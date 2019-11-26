Germany declares the end of the era of free speech

Through most of human history, governments have been trying to muzzle speech they don't like. Both Left and Right have done it to each other, as James Joyce discovered when Ulysses was banned. Germany has a far more sinister history of this with the Nazis and the DDR. Merkel grew up in East Germany.



The German view of free speech is substantially the same as that of the Irish Establishment when it comes to trying to close down debate on migration. However unlike Ireland, Germany has a strong old style non-fascist nationalist party for the first time in generations. This will probably limit the zeal of Merkel to follow through on censorship on migration. The real censorship that is going on in Germany right now isnt as much on migration as it is on Israel-Palestine. There has been a wideranging and systematic campaign of censorship against the BDS movement, which is characterised by rampant no-platforming and police harrassment. Even the AFD are strongly pro Israel, despite some controversial comments they made about the Holocaust monument, which AFD rising star Bjorne Hocke called "a monument to shame". Of course that term was accused of being anti semitic - though it could also be argued he was pointing out that the Holocaust was shameful.



In Ireland in contrast, Palestine is frequently spoken about in Dail Eireann. Senator Frances Black has introduced a bill to ban trade with the Israeli settlements in the West Bank, and FG are blocking it using a money-message. Such a bill wouldnt have the slightest chance of getting the light of day in the German Bundestag, and that is an example of how differences do still exist within the EU on what is and isnt a legitimate use of free speech. Likewise France has a law (known as the Copé law after former UMP leader Jean Marie Copé) which criminalises BDS. The US is also attempting to ban BDS, and many states like Florida have laws denying state contracts to companies participating in it. In contrast, BDS is probably quite popular in Ireland.



So remember this, once you throw the boomerang of censorship, its quite possible you will find yourself unexpectedly censored too.