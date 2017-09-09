George Hook, rape, victim blaming (?) and trouble at Newstalk

ShoutingIsLeadership
It seems that George Hook made some comments on air, which have resulted in him being accused of blaming a rape victim.
It seems that he said that the person who raped her is a scumbag , but he also discussed "responsibility of women".
Fellow Newstalker, Chris Donoghue, has tweeted that "someone needs to go to town on hook. It's disgusting."
Donoghue recently got removed from his radio show and replaced by Ivan Yates, and now has a different role at Newstalk.
Who is right? Is either?
'It's disgusting' - Newstalk's Chris Donoghue slams George Hook over 'outrageous and offensive' rape remarks - Independent.ie
Update - audio available, below. About 8 or so minutes in...
http://www.newstalk.com/listen_back/9/38839/08th_September_2017_-_High_Noon_Part_1/
