Gardai arrested- tip of the iceberg??

3 arrested today including a superintendant
Im not sure. Looks like they mean business here. Taking bungs off gangs was always a red card offense. Didnt a detective get fired post Guerin for this?PR stunt ....nothing will happen them
II was called for Jury Duty once , criminal case. On day 2 it was "accidentally" leaked that the defendant was a Guard.Jury dismissed. Case probably went to the back of the que for another 2 years , or maybe dropped .Look at it another this would never have happened under Callinan or O'Sullivan.
Did they not announce that recentlyAFAIK, there is no specific ACU within the guards, which is unique in any police force in the western world. There is Gsoc, but AFAIK, that's different.
If the heat and investigations go to the upper layers of An Gárda Síochána , Drew Harris could " have an accident" on purpose and no -one would be found for it.He is walking on very tight ,slippery rope and he is putting himself in harm's way.More important people throughout the world have "been terminated because they shook the apple carts" and the system,especially with corruption and money and legal cases failing regularly due to lack of witnesses and info".Remember that young lawyer in Argentina who was murdered last year because he was getting and collecting info that was damaging to important peopleDrew Harris has a lot of work ahead of him in clearing out the corruption within the Gardaì. Hopefully he gets that chance but I have a feeling that he is now in the line of fire with the majority of the Garda who are on the take in some way shape or from.
And one of those airfields was own by a family with connections to RA/Shin Feinmaybe not or will they be thrown to the wolves..but seems they involved in organised crime, how many have taken drug money and how high up does it go (excuse the pun) and will it ever see the light of day?
Its being going on decades flown into the country on private planes with impunity at certain airfields well mentioned before
Jim Mansfield was in the pocket of Fianna Fail.