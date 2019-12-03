GE 2020 - countdown

Disillusioned democrat
The writing is on the wall and it's now time to start thinking about GE 2020.
It's a sure sign something's up when someone with a target on their backs like Regina Doherty comes out swinging while at the same time displaying amazing lack of self awareness...if anyone has control it's MM and FF, FG on the other hand have lost any semblance of control over the Dail and Varadkar looks more like a cooked goose than a lame duck.
So - when will the GE be - Feb, Mar or Apr?
Who will the big winners and losers be?
Should the parties be housekeeping now ahead of it?
Should FG look to a new leader ahead of calling it?
What excuse will they use to trigger it?
