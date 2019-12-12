General Election 2020

Varadkar, Martin to meet as election speculation grows Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will meet later today amid heightened speculation that an early general election is increasingly likely.

A general election will take place at some stage within the next 5 months with it looking increasingly sooner rather than later so I thought it would be a good time to start a new thread for all GE 2020 related stories and discussion.Can FG win a third term?Can Mickey Martin avoid the ignominy of being the only FF leader to be Taoiseach?Will the Shinnerbots getr into government?Will Labour survive?