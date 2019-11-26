Germany declares the end of the era of free speech

Kevin Parlon
The government who threw open the doors of Europe to the world and who then complained the rest of Europe was too slow in helping clear up its mess is now demanding free speech be abolished. In a speech this week Merkel spoke out about the dangers of EU citizens being allowed to speak out. The EU is a police state in the making. If you can't see this you deserve everything that's coming your way. If you tolerate this then your children will be next.