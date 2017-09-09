George Hook, rape, victim blaming (?) and trouble at Newstalk

I started reading the story in full expectation of at least half agreeing with you. But now, having read it, it seems to me that Hook's remarks were utterly inappropriate.



A woman has casual sex with one man. Hook appears to be saying that she shouldn't be surprised when another man comes into the room afterwards and rapes her, and that somehow she showed contributory negligence for the rape by having chosen to have sex with a different man.



If you can't see what's wrong here, then I suggest you take a good look at yourself.