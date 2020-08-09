GFA and Scottish devolution settlement in jeopardy

The administration of Boris Johnson represents a clear and present danger to both the Good Friday Agreement and the Scottish devolution settlement. Further the current regime has shown it is prepared to breach even the 1707

acts of union with assaults on the independence of the laws of Scotland as laid out in article 19 of said treaty.



to quote Chamberlin: "but a situation in which no word given by Germany's ruler could be trusted, and no people or country could feel itself safe, had become intolerable"



The question must be asked if we are in a situation where no word can be trusted by the ruler of England and no people or country can feel safe, how can the people of Scotland or the people of Northern Ireland remain within the union?



The recent movement in the polls cannot be other than the dawning recognition that were the inhabitants of Scotland to do anything other than vote for independence, there would be no recognisable devolution settlement to return to.



The actions of Boris Johnson show convincingly that he will never give up the practice of forcing change on the unwilling. Those Scots who struggled to maintain the status quo can leave the union with a clear conscience.

They have done all that could be done to preserve it.