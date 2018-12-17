"Gardai aiding and abetting evictions" Gardai disgrace themselves again

Should the Gardai be aiding and Abetting evictions, turning a blind eye to thuggery being inflicted on Irish citizens?
Gardai aided and abetted eviction of two elderly people, DÃ¡il hears
Gardaí “aided and abetted” the eviction this week of two elderly people from their home by a group of men from the North, it was alleged in the Dáil.Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said that gardaí blocked off two roads in Co Roscommon on Tuesday while between 20 and 30 men from the North “pegged three people out of a house, two of them elderly, and left them on the side of the road”.
The Roscommon-Galway TD said the group of men from the North came with dogs. “They were aided and abetted by An Garda Síochána, which is disgraceful,” he said. Mr Fitzmaurice warned that “Irish people need to wake up, especially if people are coming from the North. We must take them on and stop what is happening.”
He said many people were receiving notice-to-quit letters from banks selling buy-to-let properties. “In my opinion many of the banks involved are scum.”
It is a disgrace that the Gardai are behaving as the banksters heavies and standing by whilst violent evictions by thugs take place. The country needs someone of the calibre of Michael Davitt to bring about the end of such evictions.
