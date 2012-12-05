Gardai wiped Judge Mary Devins licence Dáil told

G

Grey Area

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 15, 2011
Messages
4,841
Last edited:
Last edited:

"Judge Mary Devins, wife of former Fianna Fail TD Jimmy Devins, and the same Judge who gained notoriety for calling the the Dept. of Social Protection a Polish Charity, was identified by TD Clare Daly, who said the Government has known about the "systematic writing off of motoring offences" for almost a year. Along with fellow Opposition TD Joan Collins, Ms Daly named Ms Devins in the Dail."




"It came following revelations from a garda whistleblower that at least two judges, a television presenter and sports stars were among those who had their driving record wiped clean."


"Both Ms Daly and Ms Collins spoke out despite warnings from the Leas Ceann Comhairle, Michael Kitt, not to do so."




"Transport Minister Leo Varadkar last week confirmed the receipt of information alleging inappropriate use of legitimate garda procedures. The matter was referred to Justice Minister Alan Shatter and justice officials are examining the claims."



Business as usual or will anything happen?


TD names judge as a penalty points VIP in controversy

Gardai wiped judge's licence, Daly tells Dail

TDs try to raise penalty points issue

Judge Devins gives unreserved apology for Polish dole comments
 


ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,857
If this is true, she should resign. We can't have a judge who sees themselves above the law.
 
Ribeye

Ribeye

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 12, 2011
Messages
26,024
Is the list of names public yet, if Daly has it, she should release it,
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,620
Good for Ms Daly, if we're paying we're entitled to know.
 
Ribeye

Ribeye

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 12, 2011
Messages
26,024
K

kkkkkkkkkk

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2011
Messages
1,627
the elites are alive and well in Ireland
 
slippy wicket

slippy wicket

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
4,492
Anyone involved in this scandal should have any points reapplyed to their licence.
 
flavirostris

flavirostris

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 21, 2007
Messages
24,588
Seems as though she's not averse to receiving the odd bit of "charity" herself.
 
The Herren

The Herren

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 13, 2011
Messages
4,803
It is no surprise that this kind of corruption was exposed by an Independent TD if it was ever going to be exposed. I am certain that none of the spineless TDs in the "main" parties would have blown the whistle because they might one day want to avail of thiis "perk" for themselves or their family or friends. Well done Ms daly, you are not my favourite TD but I take my hat off to you!
 
N

NewGoldDream

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 13, 2004
Messages
20,559
Website
-
Still only an accusation, so careful now indeed. A pretty damning one though, should be followed up.

On an aside, she's very glam.

Edit - Jesus, the Judge, the Judge, lest someone thought I meant Clare Daly...
 
N

NewGoldDream

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 13, 2004
Messages
20,559
Website
-
The Herren said:
It is no surprise that this kind of corruption was exposed by an Independent TD if it was ever going to be exposed. I am certain that none of the spineless TDs in the "main" parties would have blown the whistle because they might one day want to avail of thiis "perk" for themselves or their family or friends. Well done Ms daly, you are not my favourite TD but I take my hat off to you!
Click to expand...
Unless, of course, she is wrong...
 
C

cabledude

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 23, 2011
Messages
6,262
slippy wicket said:
Anyone involved in this scandal should have any points reapplyed to their licence.
Click to expand...
And be made pay the original fine along with interest and costs. If no costs can be quantified, make some up.
 
The Herren

The Herren

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 13, 2011
Messages
4,803
Grey Area said:

"Judge Mary Devins, wife of former Fianna Fail TD Jimmy Devins, and the same Judge who gained notoriety for calling the the Dept. of Social Protection a Polish Charity, was identified by TD Clare Daly, who said the Government has known about the "systematic writing off of motoring offences" for almost a year. Along with fellow Opposition TD Joan Collins, Ms Daly named Ms Devins in the Dail."




"It came following revelations from a garda whistleblower that at least two judges, a television presenter and sports stars were among those who had their driving record wiped clean."


"Both Ms Daly and Ms Collins spoke out despite warnings from the Leas Ceann Comhairle, Michael Kitt, not to do so."




"Transport Minister Leo Varadkar last week confirmed the receipt of information alleging inappropriate use of legitimate garda procedures. The matter was referred to Justice Minister Alan Shatter and justice officials are examining the claims."



Business as usual or will anything happen?


TD names judge as a penalty points VIP in controversy


Gardai wiped judge's licence, Daly tells Dail

TDs try to raise penalty points issue

Judge Devins gives unreserved apology for Polish dole comments
Click to expand...
 
The Herren

The Herren

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 13, 2011
Messages
4,803
NewGoldDream said:
Unless, of course, she is wrong...
Click to expand...
That is a valid point but I believe that our Government and Judiciary is so corrupt that you don't have to go looking for it - the putrid pus oozes out of every cushy seat.
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
Grubby FF bastards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom