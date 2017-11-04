Gibney film names Loyalist suspects in Loughinisland massacre

pinemartin

pinemartin

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 7, 2006
Messages
6,659
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/families-demand-prosecutions-as-film-names-suspects-in-loughinisland-massacre-1.3280468

Loughinisland documentary suggests Special Branch had prior knowledge of massacre - The Irish News

Anew film by Alex Gibney has named suspects in the Loughinisland massacre. The film also suggest that the police also knew the attack was to take place, that they destroyed vital evidence and statements taken at the time. an eyewitness claimed she gave police a description of the getaway driver within hours of the massacre, but that police failed to record important information she gave them and never asked her to identify suspects. A serving policeman later gave the woman's personal details to a relative of the suspected getaway driver. Police then visited her and advised her to increase her security for fear she could be shot.

Hopefully this fil will lead to some prosecutions of those involved and the police who help the murders.
 


L

LookWhoItIs

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2017
Messages
1,702
pinemartin said:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/families-demand-prosecutions-as-film-names-suspects-in-loughinisland-massacre-1.3280468

Loughinisland documentary suggests Special Branch had prior knowledge of massacre - The Irish News

Anew film by Alex Gibney has named suspects in the Loughinisland massacre. The film also suggest that the police also knew the attack was to take place, that they destroyed vital evidence and statements taken at the time. an eyewitness claimed she gave police a description of the getaway driver within hours of the massacre, but that police failed to record important information she gave them and never asked her to identify suspects. A serving policeman later gave the woman's personal details to a relative of the suspected getaway driver. Police then visited her and advised her to increase her security for fear she could be shot.

Hopefully this fil will lead to some prosecutions of those involved and the police who help the murders.
Click to expand...
Surely there is no suggestion that the security forces were involved:shock:
 
RasherHash

RasherHash

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
26,336
petaljam

petaljam

Moderator
Joined
Nov 23, 2012
Messages
31,797
D

derryman

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2011
Messages
10,848
pinemartin said:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/families-demand-prosecutions-as-film-names-suspects-in-loughinisland-massacre-1.3280468

Loughinisland documentary suggests Special Branch had prior knowledge of massacre - The Irish News

Anew film by Alex Gibney has named suspects in the Loughinisland massacre. The film also suggest that the police also knew the attack was to take place, that they destroyed vital evidence and statements taken at the time. an eyewitness claimed she gave police a description of the getaway driver within hours of the massacre, but that police failed to record important information she gave them and never asked her to identify suspects. A serving policeman later gave the woman's personal details to a relative of the suspected getaway driver. Police then visited her and advised her to increase her security for fear she could be shot.

Hopefully this fil will lead to some prosecutions of those involved and the police who help the murders.
Click to expand...

Wait a wee while , Toland and Rainmaker will be along to tell you that this thread is tribalism, Sgt harper will say these things were necessary. And well Cruimh will either ignore or tell us it never happened
 
InsideImDancing

InsideImDancing

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 3, 2011
Messages
21,579
Police ombudsman Nula O'loan - We found collusion on a massive scale, murders, intimidation, directing terrorism, attempted murder, drug smuggling, the list of crimes is endless..
 
InsideImDancing

InsideImDancing

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 3, 2011
Messages
21,579
derryman said:
Wait a wee while , Toland and Rainmaker will be along to tell you that this thread is tribalism, Sgt harper will say these things were necessary. And well Cruimh will either ignore or tell us it never happened
Click to expand...
Cruimh will tell us that the IRA were stopped by spies - i.e. fair game.
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
InsideImDancing said:
Police ombudsman Nula O'loan - We found collusion on a massive scale, murders, intimidation, directing terrorism, attempted murder, drug smuggling, the list of crimes is endless..
Click to expand...
Well empires don't fall into your lap.
 
T

tipofdiceberg

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 11, 2013
Messages
8,155
pinemartin said:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/families-demand-prosecutions-as-film-names-suspects-in-loughinisland-massacre-1.3280468

Loughinisland documentary suggests Special Branch had prior knowledge of massacre - The Irish News

Anew film by Alex Gibney has named suspects in the Loughinisland massacre. The film also suggest that the police also knew the attack was to take place, that they destroyed vital evidence and statements taken at the time. an eyewitness claimed she gave police a description of the getaway driver within hours of the massacre, but that police failed to record important information she gave them and never asked her to identify suspects. A serving policeman later gave the woman's personal details to a relative of the suspected getaway driver. Police then visited her and advised her to increase her security for fear she could be shot.

Hopefully this fil will lead to some prosecutions of those involved and the police who help the murders.
Click to expand...
Am I right in thinking that the wife of one of the suspects has recently come forward and given names.
 
yosef shompeter

yosef shompeter

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2011
Messages
2,991
RasherHash said:
Of course they were.
Click to expand...
The way they used to operate was to pass on a list of suspects to the protestant gangs/ UVF who would do the dirty work.
But it seems in the Loughinisland one it was just random killing.
 
O'Quisling

O'Quisling

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2012
Messages
738
the collusion between the British state apparatus and armed groups are dealt with in “Stakeknife: Britain's Secret Agents in Ireland” (2004), Greg Harkin and Martin Ingram; O'Brien Press

The book gives the story of 2 British agents; one Loyalist, the other Republican.

Greg Harkin is the investigative journalist who broke the Stakeknife story

The other author, Martin Ingram (a pseudonym), was a member of the FRU (Force Research Unit), a British military intelligence outfit which recruited informers within Northern Ireland’s paramilitary organisations. This book looks at the cases of many informers but has most details of the 2 most famous.

- Freddie Scappaticci, the head of internal security in the Provisional IRA, and
- Brian Nelson, the head-of-Intelligence in the Ulster Defence Association
 
petaljam

petaljam

Moderator
Joined
Nov 23, 2012
Messages
31,797
tipofdiceberg said:
Am I right in thinking that the wife of one of the suspects has recently come forward and given names.
Click to expand...
The Guardian interview with Gibney goes into all that, it's really well worth reading.
Sort of an outsider's voyage of discovery of just how bad it was.
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,688
Unfortunately the RUC had allowed itself to become too identified with loyalist paramilitaries. This case shows this.
I wonder will Micheál Martin, Leo Varadker or Ruth Dudley Edwards watch this film? They seem to comment on N.I issues a lot. I comment also by the way.
 
Last edited:
K

Karloff

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2015
Messages
6,952
The RUC were operating as terrorist scum no other way to put it.

The truth of the way the British colonial mindset works as seen around the world.
 
A

Abaddon

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2005
Messages
3,142
O'Quisling said:
the collusion between the British state apparatus and armed groups are dealt with in Stakeknife: Britain's Secret Agents in Ireland (2004), Greg Harkin and Martin Ingram; O'Brien Press

The book gives the story of 2 British agents; one Loyalist, the other Republican.

Greg Harkin is the investigative journalist who broke the Stakeknife story

The other author, Martin Ingram (a pseudonym), was a member of the FRU (Force Research Unit), a British military intelligence outfit which recruited informers within Northern Irelands paramilitary organisations. This book looks at the cases of many informers but has most details of the 2 most famous.

- Freddie Scappaticci, the head of internal security in the Provisional IRA, and
- Brian Nelson, the head-of-Intelligence in the Ulster Defence Association
Click to expand...
The Force Research Unit (one of it's many names) didn't just try to recruit informers. They'd drive into nationalist areas and carry out drive by shootings.

Former members of the Military Reaction Force (MRF) said that they killed an unspecified number of IRA members and shot them regardless of whether or not they were armed.

The force killed at least two men in drive-by shootings who had no paramilitary connections and injured more than 10 other civilians
Panorama reports that there were several drive-by shootings carried out by MRF soldiers in which people were killed and wounded  even though there is no independent evidence that any of them were armed or were members of the IRA.
Click to expand...
https://ansionnachfionn.com/2013/11/21/death-squad-britain-the-past-that-wont-stay-hidden/
 
sgtharper

sgtharper

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 20, 2008
Messages
10,755
Abaddon said:
The Force Research Unit (one of it's many names) didn't just try to recruit informers. They'd drive into nationalist areas and carry out drive by shootings.



https://ansionnachfionn.com/2013/11/21/death-squad-britain-the-past-that-wont-stay-hidden/
Click to expand...
FRU and the MRF were two completely different organisations which didn't even exist at the same time so your allegation is simply incorrect. What's more, the very last thing that FRU ever wanted to do was to get involved in shoot-outs which would mean they were compromised, though they were well capable of taking care of themselves if the need arose. I don't believe that they lost a single operator in NI actually, though the terrorists were desperate to get their hands on one. With good reason obviously.
 
D

derryman

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2011
Messages
10,848
sgtharper said:
FRU and the MRF were two completely different organisations which didn't even exist at the same time so your allegation is simply incorrect. What's more, the very last thing that FRU ever wanted to do was to get involved in shoot-outs which would mean they were compromised, though they were well capable of taking care of themselves if the need arose. I don't believe that they lost a single operator in NI actually, though the terrorists were desperate to get their hands on one. With good reason obviously.
Click to expand...
I am a prophet it seems.
 
tokkie

tokkie

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 15, 2011
Messages
18,529
sgtharper said:
FRU and the MRF were two completely different organisations which didn't even exist at the same time so your allegation is simply incorrect. What's more, the very last thing that FRU ever wanted to do was to get involved in shoot-outs which would mean they were compromised, though they were well capable of taking care of themselves if the need arose. I don't believe that they lost a single operator in NI actually, though the terrorists were desperate to get their hands on one. With good reason obviously.
Click to expand...
Wasn’t the FRU simply a successor of the MRF?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top