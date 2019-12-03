GE 2020 - countdown

I know everyone is saying it will be April/May but I actually can't see the current setup lasting much longer. Once Brexit has been formalised and the Northern talks have finalised, I think things will move swiftly enough. There is a possibility of he Govt losing a confidence vote, even with FF continuing to abstain.



There will certainly be no leadership challenges in FF or FG ahead if it - that would be suicidal.



Trigger? - who knows? who cares?



Winners - the Greens will certainly gain seats, probably at least 5 on top of the 3 they already have. And FF will certainly gain seats, how many is not at all clear. I think they will take at least 50 but if they manage to avoid major stumbles during the election campaign and get a good wind behind them, they could take 55 or more.



Losers - FG and SF.

FG are defending what was a very poor result in 2016, and they've lost two more seats through a byelection loss and a defection, ending up with 48. On the basis of the local election and byelection results, they'll be lucky to even replicate that. There are a few seats they could pick up on a good day (a third in Mayo, maybe a second in Longford-Westmeath and Cavan-Monaghan, one seat in Tipperary) but many more that are in mortal danger (Fingal, Dun Laoghaire, Galway West, Dublin NW).



Unless they can stage a massive comeback from their local election blowout, SF have to lose seats (Fingal, Wicklow, Cork SC, Limerick E, Carlow-Kilkenny, possibly Kerry and one in Louth) with few likely gains to offset them (Dublin West, maybe a second in Donegal and Cavan-Monaghan, even less likely Wexford).



Lab will probably end up roughly where they are now (6-7, maybe a handful more on a good day), the SD's will hold their 2, and most of the outgoing Indos will be returned.