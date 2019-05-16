Gardai arrested- tip of the iceberg??



P

Pat Rabbite O.B.N.

Member
Joined
Feb 7, 2019
Messages
27
maybe not or will they be thrown to the wolves..but seems they involved in organised crime, how many have taken drug money and how high up does it go (excuse the pun) and will it ever see the light of day?

Its being going on decades flown into the country on private planes with impunity at certain airfields well mentioned before
 
Last edited:
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
10,395
brughahaha said:
PR stunt ....nothing will happen them
Click to expand...
Im not sure. Looks like they mean business here. Taking bungs off gangs was always a red card offense. Didnt a detective get fired post Guerin for this?
 
R

riddles

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 11, 2011
Messages
317
This topic was already comprehensively covered in the mockumentary "The Guard" by John McDonagh.
 
B

Baron von Biffo

Well-known member
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
16,233
Let me do my Liffey swimmer act here and go through the motions - We still have due process and presumption (at least for non-sexual offences) in this country.

Just because someone is arrested it doesn't mean they're guilty of an offence.
 
commonman

commonman

Well-known member
Joined
May 29, 2010
Messages
5,301
We are like any normal country , it take all sorts to make it , the good the bad and the rest of us.
 
Herr Rommel

Herr Rommel

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 28, 2016
Messages
9,067
Drew Harris has a lot of work ahead of him in clearing out the corruption within the Gardaì. Hopefully he gets that chance but I have a feeling that he is now in the line of fire with the majority of the Garda who are on the take in some way shape or from.
 
commonman

commonman

Well-known member
Joined
May 29, 2010
Messages
5,301
i dont think it happened before, but people are not shocked, maybe surprised it happened at all.
 
B

brughahaha

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2009
Messages
15,881
stanley said:
Look at it another this would never have happened under Callinan or O'Sullivan.
Click to expand...
II was called for Jury Duty once , criminal case. On day 2 it was "accidentally" leaked that the defendant was a Guard.Jury dismissed. Case probably went to the back of the que for another 2 years , or maybe dropped .
Remember the warrant for the Judges computer ?

There'll be a procedural "accident" and they will retire or resign with full pensions ......Its just what happens here , all the time
 
C

culmore

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 14, 2010
Messages
3,210
Maybe Harris is doing a very good job, this would not have happened before his appointment
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,768
AFAIK, there is no specific ACU within the guards, which is unique in any police force in the western world. There is Gsoc, but AFAIK, that's different.
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
10,395
General Urko said:
AFAIK, there is no specific ACU within the guards, which is unique in any police force in the western world. There is Gsoc, but AFAIK, that's different.
Click to expand...
Did they not announce that recently
 
F

fifilawe

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 25, 2017
Messages
1,557
Herr Rommel said:
Drew Harris has a lot of work ahead of him in clearing out the corruption within the Gardaì. Hopefully he gets that chance but I have a feeling that he is now in the line of fire with the majority of the Garda who are on the take in some way shape or from.
Click to expand...
If the heat and investigations go to the upper layers of An Gárda Síochána , Drew Harris could " have an accident" on purpose and no -one would be found for it.He is walking on very tight ,slippery rope and he is putting himself in harm's way.More important people throughout the world have "been terminated because they shook the apple carts" and the system,especially with corruption and money and legal cases failing regularly due to lack of witnesses and info".Remember that young lawyer in Argentina who was murdered last year because he was getting and collecting info that was damaging to important people
 
S

Sweet Darling

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 2, 2017
Messages
4,924
Pat Rabbite O.B.N. said:
maybe not or will they be thrown to the wolves..but seems they involved in organised crime, how many have taken drug money and how high up does it go (excuse the pun) and will it ever see the light of day?

Its being going on decades flown into the country on private planes with impunity at certain airfields well mentioned before
Click to expand...
And one of those airfields was own by a family with connections to RA/Shin Fein
 
S

Sweet Darling

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 2, 2017
Messages
4,924
fifilawe said:
If the heat and investigations go to the upper layers of An Gárda Síochána , Drew Harris could " have an accident" on purpose and no -one would be found for it.He is walking on very tight ,slippery rope and he is putting himself in harm's way.More important people throughout the world have "been terminated because they shook the apple carts" and the system,especially with corruption and money and legal cases failing regularly due to lack of witnesses and info".Remember that young lawyer in Argentina who was murdered last year because he was getting and collecting info that was damaging to important people
Click to expand...
Calm down this is not Britain. Gardia made up mainly of simple culchies
 
yosef shompeter

yosef shompeter

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2011
Messages
2,990
Also bear in mind that these gangs can best be "fixed" if at all by someone on the inside. In other words the Gardaí have to have someone infiltrate and who might break or skirt the law so as not to blow his cover. Them journos will be pounding the keyboards all night long on this story.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top