on Irish citizens?

Gardai aided and abetted eviction of two elderly people, DÃ¡il hears

Gardaí “aided and abetted” the eviction this week of two elderly people from their home by a group of men from the North, it was alleged in the Dáil.Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said that gardaí blocked off two roads in Co Roscommon on Tuesday while between 20 and 30 men from the North “pegged three people out of a house, two of them elderly, and left them on the side of the road”.

The Roscommon-Galway TD said the group of men from the North came with dogs. “They were aided and abetted by An Garda Síochána, which is disgraceful,” he said. Mr Fitzmaurice warned that “Irish people need to wake up, especially if people are coming from the North. We must take them on and stop what is happening.”

He said many people were receiving notice-to-quit letters from banks selling buy-to-let properties. “In my opinion many of the banks involved are scum.”

It is a disgrace that the Gardai are behaving as the banksters heavies and standing by whilst violent evictions by thugs take place. The country needs someone of the calibre of Michael Davitt to bring about the end of such evictions.
 


WTF are you talking about, I listened to this on the news yesterday, it's in the Irish Times, Sun, Mirror etc. What is disgraceful is that these thugs were brought down from NI to do an eviction and behave as they did, also disgraceful that locals took the law into their own hands but to be expected in all honesty.

This situation must never recur again.
 
NativeWildCat

[video=youtube;4aoy1NnLD78]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aoy1NnLD78&feature=youtu.be[/video]
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Seems to me that it wouldn't be all that hard to arrange an ambush on these people. After all eviction notices have to be served with a date of eviction for non-payment on the paperwork.

So it wouldn't be all that hard to have a system of alerts for certain locations on certain dates. One successful ambush and the trips across the border by northern 'security firms' would cease pretty quickly. Not that I'd be advocating such a course of action, of course, just saying as a purely academic and speculative exercise.

In fact this probably what will happen if people in the border areas have their wits about them.
 
valamhic

The mortgage holder applies to the Circuit Court. The court grants an order for possession under Irish law. The County Sheriff is responsible for execution of the order and issues a posse commitasous to the Gardai. The sheriff officially takes the property from the occupants and hands to to the applicant or the representatives of the owner. The function of the Gardai is to prevent a breach of the peace.

Mid winter nd the run up to Christmas is the worse possible time to undertake the process. The function of the Irish government is to steel the people's wealth and give to away
 
Leo probably has a family of twenty of his cousins ready to come over to fill the property.
 
Im okay with Gardai enforcing evictions, but not with paramilitaries getting involved, as is rumoured to be going on. In places like Russia they have paramilitary "Cossacks" who do the regimes dirty work of roughing up dissidents.
 
As long as people continue to vote for FF and FG, the pro-landlord and pro-eviction parties, this will get worse.
 
I would like to know was this home the sole property in the possession of these evictees. I recall a hullaballoo some years ago when an elderly couple were evicted and it turned out they had 13 homes.
 
The country is slowly slipping into a cesspit - health, housing and justice are about as bad now as I can recall since the 80s when we didn't have two cents to run together, unless, of course you were in the same old golden circle.

That golden circle is a noose around the citizens neck.
 
It was claimed by someone who was speaking to Newstalk this morning that some of the evicters were claiming to be "proud to be British".

This is the second time the authorities have employed private security contractors. They also did this against the occupiers of the vacant properties in Dublin. I believe the Oireachtas should regulate the private security industry before we turn into a police state.
 
Agree totally.
 
A much simpler solution is the next time these ex squaddies come south to perform an eviction is that they are sent home in body bags .English people are welcome in this country as long as they remember the history of this country , their part in it and behave accordingly .Well done those brave men and ladies who taught some manners to the UVF/ Paras in strokestown
 
A man inherits the family farm that is handed down the generations. Then

- He defaults in paying the Quarry who get a judgment against him
- He somehow took nearly 200,000 of VAT without paying revenue and they go after him for that plus the penalties and interest
- He borrows a large sum from the bank and doesn't pay them back.

And your focus is the Gardai. Whose job it was not to aide an eviction but to keep the peace.

Now I have an issue with the following:

- What did he do with the VAT money
- How and why did this man end up defaulting with his bank loans, it's not like he and his two siblings had a very expensive lifestyle so I suspect he overextended by buying more land or going building because this story makes no sense and no article has gone after that angle
- Who hired the criminals from Northern Ireland to attack the security guys
- Who thought it was a good idea to hire security men from NI which is just adding fuel to fire
- Did the Gardai stand by while a retired gardai was assaulted
 
Christ almighty would you ever cop on. You want people killed. I don't think dozens of armed balaclaved men going to a farm in the dead of night and attacking security men is the answer. There is nothing brave about that. And this has nothing to do with the history of the country and more to do with the proximity of Roscommon to the North. And idiots thinking hiring NI security men was a good idea in the first place.

What we need now is cool heads.
 
