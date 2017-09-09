George Hook, rape, victim blaming (?) and trouble at Newstalk

ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Jan 17, 2011
It seems that George Hook made some comments on air, which have resulted in him being accused of blaming a rape victim.

It seems that he said that the person who raped her is a scumbag , but he also discussed "responsibility of women".

Fellow Newstalker, Chris Donoghue, has tweeted that "someone needs to go to town on hook. It's disgusting."

Donoghue recently got removed from his radio show and replaced by Ivan Yates, and now has a different role at Newstalk.

Who is right? Is either?

'It's disgusting' - Newstalk's Chris Donoghue slams George Hook over 'outrageous and offensive' rape remarks - Independent.ie


Update - audio available, below. About 8 or so minutes in...


http://www.newstalk.com/listen_back/9/38839/08th_September_2017_-_High_Noon_Part_1/
 
silverharp

silverharp

Jan 21, 2015
sounds like the typical witch hunt trying to manufacture offense. what gets labelled as "victim blaming" is really advice to others about how to stay safe in future. If I tell my daughter to not to get drunk at parties because its not safe, someone will turn that around and say if someone was drunk and raped is that her fault...fk off!
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Jan 17, 2011
silverharp said:
sounds like the typical witch hunt trying to manufacture offense. what gets labelled as "victim blaming" is really advice to others about how to stay safe in future. If I tell my daughter to not to get drunk at parties because its not safe, someone will turn that around and say if someone was drunk and raped is that her fault...fk off!
Would you have a similar conversation with your son?
 
silverharp

silverharp

Jan 21, 2015
Toland

Toland

Apr 26, 2008
silverharp said:
sounds like the typical witch hunt trying to manufacture offense. what gets labelled as "victim blaming" is really advice to others about how to stay safe in future. If I tell my daughter to not to get drunk at parties because its not safe, someone will turn that around and say if someone was drunk and raped is that her fault...fk off!
I started reading the story in full expectation of at least half agreeing with you. But now, having read it, it seems to me that Hook's remarks were utterly inappropriate.

A woman has casual sex with one man. Hook appears to be saying that she shouldn't be surprised when another man comes into the room afterwards and rapes her, and that somehow she showed contributory negligence for the rape by having chosen to have sex with a different man.

If you can't see what's wrong here, then I suggest you take a good look at yourself.
 
N

Notachipanoaktree

Jul 26, 2013
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
It seems that George Hook made some comments on air, which have resulted in him being accused of blaming a rape victim.

It seems that he said that the person who raped her is a scumbag , but he also discussed "responsibility of women".

Fellow Newstalker, Chris Donoghue, has tweeted that "someone needs to go to town on hook. It's disgusting."

Donoghue recently got removed from his radio show and replaced by Ivan Yates, and now has a different role at Newstalk.

Who is right? Is either?

'It's disgusting' - Newstalk's Chris Donoghue slams George Hook over 'outrageous and offensive' rape remarks - Independent.ie
Total and complete Ars*eHoles one and all. They make their own publicity. Pigswill, get rid of them all.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Jan 3, 2011
Hook's views are deplorable and from another time but that's what you get when you stick a man from another time on the air. This has been well known for years so shouldn't be coming as a shock to anyone.
 
silverharp

silverharp

Jan 21, 2015
Toland said:
I started reading the story in full expectation of at least half agreeing with you. But now, having read it, it seems to me that Hook's remarks were utterly inappropriate.

A woman has casual sex with one man. Hook appears to be saying that she shouldn't be surprised when another man comes into the room afterwards and rapes her, and that somehow she showed contributory negligence for the rape by having chosen to have sex with a different man.

If you can't see what's wrong here, then I suggest you take a good look at yourself.
I didnt read it , just betting that whatever he said has has been twisted somewhat, if someone can link what he said on air, Ill give it a listen, not reading the article though. Even if he was out of order, the principle stands
 
D

Deleted member 17573

Toland said:
I started reading the story in full expectation of at least half agreeing with you. But now, having read it, it seems to me that Hook's remarks were utterly inappropriate.

A woman has casual sex with one man. Hook appears to be saying that she shouldn't be surprised when another man comes into the room afterwards and rapes her, and that somehow she showed contributory negligence for the rape by having chosen to have sex with a different man.

If you can't see what's wrong here, then I suggest you take a good look at yourself.
His mistake was in conflating casual sex with rape. There is a valid discussion to be had about the casualisation of sex, but to attempt to link this with rape was stupid. I suspect he will pay a heavy price, but whether that will be for his comments on casual sex or his linking it to rape will never be clear.
 
Vega1447

Vega1447

Oct 18, 2007
The funny part is Chrissy having a go at Georgy. A snowflake vs a fossil..
 
ruserious

ruserious

Jan 3, 2011
Toland said:
He's a sort of accidental shock jock.
I have to admit; I have a dog in this fight. He once made me the butt of a joke (random selection) in front of a packed hall.
 
silverharp

silverharp

Jan 21, 2015
