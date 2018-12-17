"Gardai aiding and abetting evictions" Gardai disgrace themselves again

venusian said: Should the Gardai be aiding and Abetting evictions, turning a blind eye to thuggery being inflicted on Irish citizens?



It is a disgrace that the Gardai are behaving as the banksters heavies and standing by whilst violent evictions by thugs take place. The country needs someone of the calibre of Michael Davitt to bring about the end of such evictions. Click to expand...

A man inherits the family farm that is handed down the generations. Then- He defaults in paying the Quarry who get a judgment against him- He somehow took nearly 200,000 of VAT without paying revenue and they go after him for that plus the penalties and interest- He borrows a large sum from the bank and doesn't pay them back.And your focus is the Gardai. Whose job it was not to aide an eviction but to keep the peace.Now I have an issue with the following:- What did he do with the VAT money- How and why did this man end up defaulting with his bank loans, it's not like he and his two siblings had a very expensive lifestyle so I suspect he overextended by buying more land or going building because this story makes no sense and no article has gone after that angle- Who hired the criminals from Northern Ireland to attack the security guys- Who thought it was a good idea to hire security men from NI which is just adding fuel to fire- Did the Gardai stand by while a retired gardai was assaulted