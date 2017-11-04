Gibney film names Loyalist suspects in Loughinisland massacre

Anew film by Alex Gibney has named suspects in the Loughinisland massacre. The film also suggest that the police also knew the attack was to take place, that they destroyed vital evidence and statements taken at the time. an eyewitness claimed she gave police a description of the getaway driver within hours of the massacre, but that police failed to record important information she gave them and never asked her to identify suspects. A serving policeman later gave the woman's personal details to a relative of the suspected getaway driver. Police then visited her and advised her to increase her security for fear she could be shot.Hopefully this fil will lead to some prosecutions of those involved and the police who help the murders.