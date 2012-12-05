Gardai wiped Judge Mary Devins licence Dáil told









"Judge Mary Devins, wife of former Fianna Fail TD Jimmy Devins, and the same Judge who gained notoriety for calling the the Dept. of Social Protection a Polish Charity, was identified by TD Clare Daly, who said the Government has known about the "systematic writing off of motoring offences" for almost a year. Along with fellow Opposition TD Joan Collins, Ms Daly named Ms Devins in the Dail.""It came following revelations from a garda whistleblower that at least two judges, a television presenter and sports stars were among those who had their driving record wiped clean.""Both Ms Daly and Ms Collins spoke out despite warnings from the Leas Ceann Comhairle, Michael Kitt, not to do so.""Transport Minister Leo Varadkar last week confirmed the receipt of information alleging inappropriate use of legitimate garda procedures. The matter was referred to Justice Minister Alan Shatter and justice officials are examining the claims."Business as usual or will anything happen?