Gavin Robinson & bonfires

McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
19,167
DUP's Gavin Robinson: Republicans not to blame if bonfires breach Covid-19 rules
www.irishnews.com

DUP's Gavin Robinson: Republicans not to blame if bonfires breach Covid-19 rules

REPUBLICANS will not be to blame if there are breaches of Covid-19 regulations at bonfires over the Twelfth, a DUP MP has said.
www.irishnews.com www.irishnews.com

In this instance one can for get the covid 19 rules. Most bonfires are illegal. The question is why does the PSNI do nothing about them? Nowadays they do not even have to leave the station just go on social media and get all the evidence that they need to take action on the annual problem.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom