Germany - Kentler project - Berlin authorities placed children with pedophiles for over 30 years

DW have run a series of articles about this recently, an authorised Pedo ring where kids were fostered out to pedos with official blessings by all accounts. Nobody has ever been held to account , University of Gottingen issued a report back in 2016 but fro some reason didn't ruffle any feather, allegedly now the Berlin authorities will look into it

Berlin authorities placed children with pedophiles for 30 years | DW | 15.06.2020

The 'Kentler Project' in West Berlin routinely placed homeless children with pedophile men, assuming they'd make ideal foster parents. A study has found the practice went on for decades.
Starting in the 1970s psychology professor Helmut Kentler conducted his "experiment." Homeless children in West Berlin were intentionally placed with pedophile men. These men would make especially loving foster parents, Kentler argued.


A study conducted by the University of Hildesheim has found that authorities in Berlin condoned this practice for almost 30 years. The pedophile foster fathers even received a regular care allowance.


Helmut Kentler (1928-2008) was in a leading position at Berlin's center for educational research. He was convinced that sexual contact between adults and children was harmless.


Berlin's child welfare offices and the governing Senate turned a blind eye or even approved of the placements.
The dark legacy of sexual liberation in Germany | DW | 17.06.2020

Pedophiles in the guise of foster fathers — with vulnerable young boys in their care: The Kentler Project was just one manifestation of a perverted notion of Germany's sexual liberation that goes back to the 1960s.
The dark legacy of sexual liberation in Germany

Pedophiles in the guise of foster fathers — with vulnerable young boys in their care: The Kentler Project was just one manifestation of a perverted notion of Germany's sexual liberation that goes back to the 1960s.



Rising up against outdated moral values


During the late 1960s, a new young generation of Germans began to ask what exactly their parents and grandparents had got up to during the Nazi Third Reich.


Read more: '68 movement brought lasting changes to German society


All traditional and authoritarian moral values were subjected to critical scrutiny. The utopia of a free and unshackled society was shared by many. In this potent mood of social liberation, the previously unthinkable became thinkable: It was suddenly acceptable, it seemed, for pedophiles to indulge their sexuality with young children.


Among those that struggled to come to terms with the dark legacy of all that 1968 stood for is Germany's environmentalist Green party.


In their early days four decades ago, they even considered advocating the abolition of Paragraph 176 of the German Criminal Code, which criminalized sexual activity with children below the age of 14.
Five years later, the Greens in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia even agreed to push for the legalization of sex between adults and children as long as it was "consensual."


Abuse was also systematic at one of West Germany's most "progressive" schools: the Odenwald boarding school in the southwestern state of Hesse. As many as 900 pupils were victims of sexual abuse in the three decades from 1966 to 1989.


There is a link between the Odenwaldschule and the Kentler project: In both cases, it was Berlin's youth welfare offices that had sent what were seen as "difficult boys" to a place where they would suffer systematic abuse.
Some weird shit went on in elements of the left in Germany in the 60s, 70s and 80s. A few years ago Der Spiegel published a long article about the Green Party's links with paedophiles

www.spiegel.de

Past Pedophile Links Haunt German Green Party - DER SPIEGEL - International

In the 1980s, some members of Germany's Green Party advocated the legalization of sex with minors. Now the party wants to come to terms with this dark chapter via an independent review of internal documents -- some of which show that the influence of pedophiles on the young party was much...
www.spiegel.de www.spiegel.de

Danny Cohn-Bendit, hero of 1968, defended paedophilia

Daniel Cohn-Bendit - Wikipedia

The occupying Americans seem to have encouraged a lot of pornography and generally any kind of ultra-liberalism in post-war Germany, as if it was an antidote to the nazi legacy which had even frowned upon jazz music. The Germans took it all on, as if involved in some form of overcompensation. By the 1960s it was all ingrained.
 
